By Janie Ginocchio

FAYETTEVILLE — In a dramatic post-appeal offensive, the Arkansas State Highway Commission is launching a multi-pronged legal attack to escape a multi-million-dollar default judgment, invoking sovereign immunity and accusing opposing counsel of “retaliatory” tactics in a case that continues to expose deep fissures within state government.

The State’s New Legal Gambit

Following the dismissal of its untimely appeal on Nov. 12, the Highway Commission returned to Washington County Circuit Court two days later with a motion to dismiss Transport Realty’s counterclaim that the state offered compensation for property taken under eminent domain without adequately considering how the taking would destroy the property’s core function. The state’s arguments assert that the court never had jurisdiction to enter the default judgment in the first place.

First, the state claims that because Arkansas law provides a statutory process for eminent domain compensation, the court cannot hear additional claims for damages under federal civil rights law. Second, they argue that Transport Realty’s claim for over $6 million in damages — stemming from the alleged destruction of a trucking dock’s functionality — is beyond the legal scope of “severance damages” allowed in such cases. Finally, and most broadly, the state resurrects the doctrine of sovereign immunity, asserting that “the Highway Department, as an entity of the state, cannot be sued, and its immunity cannot be waived.”

In their response filed Nov. 28, Transport Realty’s attorneys called the state’s motion an attempt to “manufacture a new interlocutory appeal or resurrect immunity by pretending it reappears after a year of litigation and multiple procedural defaults.” They argue the state waived immunity by initiating the lawsuit and forfeited these defenses by ignoring the counterclaim and missing its appeal deadline.

A Contentious and Personal Legal Battle

The procedural fight has grown intensely personal. The state has also filed:

A motion for a protective order seeking to bar Transport Realty’s law firm, Hall Booth Smith, P.C., from filing any further Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests with the Highway Department, calling them an attempt to “annoy, oppress, and unduly burden” the agency and acquire private information on property owners.

A motion to disqualify Hall Booth Smith from the case, citing a potential conflict of interest because the firm also holds a contract to provide immigration visa services for the Highway Department.

In a pointed jab, the state’s motion notes that Hall Booth Smith is currently representing the Arkansas Board of Corrections (BOC) in its separate, high-profile constitutional battle against the Attorney General’s (AG) office. The filing accuses the firm of holding “contradictory legal positions” and asks the court to bar them from arguing against the protective order, citing the firm’s own past requests for similar relief when representing the BOC against the AG.

Broader Implications and Project Context

This case is emerging as a flashpoint in a recurring theme from the state’s legal playbook: an aggressive assertion of sovereign immunity and jurisdictional limits to shield executive actions from judicial review. Similar arguments have been advanced in recent lawsuits concerning gubernatorial authority over special elections in House District 70 and Senate District 26.

The stakes are financial and political. The ongoing litigation surrounds the massive, $500-700 million Highway 112 widening project between Fayetteville and Bentonville. With ground broken on the first segment in early November, the state now faces the prospect of adding a potential $6 million damages award to the project’s costs — a result of its own initial failure to assess the property’s full value and subsequent procedural missteps.

The court has not yet ruled on the state’s latest motions. ArkLeg Bill Tracker will continue to monitor this case as it tests the limits of state liability and accountability.

