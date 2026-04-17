Screenshot of the Kalshi page for the Republican primary runoff for Arkansas Secretary of State taken on March 31.

LITTLE ROCK — On March 31, the night of the primary runoff for Arkansas’s hotly contested Secretary of State race, Kalshi was taking bets on who would win. Actual money changed hands on the outcome of an Arkansas election, facilitated by an unlicensed platform operating openly in the state.

Platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket allow users to bet real money on the outcome of future events — elections, sports, even how many bridesmaids Taylor Swift will have at her wedding, in what’s known as prediction markets. Kalshi is regulated by the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), but it is unlicensed and unregulated by any Arkansas authority.

Last fall, Attorney General Tim Griffin issued a formal opinion declaring prediction markets illegal under Arkansas law. Then, nothing happened. No cease-and-desist letters to Kalshi or Polymarket. No referrals for prosecution. No lawsuits filed.

The Arkansas Racing Commission and the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), its enforcement arm, had at least one complaint against Kalshi. They had stakeholders begging for action. And they did nothing.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is suing states that try to enforce their gambling laws against prediction markets. The President’s son advises Kalshi. The President’s nominee to head the CFTC sits on Kalshi’s board. It’s the national version of the executive branch’s capture of regulators and independent boards and commissions that we’ve documented on the state level.

This is the latest deep dive in our series, The Arkansas Machine.

The Opinion DFA Didn’t Know About

On Oct. 23, 2025, at the request of state Sen. Bryan King, Griffin issued a formal opinion declaring prediction markets like Kalshi illegal gambling under Arkansas law. The opinion was unambiguous.

In addition to the violations listed in the opinion, Arkansas law limits sports betting to persons 21 or older. Kalshi verifies age — but only to 18.

Here is how DFA found out about the opinion:

Five days after the AG issued the opinion, Jennifer Rushin, a casino gaming expert at the Racing Commission, emailed colleagues with a link to a Yahoo News article. Tracking Arkansas obtained the email through a state Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. Her message expressed frustration:

“I am so proud that Arkansas took a stand on this!! I wish the communication channel was better between ARC-Casino Gaming and the AGs office and I didn’t have to learn about it through a news article though.”

Christy Bjornson, administrator of DFA’s Regulatory Division, replied. She had no idea, either:

“I didn’t know the AG’s office was working on an opinion regarding illegal gambling like this, either. I bet some of our permit holders sparked a little interest there.”

She speculated about who prompted the AG. Then she asked Rushin to find the opinion and send it to her, another colleague, and outside counsel.

This is not a coordinated enforcement effort. This is an agency caught flat-footed by its own attorney general.

An October 2025 email thread where DFA and Racing Commission staff express surprise at the issuance of an attorney general’s opinion on Kalshi.

What the FOIA Found

We filed a FOIA request with DFA for all records related to Kalshi, enforcement actions, and the agency’s response to the AG opinion. DFA produced 27 documents. They claimed no exemptions, no redactions.

Here is what was in some of those documents:

The Public Complaint (Nov. 15, 2025)

A citizen emailed the Racing Commission requesting an investigation into Kalshi. The complaint was forwarded internally. No investigation was opened. No response was sent.

The Unanswered Question (Nov. 17, 2025)

Rushin emailed supervisors and outside counsel: given the AG opinion and what other states are doing, can she continue processing vendor license applications without considering their ties to prediction markets? There is no written guidance.

Hoping for Federal Intervention (December 17, 2025)

Rushin wrote to Ken Lybrand, the National Football League’s (NFL) integrity representative for Arkansas: “I’m staying optimistic that the CFTC or the court system will shut Prediction Markets down.” The state’s own expert was hoping someone else would do the job.

Saracen Casino Sends a Template (March 12, 2025)

Carlton Saffa of Saracen Casino Resort emailed Rushin, attaching the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s cease-and-desist letter to Kalshi — a ready-made template for Arkansas to use.

The NFL Shares an Article (March 20, 2026)

Lybrand emailed Rushin with the subject line “Kalshi Update.” The message: “Arizona charges Kalshi with criminal misdemeanors, alleging illegal gambling.” Arizona acted. The NFL was watching.

