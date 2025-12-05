By Janie Ginocchio

FAYETTEVILLE — After losing an appeal over a multi-million-dollar default judgment, the Arkansas State Highway Commission is now attempting to intervene in a separate, parallel condemnation case brought by the City of Fayetteville, accusing the landowner of “contradictory” legal tactics that could undermine the state’s defense.

The move is the Commission’s latest effort to contain the legal fallout from its Highway 112 widening project, where earlier procedural missteps — failing to respond to a counterclaim on time and then missing the appeal deadline — have put state funds at risk.

A Motion Rooted in “Judicial Admissions”

In a motion filed Nov. 17, the Highway Commission asked the Washington County Circuit Court for permission to intervene in the case City of Fayetteville v. Transport Realty. The city’s case seeks a water and sewer easement on a portion of the same property the state is attempting to condemn for highway expansion.

The Commission’s argument hinges on a statement made by the landowner, Transport Realty, Inc., in its motion to dismiss the city’s case last July. There, Transport Realty acknowledged that the Commission had “initiated a lawful eminent domain proceeding” in September 2024.

According to the Commission, that admission directly contradicts Transport Realty’s position in the separate, ongoing lawsuit between them. The company won a default judgment on a counterclaim alleging the state violated its constitutional due-process rights. The state argues Transport Realty should be legally barred from taking inconsistent positions across the two cases.

“Transport Realty finally revealed its true position to the Court in this case and maintains both positions to this day,” the Commission argued, claiming the company’s “true intent was to manipulate this court.”

City and Landowner Push Back

Both the City of Fayetteville and Transport Realty have filed strong oppositions, urging the court to deny intervention.

In its Dec. 1 response, the city called the motion procedurally deficient, noting the Commission failed to attach a required pleading outlining the specific claim or defense it intends to assert, which is a violation of court rules. The city also emphasized that the only remaining issue in its case is determining just compensation for the easement, a matter in which the state has no financial interest.

“The State has never challenged the location of the City’s easement,” the city wrote, attaching prior approval letters from the Arkansas Department of Transportation showing the state had signed off on the easement’s placement. “These are separate cases for separate portions of property taken by separate entities.”

Transport Realty echoed the procedural argument in its own filing, calling the Commission’s motion “fatally defective” and part of a “continuing pattern of procedural negligence.” The company also denied any inconsistency in its legal positions, arguing that acknowledging the state’s power to initiate condemnation does not conflict with its claim that the state failed to provide constitutionally adequate compensation.

A Tangled Web of Litigation

This motion is the latest in a series of aggressive legal maneuvers by the Commission since its appeal was dismissed last month. Following that loss, the state filed a new motion in its own case seeking to dismiss Transport Realty’s counterclaim on jurisdictional and sovereign immunity grounds, arguing the court never had the authority to enter the default judgment in the first place.

The Commission has also filed motions for a protective order against FOIA requests from Transport Realty’s law firm and to disqualify the firm itself over alleged conflicts of interest.

Now, by seeking to intervene in the city’s case, the Commission appears to be trying to create a consolidated forum to challenge what it sees as Transport Realty’s contradictory strategy; however, it explicitly opposes merging the two condemnation trials, saying it would confuse a jury and risk “double recovery” for the landowner.

What’s Next

The court has not set a hearing on the motion to intervene. If granted, it would pull the Commission into a case where it is not currently a party, further entangling the already complex web of litigation surrounding the Highway 112 project.

If denied, the Commission may be left to fight its allegations of contradictory pleading in its own case alone, where it is currently on the defensive, trying to undo a default judgment that could add millions to the project’s $500-700 million cost.

As the state doubles down on jurisdictional and sovereign immunity defenses, this intervention motion signals it is also going on the offensive, attempting to reframe the narrative around Transport Realty’s litigation strategy. Whether the court sees it as a necessary check on abuse or an unnecessary complication of a straightforward city condemnation will be the next chapter in this high-stakes legal showdown.

ArkLeg Bill Tracker will continue to follow this and related cases as they test the boundaries of eminent domain, sovereign immunity, and procedural fairness in Arkansas courts.