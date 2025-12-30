Series 2: The AG's Money Machine
Links to all of the posts in the series, all in one place
Editor’s Note: For the full picture, start with Series 1: Contracts, Campaigns, and Closed Loops.
Part 1: David Ray, the AG’s Half-Million Dollar Man – How Griffin’s closest legislative ally became the linchpin of his fundraising machine.
Part 2: The AG’s Campaign Without a Campaign – Following Griffin’s unusual fundraising patterns despite no competitive race.
Part 3: Follow the Money: Griffin, Ray, and Gilmore’s PAC Cash Loop – Exposing the circular flow of money sidestepping contribution limits.
Part 4: Tobacco, Trial Lawyers and the AR Attorney General – Tracing how industry money intersects with Griffin’s official role.
Part 5: Casino Cash and Cease-and-Desists: Gambling Bankrolls AG’s PAC – Detailing how gambling interests fueled Griffin’s political machine.
Part 6: Griffin’s Supreme Court: A Bench of His Own Making – Revealing Griffin’s influence over judicial races and what it means for Arkansas’s highest court.
Part 7: PAC-ing the Court: Griffin Machine Funnels Funds to Justices — A follow up to Part 6, documenting the cash transfers from Griffin, Ray and Gilmore’s PACs to two Supreme Court candidates.