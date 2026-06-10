The Lonoke County Sheriffs Office’s May 15 Press Release. Tracking Arkansas could not locate the actual post when we looked last week. See if you can identify it on the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office website or Facebook page.

John Staley finally fired Detective Robbie McCain.

Let that sentence hang in the air for a moment. Let it land like the hollow thud it deserves.

The Lonoke County sheriff waited until the day after a judge dismissed Aaron Spencer’s murder case — dismissed it because of McCain’s mishandling of evidence — to cut the detective loose. Not when McCain pulled the SD card from that dash camera. Not when McCain watched videos on his computer in his office. Not when McCain stored the camera in an untaped envelope in his office cabinet for nearly a year. Not when the Attorney General’s office opened that package and found the memory card gone. Not when the defense first raised the issue. Not when the court held a pretrial hearing in December 2025 and heard expert testimony about every single violation of LCSO Policy 16-1.

No.

Staley fired McCain on June 5. The day after the dismissal. The day after a judge used the word “egregious” to describe the conduct of Staley’s office.

That’s not accountability. That’s a press release.

The Lame Duck Monster

Staley is a lame duck. And now, with nothing left to lose, Staley fires McCain. Not because it’s the right thing to do, but because it’s the only thing left to do. Because the judge’s order is public. Because the words “bad faith” and “coverup” and “pattern of policy and procedure violations” are in black and white on page 14 of the order.

This is the same sheriff whose jailers sexually assaulted inmates and then humiliated them over the intercom. The same sheriff whose deputy killed Hunter Brittain with his body camera off. The same sheriff who has been named in at least 57 federal lawsuits. The same sheriff who was elected president of the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association after all of it.

And now he wants us to believe that firing McCain at this late date is leadership.

It’s theater.

Meanwhile, Another Body

While Staley plays damage control, another family is grieving.

On May 15, the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office announced that an unresponsive female inmate had died at the detention facility.

The press release is a masterpiece of bureaucratic deflection. “Staff and other inmates immediately initiated emergency medical care.”

“In the interest of transparency, Sheriff Staley has requested the Arkansas State Police conduct an independent investigation.”

“No indications of foul play.”

But sources tell Tracking Arkansas a different story, one where jail staff allegedly failed to take action despite pleas from other inmates until it was too late. We’re working to confirm what really happened.

This didn’t get the coverage it deserved. Another death in the Lonoke County Jail. Another press release with the same formulaic language. Another request for an outside investigation that will take months and likely conclude nothing.

The nightmare in Lonoke County is reality for some people day in and day out. And the lame-duck monster is still at the helm.

The Pattern That Never Changed

I have documented this pattern since 2013. Highway 38. My then-wife, alone in a driveway. Three armed deputies. Body cameras rolling until they weren’t. FOIA request. Response: deleted. I took it to Chris Villines at the Association of Arkansas Counties. “Scott, I’m having to go with my sheriff on this one.”

That was the machine then. This is the machine now.

Dash camera footage from Michael Fosler’s truck? Deleted. Lost. “Empty,” the AG’s office said. The same AG’s office that couldn’t find an SD card that multiple experts testified should have been snapped securely inside the camera. The same AG’s office that took 11 months to return a camera that was never properly logged in the first place.

And Staley knew. He knew when the emails between the prosecutor and defense counsel surfaced on July 3, 2025. He knew when the prosecutor disclosed that the dashcam had come up missing. He knew when his own Lt. Portale testified that McCain’s failures violated policy. He knew for months.

He did nothing.

Until a judge forced his hand. Until the case collapsed. Until the only thing left to sacrifice was the detective who took the fall for a system that protected the sheriff.

The Prosecutor’s Silence

Let’s talk about Chuck Graham.

The same Chuck Graham who stood in front of cameras the morning after Spencer won the Republican primary for sheriff and said, “We don’t live in the Wild West.” The same Chuck Graham who said prosecutors follow the law “no matter what public opinion is.”

Where was he when the dash cam evidence went missing? Where was he when the AG’s office reported that the SD card wasn’t there? Where was he when his own emails showed he knew about the missing evidence in July 2025, nearly a year before the dismissal?

He was silent. Just like he was silent when Lonoke County Judge Doug Erwin sat on evidence of credit card theft for months. Tracking Arkansas reported the double standard: Boone County prosecutors arrested a county judge for failure to report misconduct. Graham did nothing. No charges, no investigation. Just silence.

The same silence followed every request for accountability in Staley’s office. The same silence that followed my courtesy email to the AAC and the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association about closing the legal rape loophole. The same silence that follows every death in the Lonoke County Jail.

The AAC provides Lonoke County’s Risk Management Services. Someone should look at the legal fees being paid out of the AAC Risk Management fund for all those federal lawsuits. Someone should ask why the machine keeps writing checks to defend the indefensible.

And it looks like there’s at least one massive lawsuit on the horizon, whether from Spencer or the family of the inmate who just died.

The Double Standard, One More Time

Remember the comparison.

Boone County: Prosecutor learns of misconduct. Requests investigation. Brings in Legislative Audit. Secures arrest of a sitting county judge.

Lonoke County: County judge sits on evidence of credit card theft for months. Prosecutor does nothing. No arrest. No charges. No investigation. Just a press release — issued after the Boone County story broke — announcing that an arrest warrant had finally been issued. Not for the county judge, just the person who allegedly misused county funds.

That’s the machine. That’s the double standard. That’s what happens when the AAC goes with its sheriff, when the prosecutor goes with his county judge, when the silence serves the powerful and justice waits.

Staley firing McCain doesn’t change any of that. It’s a headline, a distraction. A desperate attempt to look like the good guy on his way out the door.

But the pattern is clear, documented and public.

And the pattern says: Staley should have fired McCain the moment that evidence was mishandled, not when the judge dismissed the case. Not when the media was watching. Not when there was nothing left to lose.

The Silence Ends Here

I have resided in silence about what it means to watch an organization choose power over people, again and again and again.

I am done residing.

The dash cam footage is gone. The chance for a fair trial is gone. And now, another family is grieving a death in a jail that has been called a death camp by those who have survived it.

The AAC provides the risk management. The ASA provides the political cover. The prosecutor provides the silence. And the sheriff, the lame-duck monster, provides the press releases.

But here’s what the machine forgets: judges read. Voters vote. And journalists remember.

I remember Highway 38. I remember the deleted footage. I remember Villines going with his sheriff.

And I remember that the silence ends here.

Now let’s see who, if anyone, in the machine is willing to answer for what happens in the dark.

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