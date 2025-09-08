News Column

By Janie Ginocchio

This is the second installment in our ongoing investigation into Attorney General Tim Griffin’s campaign machine. In Part 1, we traced how Griffin kept a sitting legislator on his campaign payroll while that same lawmaker advanced bills expanding the AG’s power.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin hasn’t been on a ballot since 2022. His next election isn’t until 2026. Yet his campaign kept spending all through 2023, 2024, and into 2025 — not on voter outreach or advertising, but on reimbursements to himself and senior staff inside the Attorney General’s Office. Records point to a pattern: campaign money underwriting what looks like official state business expenses, and public employees receiving reimbursements like campaign staff.

Griffin’s Staff on the Campaign Payroll

Griffin’s campaign didn’t just cut checks to a stray aide. Campaign finance reports from 2023-2025 show at least 10 senior Attorney General staffers — directors, lawyers, and advisors — reimbursed as if they were campaign employees.

Examples include:

Ryan Owsley , Deputy General Counsel for Opinions – $120.54 for food and beverage; $210.19 for office expense.

Sean O’Nale , Investigator – $217.43 for travel.

Rachel Ellis , Director of Public Events and Training – $177.48 and $1,429.24 for AG staff meals; $670.96 for office expenses.

Michael Morrison , Deputy Communications Director/Visual Media – $105 for consulting fees; $125 for photography; $436.37 for travel.

John Coleman , Director of Executive Protection – $445.91, $1,891.36, and a lump-sum $6,007.76 travel reimbursement.

John Howard , Deputy Chief of Investigations & Director, Special Investigations Division – $1,100 for office furniture.

Justin Brascher , Assistant Attorney General, Civil Litigation Division – $150 for office expenses.

Hannah Templin , Special Litigation Section – $112.33 for travel.

Bob Brooks , Chief Deputy Attorney General – $775.97 for travel.

Carl Vogelpohl, Senior Advisor – $317.12 for travel; $1,398.66 for food and beverage; plus $3,612.37 in consulting fees through his firm Split Rail Consulting.

These are not random volunteers or campaign hires. They are Griffin’s top public employees.

Campaign Dollars for “AG Staff Meals” — and Even a State CLE

Some entries are especially stark:

“AG staff meals.” Griffin reimbursed himself $1,183.38 for an AG staff meal; a senior aide was reimbursed twice for AG staff meals; other entries say “staff food and beverage.”

Direct payments to the AG’s Office. The campaign wrote checks to the “Office of the Attorney General of Arkansas” for mileage and meal reimbursements — including $743.13 for food at a continuing legal education (CLE) course, as shown in the AG office’s own amended report to the legislative Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee of the Legislative Council.

Under Arkansas ethics law, public resources can’t be used for campaigns, and gifts (like meals) to public servants are restricted. Framing these as “repayments” doesn’t erase the violation: if public funds or facilities were used for a political purpose, the violation occurs at the moment of use. And if the CLE food was truly a state function, using campaign dollars to subsidize a government expense creates its own legal problem. There isn’t a version of this where the lines aren’t crossed.

The Biggest Beneficiary: Tim Griffin

From 2021 through mid-2025, Griffin reimbursed himself over $99,000, including:

$62,287 for travel & mileage ($25,715.80 in 2024 vs $16,324.87 in 2022 during the actual election)

$9,241.26 for Christmas cards

$6,071.49 for printing

$2,595.38 for office supplies & furniture

$1,532.30 for meals (including staff meals)

$12,864.32 for fundraising

$4,679.66 in mixed “travel + fundraising/office” categories

The campaign finance reports show a slush-fund pattern in all but name: heavy personal reimbursements, staff meals, and lump-sum payments to insiders. Reimbursements are also the easiest place to hide questionable spending because the backup receipts aren’t publicly filed — unless the Ethics Commission opens a case.

The Frank Scott Jr. Dodge

When legislators asked questions, Griffin cited the Ethics Commission’s 2022 case against Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. as proof he was going “above and beyond” by reimbursing the state for mileage and meals. But the statute is plain:

“It shall further be unlawful for any public servant to use for campaign purposes any item of personal property provided with public funds.”

There’s no “unless you pay it back later.” In the Scott case, the violation was the use of a city vehicle for campaign events; the lack of reimbursement aggravated it, but reimbursement wouldn’t have legalized the use. Griffin’s interpretation flips the law on its head: first use public resources for campaign purposes, then cut a campaign check back to the state and call it cured. That’s not how the law reads — or how the Commission has applied it.

Meanwhile at the Capitol: Trying to Legalize It

While these reimbursements rolled on, Rep. David Ray — Griffin’s $10,000-per-month legislator-advisor — unsuccessfully ran HB 1596 (2023) to rewrite state law so a candidate’s own food, lodging, and travel “while campaigning” would not count as personal income if paid with campaign funds. In short: normalize what Griffin was already doing. The bill telegraphed the strategy — and underscored how campaign cash, policy, and public office are braided together in this machine.

Why This Matters

Rule of law vs. rule by loophole. Only the Ethics Commission can compel receipts and decide whether reimbursements are legitimate. Griffin has already “interpreted” precedent to bless his own practices — and told lawmakers he’ll keep doing it.

Blurred lines. Paying the state back with campaign funds for state-function expenses (like CLE meals) blurs which entity is funding government. Paying public staff as if they’re campaign staff blurs which hat they’re wearing.

Public trust. Voters can’t follow the money if the receipts are shielded by “reimbursements,” and the watchdog is weakened when appointments go unfilled.

The Bottom Line

Griffin’s campaign didn’t just fund politics; it operated as a parallel wallet for himself and his inner circle — financing travel, meals, Christmas cards, CLE food, and nearly six figures in personal reimbursements. Whether these expenses survive legal scrutiny is precisely what we can’t know without an Ethics Commission complaint and the underlying receipts. Until then, Arkansans are asked to accept a one-man interpretation of the law that effectively privatizes the rules for the state’s top law enforcement officer.

Next up — Part 3: The Money Loops. We’ll map the donation circuits and consulting fees linking the AG’s campaign, operatives, and allied PACs — and show how the same dollars keep reappearing in new pockets.

Share