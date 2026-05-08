A photo of CCTS workers in an 89-foot spider lift removing a tree from a dwelling while a Bobcat T750 stabilizes the trunk in August 2021. This photo was part of the evidence submitted in a lawsuit against CCTS filed by Attorney Tim Griffin, alleging price gouging and deceptive trade practices.

It’s a tale as old as time: fly-by-night “contractors” who blow into town to prey upon the elderly and the desperate, promising to pave a driveway, roof a house or install gutters. They charge an arm and a leg and skip town once the money’s in hand, never to be seen again.

Attorney General Tim Griffin’s Feb. 3, 2025, press release echoed those themes with the announcement of a lawsuit against Capital City Tree Service (CCTS); its owner, Charles Shaw; and employees Matt Shaw and Janet Shaw, accusing them of “illegal and unconscionable actions” during response to tornadoes and other weather disasters in 2023 and 2024.

The allegations were serious, the language loaded. Griffin claimed the company engaged in price gouging during an emergency and predatory collection practices. Many of the people harmed were over the age of 60, according to the release.

“I am sending a clear message to companies doing business in Arkansas: you will not profit off the despair of fellow Arkansans,” Griffin said in the release.

The lawsuit moves closer to its June trial on May 13, when Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathleen Compton is expected to rule on some of the dozens of motions filed in the case over the last year, including motions for summary judgment from both sides. How Compton will rule will determine what parts of their respective stories both sides will be able to tell to the jury.

In anticipation of the hearing, Tracking Arkansas reviewed publicly available filings for the case, including the complaint, motions, exhibits and depositions. The documents reveal a story full of twists and turns, one that differs from the press release’s simplistic narrative.

What we found instead was selective enforcement by the Arkansas Insurance Department (AID), a state employee who used his official position for personal gain, efforts by insurance companies to reduce losses through price suppression, and a price-gouging theory that falls apart under scrutiny.

The Company and the Allegations

The first departure from the common narrative: CCTS is an established tree service with 25 years in business, with investments in specialized equipment such as 89-foot spider lifts,40-ton cranes, excavators, and skid steers. In 2023, it was one of only three companies in Central Arkansas that offered large-capacity crane service, according to documents obtained from AID through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

All of that heavy equipment, along with highly skilled workmen and cutters, is necessary in a chaotic emergency environment. When a 90-foot oak drops on a house, the first goal is to remove the tree as quickly as possible while preventing further damage to the structure. All of this is done in lingering bad weather, debris fields, downed power lines, and jobs that happen on nights and weekends. Tree sections have to be secured, cuts calculated. Not every tree service has the equipment or personnel to undertake this work safely.

What the Lawsuit Alleges

The AG filed six specific counts against CCTS and the Shaw family under the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA): price gouging during a state of emergency, knowingly making false misrepresentations, intentionally concealing facts, false advertising, bait-and-switch tactics and unconscionable business practices, which is a catch-all category.

In summary, the state is alleging that CCTS:

Raised their prices more than the 10 percent allowed by law in a declared emergency by requiring an eight-hour minimum for all equipment and labor

Deceived consumers by not providing written estimates and only providing a price list of all possible charges, although CCTS’ contract discloses this explicitly and has customers initial their agreement

Promised consumers insurance would pay for everything, and they would not pay out of pocket

Claimed on advertising CCTS would “work with” insurance companies but would not take insurance company rates, although website copy filed as an exhibit to the state’s complaint shows that CCTS specifically says it will help “make the [insurance] claims process easier,” regarding their 24-hour emergency tree removal service, not that they would accept lower payments from insurance companies

Demanded payment from consumers for the rest of the balance when the insurance company would not pay in full and pursued “aggressive” collection practices

In total, the state is seeking $1.41 million in civil penalties for 141 identified violations, plus an additional $710,000 in enhanced penalties for violations against elder persons or persons with disabilities.

What Griffin did not mention in his press release is that his own office had investigated CCTS in 2023, found the conduct insufficient to warrant action, and sent the company’s attorney a closure letter in October of that year. Sixteen months later, he filed suit.

