State Sen. Bryan King addresses reporters at a press conference on the proposed Franklin County prison project Nov. 10, 2025, at the Arkansas State Capitol.

By Scott Perkins

LITTLE ROCK – At a press conference on Monday, Sen. Bryan King marked a dubious anniversary: one year since the controversial land purchase for a proposed mega-prison in Franklin County. He labeled the stalled project a “boondoggle” that has failed to advance after the Arkansas Senate voted down its appropriations measure five times in the last session.

Speaking from the State Capitol’s historic Old Supreme Court Room, King resurrected the concerns of his late colleague, Sen. Gary Stubblefield, who had previously alleged “extortion” and “backroom deals” plagued the project from the start.

“The locals in Franklin County learned of this project only after the state had already purchased the acreage behind closed doors,” King stated, framing the state’s actions as an attempt to strong-arm the community and cut deals away from public scrutiny.

A “$1 Million Culvert” and a Stalled Site

The most visible symbol of the project’s failure, King argued, is visible from the air. Drone photographs of the 800-acre site show it remains largely untouched — except for a single culvert at the entrance.

Pointing to the image, King declared, “[Consulting firm] Vanir has charged the state over a million dollars, and all they have to show is a little dirt work and a culvert. And now that culvert is going to be the most expensive culvert ... in the state of Arkansas.”

He drove the point home, adding, “This culvert is the most expensive culvert in all of Arkansas history at over one million dollars. That’s how bad the taxpayers have been fleeced already.”

T he Ongoing Battle Over Water

Beyond the financial concerns, King highlighted the project’s fundamental flaw: a complete lack of water. He credited opponents like the 501(c)(4) organization Gravel and Grit, founded by independent State Senate candidate Adam Watson, for compiling over 150 pages of evidence documenting the site’s lack of a viable water source and the state’s lack of due diligence.

The water crisis recently escalated in the city of Ozark. King revealed that the Ozark City Council was anonymously approached by parties seeking to circumvent a city ordinance enacted specifically to block the prison. He accused the state of preparing to use taxpayer money as a lever.

“The state is going to try to bribe them ... with your tax dollars,” King said, suggesting the offer would be to revamp the city’s water system in exchange for providing water to the prison.

Despite this pressure, the Ozark City Council held firm at their meeting this Tuesday, taking no action to change the ordinance, thereby maintaining their official opposition to the project.

King framed the entire situation as a predictable outcome of a corrupt process, fueled by political and financial payoffs.

“They’re going to try and make this deal work with a political payoff and also with a financial payoff to big donors and interests that want to cash in on the state of Arkansas,” he said.

ArkLeg Bill Tracker will continue to monitor any legislative action or developments related to this stalled project.

