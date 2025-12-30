Lawmakers silent; BLR punts to Inspector General, AG on Medicaid — The Arkansas Legislative Council refuses to investigate Deloitte’s Medicaid eligibility contract for failures.

Who’s Watching Deloitte? $1.9M in Contributions Raises Questions — We track the money from Deloitte’s PAC to key legislators.

How a $345 Million System Failed AR — And Why I Can’t Stay Silent — Tracking Arkansas co-founder Scott Perkins details the Medicaid eligibility system failure that enrolled him in Arkansas Works without his consent or knowledge.

Part 1: Sen. Ben Gilmore, Deloitte, and the Closed Loop of Influence – How Deloitte’s $345 million Medicaid eligibility system kept winning contracts despite failures, protected by Gilmore’s central role in a money-and-influence loop.

Part 2: Contracts, Campaigns and Closed Loops: The Disclosure Problem – How loopholes in Arkansas’s disclosure laws allow consultants-turned-lobbyists and PACs to obscure ties to lawmakers.