Editor’s Note: This is the first installment of a Tracking Arkansas investigative series examining expenditures in the Office of the Attorney General. Subsequent installments will examine weapons purchases, consultants, and real estate purchases.

In November 2023, Attorney General Tim Griffin announced a $50 million grant, later increased to $55 million, to Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH) from opioid settlement funds. The purpose was to create the National Center for Opioid Research & Clinical Effectiveness (NCOR), a facility dedicated to understanding how opioids affect children.

But when Tracking Arkansas asked for the documents behind that announcement — the contracts, the budget, the legal analysis justifying the expense — ACH claimed it was exempt from FOIA. The AG’s office produced some records but withheld at least one key document under a “working papers” exemption.

Those documents raise serious concerns about whether the majority of the funds were spent in accordance with the opioid settlement agreements and whether ACH and the AG applied a consistent compliance standard for expenditures.

The $55 Million Question

A screenshot of a detailed cost estimate for the NCOR facility obtained through a FOIA request to the AG’s office.

The AG’s office has already transferred $30 million to ACH. The vast majority of the money for the $55 million donation came from settlements with pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacy chains. About $5 million is vaping settlement funds from companies such as JUUL.

The opioid settlements carry the tightest restrictions. The Arkansas Opioids Memorandum of Understanding, signed by the governor and attorney general at the time, requires that all opioid funds be used in a manner consistent with specific approved purposes listed in the Distributor Settlement Agreement.

The legislature does not appropriate settlement funds, nor does it have the authority to direct how those funds are spent. That discretion lies solely with the AG, within the parameters set by the settlement agreements.

Tracking Arkansas reviewed the approved-use provisions incorporated into Arkansas’s opioid settlement framework. The agreements authorize treatment, recovery support, prevention programs, Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) services, wraparound family supports, staffing, planning, and research activities. Tracking Arkansas could find no provision that expressly authorizes the construction of a 65,000-square-foot research facility.

NCOR is, by any honest description, a bricks-and-mortar construction project. Only $20 million, or 37 percent, of the $55 million is dedicated to research activities and programs, according to an email statement from Hilary DeMillo, ACH media relations manager.

Records produced by the AG’s office describe a building with a brain imaging center, clinical research units, an omics center, a data informatics center, administrative offices, a lobby, a loading dock, shell space for future program growth, a parking lot replacement, and a $2.2 million indoor/outdoor play space. The facility grew from 45,000 square feet in the original 2023 announcement to 65,000 square feet by the January 2026 topping-out ceremony, a 44 percent increase in scope with no public accounting.

The AG has withheld the legal analysis explaining how building construction costs qualify as an approved expenditure under the settlement framework.

A panoramic photo of the NCOR construction site, taken on June 13, 2026.

The Program They Cut and the Press Release That Pretended Otherwise

In ACH’s Q3 2025 progress report to the AG’s office, ACH made an extraordinary admission.

The hospital had planned to expand its Following Baby Back Home (FBBH) program, a home visiting initiative that sends trained staff into the homes of mothers and infants recovering from neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome. It is direct, face-to-face, evidence-based care.

ACH decided not to fund it. The reason, according to the progress report:

“Based on recent considerations regarding program sustainability and funding requirements, we will not be moving forward with funding for the NCOR FBBH project at this time. Key factors informing this decision include: … b. Compliance with Opioid Settlement Funds: To remain in compliance with the State’s opioid settlement agreement, all funds must be used explicitly and exclusively to support families impacted by the opioid crisis. At present, it is not fully clear how the requested funds could be demonstrated to support only those activities.”

Read that again. ACH withdrew funding for a program that sends workers into the homes of addicted mothers and babies in withdrawal because it could not guarantee that every dollar would go “explicitly and exclusively” to opioid-affected families. The standard was too strict, so they killed the program.

Now consider what ACH did not pause: a 65,000-square-foot research building.

The Arkansas opioid settlement specifically identifies support for NAS babies, family services, and home-based interventions among its approved uses. If a home visiting program cannot meet the “explicitly and exclusively” standard, how does a building with a playground and shell space meet it? ACH and the AG’s office have refused to explain.

And here is where it gets worse.

On Jan. 13, 2026, months after ACH cut FBBH funding, ACH and the AG’s office issued a joint press release celebrating the topping-out of the NCOR steel structure. That press release listed FBBH as one of the “innovative research studies planned or in progress.”

The program they cut. The program they said could not meet the compliance standard. They announced it anyway.

The people of Arkansas are left with an unanswered question: If FBBH could not meet the standard, how does NCOR?

ACH is one of the state’s most beloved institutions. It does extraordinary work. But it received $55 million in public money and ignored our FOIA request. They owe the public an explanation for how they justify tens of millions spent on a building scheduled to open next year while cutting a community-based program that helps those with current needs.

The FOIA That ACH Ignored

We filed a FOIA request with ACH for documents related to NCOR: contracts, budget, and construction plans. ACH denied the initial request with a single sentence: “Arkansas Children’s is a private non-profit health system. As such, it is not subject to FOIA.”

That claim is not supported by Arkansas law. Whether a private entity is subject to FOIA depends on a three-factor test that ACH has been litigating — and successfully avoiding a ruling on the merits — for nearly 20 years. We sent a renewed request explaining the law. ACH has not responded in more than two weeks.

We also filed a FOIA request with the AG’s office. To their credit, they produced a 64-page document, which is how we know what we know. But crucially, they claimed the legal analysis used to justify the donation was exempt under the working papers exemption, despite the fact that Griffin has made repeated public statements that the project “is an effective use of Arkansas’s opioid settlement funds.”

We will continue to pursue getting a proper response on the ACH FOIA and the legal analysis from the AG. We will report what we find.

The Shadow Campaign

Why would an attorney general choose a $55 million research building over direct patient care?

Griffin has been positioning himself for higher office since stepping aside for Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the 2022 governor’s race. He has raised money, built a political operation, and made decisions that will shape his political legacy.

The NCOR project gives him multiple feel-good photo ops and a permanent structure bearing his imprint. It allows him to tell voters: I delivered $55 million to Arkansas Children’s Hospital to combat the opioid epidemic.

This is political branding, paid for with public settlement funds, authorized by no legislative body, and with no public input.

The babies withdrawing from opioids today do not need a research building that will open in 2027. They need clinical care, detox beds, therapy, and home visitors who show up after discharge now. The compliance standard ACH applied to FBBH — explicitly and exclusively supporting families impacted by the opioid crisis — is the right standard. The question the AG has refused to answer publicly is why it applied to a home visiting program for withdrawing infants but not to a parking lot replacement.

Coming next in this series: the AG’s weapons and tactical gear expenditures, the energy industry consultants, and the finances behind the AG’s new office building.

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