In April 2026, the state filed a motion for partial summary judgment. It seeks judgment in its favor for counts two through six. The price-gouging count, the point he built the lawsuit’s public narrative around, is conspicuously absent.

The Pricing Policy

The state anchors the bulk of its case on CCTS’ emergency service contract. The defense maintains the rate per hour is the same, whether it’s an emergency or not. The difference is that emergencies have an eight-hour minimum for all equipment and workers used for the job, regardless of how long it actually takes.

Griffin’s complaint translates that minimum into a price-gouging argument with specific math: a two-hour job billed at the eight-hour minimum produces an effective crane rate of $5,020 per hour rather than $1,000, a 300 percent increase, the state argues, over what the same job would cost without the minimum.

The price gouging law prohibits charging more than 10 percent above the price charged by that company for those services immediately before the emergency proclamation. The baseline for comparison is Capital City’s own pre-disaster declaration price — not the Xactimate database used by insurance companies, not an insurance adjuster’s estimate of what seems reasonable, not an effective per-hour rate calculated by dividing total cost by actual job duration. According to documents filed in the case, CCTS’s price for emergency tree mitigation before March 31, 2023, was $1,000 per hour for the crane with an eight-hour minimum, declared emergency or not. It was the same price after. The statute provides that a greater increase is lawful if attributable to additional costs for labor — CCTS submitted testimony that it pays workers double time for emergency night and weekend work.

The evidence supports that position. Defense submitted invoices from 2021 and 2022 showing the same rate structure and the same eight-hour minimums across multiple emergency jobs — including jobs Charles Shaw identified as non-disaster emergencies, ordinary storm calls that carried no special legal designation.

The pricing and minimums did not change. What changed in 2023 is that insurance companies decided to stop paying and start complaining to Griffin’s office.

The Insurance Companies and AID

There are depositions publicly available for 12 of the 16 consumers named as witnesses in the case. The pattern is consistent enough to state plainly: not one consumer testifies that CCTS’s rates were unreasonable based on independent knowledge of the market. Almost every consumer’s basis for believing the price was wrong is what their insurance company told them. Several of them said they would have no complaints if their insurance company had paid the claim in full.

We’ll examine in detail what other witnesses said in later posts, but here we will examine the experiences of three witnesses whose insurance companies accused CCTS of charging too much.

Robert Brown, Hannah Crutcher and David Dutcher each filed formal complaints with the Arkansas Insurance Department against their insurance companies for refusing to pay CCTS’s invoices. All three were turned away, according to deposition testimony.

Brown filed against United Home Insurance for refusing to pay CCTS’s $28,800 invoice for tornado-related tree removal at his Little Rock home, instead cutting a check for $7,777.82. United Home’s formal response to Brown’s AID complaint was a letter from Vice President of Claims Brian Ayers confirming the company had attempted to negotiate, that CCTS would not accept less than the full invoice, and that the matter had been turned over to Griffin’s office for price gouging.

The insurer being investigated for underpayment retaliated by referring the contractor to the AG.

AID investigator Linda Fason then wrote Brown a letter informing him that United Home had tried to negotiate and failed and suggesting he might want to file his own complaint with the AG’s office, according to Brown’s deposition. Brown didn’t know his insurance company had referred CCTS to the AG until defense counsel told him in his deposition.

Brown eventually paid $37,000 to remove a mechanic’s lien from his home. Asked under oath whether he would be there if United Home had paid CCTS’s invoice in full, he said no.

Dutcher authorized Janet Shaw to file a complaint against State Farm on his behalf after State Farm paid only $15,239 of a $45,692 invoice. Shaw provided AID with documentation showing State Farm had paid CCTS’s identical rates on 18 comparable jobs without dispute during the 2023 and 2024 tornado seasons. In December 2024, AID responded that it had concluded its investigation, that State Farm had acted appropriately, and that the file was closed. The response Dutcher received: all they do is grant licenses; they can’t force insurance companies to pay claims.

Crutcher’s sister filed against State Farm on her behalf after State Farm refused to pay CCTS’s full invoice. The complaint was assigned to AID Consumer Services Division investigator Ted Scallion.

