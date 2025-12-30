Editor’s Note: For the full picture, start with Series 1: Contracts, Campaigns, and Closed Loops.

Part 1: David Ray, the AG’s Half-Million Dollar Man – How Griffin’s closest legislative ally became the linchpin of his fundraising machine.

Part 2: The AG’s Campaign Without a Campaign – Following Griffin’s unusual fundraising patterns despite no competitive race.

Part 3: Follow the Money: Griffin, Ray, and Gilmore’s PAC Cash Loop – Exposing the circular flow of money sidestepping contribution limits.

Part 4: Tobacco, Trial Lawyers and the AR Attorney General – Tracing how industry money intersects with Griffin’s official role.

Part 5: Casino Cash and Cease-and-Desists: Gambling Bankrolls AG’s PAC – Detailing how gambling interests fueled Griffin’s political machine.

Part 6: Griffin’s Supreme Court: A Bench of His Own Making – Revealing Griffin’s influence over judicial races and what it means for Arkansas’s highest court.