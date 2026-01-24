This week, we peeled back the layers of the machine’s playbook — from liquor laws to lobbying loopholes — exposing a system designed to convert public power into private profit. Below are concise summaries of what we uncovered. Click through to get the full story.

Corrections and Updates

In Tuesday’s post, “The Hatcher Family Formula,” we made an error we need to correct. We incorrectly stated CoreCivic was a lobbying client of Capitol Consulting Firm. In a recent post, we underreported Attorney General Tim Griffin’s campaign payments to appellate attorney Brett Watson and failed to report Jobs and Growth PAC payments to Watson. The full, corrected totals are significantly higher. Both the campaign and the PAC are currently under investigation by the Arkansas Ethics Commission.

We regret these errors and are committed to accuracy.

(The Arkansas Machine) Case Study: 2025’s Alcohol Overhaul

They called it “modernization.” We traced the money. Our deep dive reveals how a suite of new liquor laws — sold as convenience — systematically rewrote Arkansas’s power map. Follow the $60,000 in post-session “reward” contributions, uncover how they rewrote private club licenses, and see how the machine co-opts opponents and targets dry counties. This is the blueprint in action.

UPDATE: How did a partner in a lobbying firm become chair of the state’s prison oversight board — without registering as a lobbyist?

A new filing reveals Jamie Barker is not listed on his own firm’s lobbyist registration, a move that appears to navigate ethics rules while leaving the core conflict intact. Now, as the newly elected chair of the Arkansas Board of Corrections, he oversees agencies that are potential clients for his firm.

This isn’t a paperwork error. It’s a system working as designed.

The Erosion of Amendment 33

The constitutional shield protecting Arkansas’s independent boards is under sustained attack. Connect the dots: a landmark Supreme Court ruling, the appointment of the governor’s own staff to key boards, and the political pressure that forced a law dean’s offer to be rescinded. This is a strategic shift with profound implications for universities, prisons and who really controls them.

In Case You Missed It

The Hatcher Family Formula

A small-county JP race is a perfect model of the machine’s operation. Discover how a candidate funneled 88% of his campaign spending to his brother’s lobbying firm, how that firm uses five PACs to shatter donation limits and how the money flows to the politicians pushing a $1 billion prison for the firm’s clients. Nepotism meets policy.

AG Griffin’s Prison Push vs The Roblox Contribution

The attorney general is campaigning for a new prison to lock up “dangerous criminals.” So why did his campaign just take a maximum donation from a lawyer for Roblox — a platform sued by an Arkansas family for allegedly enabling child predators? The contradiction reveals a wider pattern of troubling alliances.