On March 31, 2023, during the same tornado that affected several of the AG’s witnesses, a tree fell on his house. His insurer, Travelers, sent him an estimate allowing 10 hours at $172 per hour for a 30-ton crane and operator.

According to the complaint case file AID provided in response to a FOIA request, Scallion filed a formal consumer complaint with AID on May 30, 2023.

“There is nowhere in the entire USA,” he wrote, “that you could get a crane for that rate.”

Using his state government email, his AID title, and language framing the outreach as official agency activity (“we are conducting a survey”), Scallion researched prices in the central Arkansas market. The results, filed as supporting documentation in his official AID complaint, showed every provider charging between $895 and $1,475 per hour. CCTS quoted $1,000 per hour plus $255 for the operator with an eight-hour minimum — a middle-of-the-market rate. Jim’s Crane Service quoted $1,475 per hour with the same eight-hour minimum. Scallion used both quotes in his complaint and in his letter to Travelers as support for his argument.

Jim’s Crane Service charges 47 percent more per hour than CCTS with the same eight-hour minimum that Griffin’s complaint calls unconscionable. Jim’s Crane Service is not being sued for price gouging.

Scallion wrote to Travelers in a May 24, 2023, email: “I have discussed this with the Arkansas Insurance Department’s legal team and they report that there must be at least one vendor who will perform the services for the rate listed.”

AID’s case notes describe Travelers’ position as indefensible. AID’s Legal Division reviewed the complaint, and an enforcement referral was generated inside the agency. Travelers responded that it had conducted its own market survey and concluded Scallion’s figures were correct, cutting Scallion a check for an additional $8,280. AID closed the file in July 2023 with an official finding that CCTS’s $1,000 per hour rate was market appropriate.

While the Arkansas Insurance Department told consumers there was nothing they could do to force insurance companies to pay the full amount owed to CCTS, AID started legal enforcement action on behalf of one of its investigators.

After collecting his settlement, AID assigned Scallion as the investigator on Crutcher’s complaint against State Farm. Crutcher testified in her deposition that State Farm accused CCTS of price gouging. Scallion wrote a letter to State Farm on Sept. 18, 2024. State Farm was paying $206 per hour for the crane on Crutcher’s job. Scallion’s own closed AID file documented that crane rates in central Arkansas range from $895 to $1,475 per hour and that any rate below that range is indefensible. He did not apply his own findings to her case. AID closed her complaint.

Defense counsel did the math in Crutcher’s deposition: If AID had applied Scallion’s rate survey to her claim, the gap between Capital City’s invoice and what State Farm should have paid would have been $4,300 instead of $13,895. Defense counsel asked: Can you think of any reason why an AID investigator would support a $1,000 per hour crane rate for his personal claim but not support the same rate for yours?

Crutcher said, “No. I don’t know.”

The AG has filed a motion to exclude Scallion’s testimony at trial, arguing his testimony is not relevant. The motion acknowledges that AG does not know what Scallion would testify to, but the Crutcher deposition already put the answer into the record.

Three consumers who used the system as designed got nothing. One employee who works inside the system got paid.

And insurers who got scrutiny went to the AG and claimed price gouging.

Just the Beginning

This is the first in a series of reports on State of Arkansas ex rel. Tim Griffin, Attorney General v. Capital City Tree Service.

Upcoming installments will examine the deposition testimony of individual consumers in detail, including witnesses who cannot say they were price gouged, a Walmart software engineer with nine investment properties who received $39,000 in insurance proceeds and admits under oath he hasn’t paid CCTS, and a witness who may have pocketed the difference between his insurance payout and the reduced invoice he negotiated.

We will also report on HB1308, sponsored by Rep. Trey Steimel — a Shelter Insurance agent — which was filed Jan. 29, 2025, five days before Griffin filed his lawsuit. The bill would have prohibited assignment of benefits and door-to-door solicitation by tree service and roofing companies. Shelter Insurance, whose payment dispute with CCTS appears in the case record, operates six PACs that contribute to the governor and key legislators, including Steimel. The bill was withdrawn by its sponsor several weeks later.

The pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 13. We will report on the rulings. Trial is set for June.

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