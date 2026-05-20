Attorney General Tim Griffin testifying for the Protect Arkansas Act in House State Agencies in March 2023.

Attorney General Tim Griffin has had a rough couple of days, with the state Supreme Court taking its time to respond to his emergency petition in his Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Board of Corrections (BOC), and with Circuit Judge Cathleen Compton opting to hold off on ruling on the AG’s motion for a continuance in the Capital City Tree Service (CCTS) case.

The Emergency Petition

As we reported earlier this week, Griffin filed the petition late Friday afternoon, asking the Supreme Court to force Circuit Judge Tim Fox to dismiss the lawsuit, which he claims he settled with the BOC in May. He also requested that the Supreme Court order that responses be filed by 4 p.m. Monday. Fox had given the AG’s office until midnight the same day to file a response to the motion to intervene. As of today, the Supreme Court has issued no formal orders in the matter.

Griffin wrote in the petition that the court needed to act quickly because Fox signaled during a May 4 hearing that he would not dismiss the FOIA enforcement case against the BOC without first addressing the intervention motion filed by former board chair Benny Magness and current board member Lee Watson, who were not parties to the settlement that admits they violated FOIA. Magness and Watson are arguing that the settlement would falsely brand them as FOIA violators without a trial.

When the Supreme Court didn’t respond to his petition, Griffin’s office filed a 12-page response on Monday, arguing that Magness and Watson lack a “legally protectable interest” in their own reputations.

“The proposed intervenors seek to convert a resolved FOIA enforcement case between the Attorney General and the Arkansas Board of Corrections into a collateral dispute over their personal reputations,” Griffin’s office wrote.

The response inadvertently conceded a key point: the settlement agreement does not contain the “parking lot conversation” allegation that’s in the AG’s lawsuit. Griffin’s own filing states that “no term mentions a ‘parking lot’ conversation.” Instead, the settlement claims Magness and Watson’s testimony to legislators at a May 2024 Joint Performance Review meeting were admissions of FOIA violations.

On Tuesday, Magness and Watson filed a response to Griffin’s emergency petition, asking the Supreme Court for permission to oppose it. They argued that since Fox hasn’t ruled on the motion to intervene, it’s too early for the AG to ask the Supreme Court to act. They also dispute the AG’s claim that the BOC has legal representation, submitting an affidavit from BOC staff attorney Thomas Burns, in which he attests that he can’t ethically represent the board in litigation.

After Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders installed four loyalists — Jamie Barker, a former staffer and now a lobbyist; Nathan Lee, a deputy Secretary of State; Grant Hodges, a lobbyist; and Boyce Hamlet, chair of the Post-Prison Transfer Board and former Medicaid fraud investigator in the AG’s office — the board voted Jan. 23 to fire its independent counsel. It then voted March 30 to accept the AG’s offered settlement in the FOIA case, and to settle the lawsuit the board filed against the governor, challenging the constitutionality of Acts 185 and 659 of 2023.

Hamlet’s wife, Lydia, is a senior assistant attorney general making $135,000 a year. The AG’s office confirmed she has been employed there since October 2024. Boyce Hamlet and the AG’s office had legal and ethical duties to disclose the conflict at several points: at the time of Hamlet’s appointment, when Hamlet voted to fire the board’s outside attorneys, and when he voted to accept the settlements. It appears he was also required by law to recuse from the two votes, as there is a prohibition against state board members participating in matters where they have a financial interest.

Had he recused, the votes would have split 3-3 in each instance, and the measures would have failed.

Amendment 33 of the state constitution protects constitutional boards — of which the BOC is one — from executive usurpation. Griffin’s office negotiated a settlement with an unrepresented, conflicted board that surrendered the constitutional position it had been winning in court, and a settlement that branded dissenting board members as FOIA violators without the chance to defend themselves. It’s a situation voters wanted to avoid when they passed Amendment 33.

What’s next: If the Supreme Court doesn’t respond in time or denies the petition, Fox will rule on Magness and Watson’s motion to intervene. If granted, Griffin can try the Supreme Court again.

CCTS Lawsuit: Judge Holds off on Continuance

In an order issued Tuesday, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathleen Compton denied both parties’ motions for summary judgment, ruling that “there remain multiple issues of fact upon which reasonable minds could differ.”

The AG is suing Capital City Tree Service, alleging price gouging and deceptive trade practices. The case is scheduled to go to trial on June 9. But after a chaotic pre-trial hearing on May 13 in which dozens of motions were heard, the AG’s office asked the judge to move the trial to October; the defense objected.

Compton is pausing the ruling on the motion for continuance with the expectation that both sides can reach an agreement over discovery before the June trial date. In filings and arguments at the pre-trial hearing, the AG’s office accused the defense of withholding key documents needed to prove the state’s case on the price gouging. The defense argued it supplied every document requested.

As Tracking Arkansas reported exclusively, Griffin’s own office investigated CCTS in 2023 and closed the case with no action. Sixteen months later, he filed suit after insurance companies that had underpaid claims referred the tree service to the attorney general.

The judge denied the defense’s motion to exclude testimony from the state’s witnesses regarding any verbal representations CCTS made to customers before they signed their contracts.

Compton granted the defendant’s motion regarding financial documents, ruling that the tree service’s finances are off-limits unless the state first proves a violation. The AG’s office argued at the hearing that it would like to use at least one financial document to help prove the price gouging claim.

“If brought in prior to a verdict these documents could only be used to attempt to prejudice the jury and are otherwise not probative of any relevant evidence,” Compton wrote in the order.

The state’s motions to exclude certain defense witnesses, including Arkansas Insurance Department investigator Ted Scallion, who used his position to force his insurance company to pay rates similar to CCTS’s for his personal property, appear not to have been addressed in the order.

Unless the motion for continuance is granted, the trial is scheduled to begin on June 9.

The bottom line

Two courts. Two cases. Same attorney general.

In one, Griffin is fighting to prevent two men from defending their reputations against accusations his own filing admits aren’t in the settlement agreement. In the other, he needs more time to prepare for trial, after almost two years of legal fees and reputational damage to a 25-year-old Arkansas business.

This is not law enforcement. This is the machine.

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