Three days later, Rushin responded. The Racing Commission, she said, was “rethinking propositional bets, currently just at the collegiate level.” Not enforcement. Not an investigation. “Rethinking.”

The remaining documents are news article forwards and industry newsletter subscriptions. Passive monitoring.

Here is what was not in the documents:

No investigation file.

No cease-and-desist letter.

No legal memo analyzing the AG opinion.

No communication with the AG’s office or the governor’s office.

No record of any decision not to act.

The public asked for action. Saracen provided a template. The NFL sent news of criminal charges. DFA did nothing.

The Commission Knows. They Are Asking Questions.

In February 2026, the Racing Commission held a public meeting. A commissioner asked licensed operators about prediction markets — “entertainment betting” — offering an example: how many bridesmaids will Taylor Swift have?

The response was carefully worded. DraftKings’ senior director for legal and government affairs said that while they do have an “entertainment” product, they were not offering prediction markets in Arkansas or in states where they operate sports betting. Southland Casino’s representative said the same: its partner FanDuel would focus only on sports betting.

Here is what the commission did not ask: What products are you testing elsewhere? What policy changes would make you reconsider Arkansas? What about Kalshi — the unlicensed platform already doing this in Arkansas?

The Horse Racing Industry Sees the Threat

On March 6, 2026, at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, the National HBPA Conference convened a panel titled “Prediction Markets and Wagering: An Emerging Threat to Horse Racing.” Industry leaders warned that prediction markets avoid state taxes and consumer protections.

‘We Don’t Have Jurisdiction’

We followed up with DFA spokesperson Scott Hardin. Was any investigation opened? Was Rushin’s question ever answered? Has the commission discussed prediction markets publicly?

Hardin responded: “For your first three questions, we do not have any additional responsive documents/information.”

Then came the remarkable claim: “The Arkansas Racing Commission and DFA oversee the state’s three licensed casinos along with live racing. Enforcement authority does not extend to a third party operating independent of our licensed casinos.”

No jurisdiction. Not their problem.

But that is not what they told Saracen when the casino sent Nevada’s cease-and-desist letter. They said nothing.

That is not what they told the NFL when the league sent news of Arizona’s criminal charges. They said they were “rethinking.”

The “no jurisdiction” answer only appeared when a journalist asked. To stakeholders — the public, Saracen, the NFL — the commission offered silence or vague hope that the feds would handle it.

They had templates from Nevada and Ohio. They saw Arizon filed a criminal complaint. They did nothing. Now they claim their hands were tied. But their hands were never tied. They just never used them.

Screenshot of DFA spokesman Scott Hardin’s April 17 email regarding DFA’s position on its authority to enforce Arkansas law against Kalshi.

Selective Enforcement: The 2024 Precedent

On Feb. 15, 2024, DFA issued a press release announcing cease-and-desist letters to PrizePicks and Underdog Fantasy. The press release is worth quoting at length:

“Today, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) sent cease and desist letters to two Daily Fantasy Sports operators that DFA believes to be offering unlicensed sports betting in violation of Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution.”

The release quoted Trent Minner, who was DFA Regulatory Administrator at the time:

“Back in the day, places that tolerated illegal gambling were referred to as ‘wide open.’ The Internet is today’s equivalent of a ‘wide open town’ where unlicensed gambling thrives outside of the taxation and age-verification requirements required by the law. As the state’s regulator of licensed sports betting, DFA is putting these companies on notice that Arkansas is not ‘wide open.’”

We asked DFA to square its 2024 position with its 2026 position. They have not responded.

Cheering from the Sidelines

Griffin has not been silent on Kalshi. He has been selective. He joined amicus briefs in Maryland and New Jersey. He posted on social media in December: “Each state has the right to regulate gambling within its own borders.”

He will sign a brief. He will issue an opinion. He will cheer on other states. But when it comes to Arkansas — where Kalshi is taking bets on our elections and allowing 18-year-olds to gamble on sports while paying no taxes — he does nothing.

Other states — Arizona, Tennessee, Illinois, Connecticut, Washington, and Maryland — have taken enforcement action. Arkansas is not on that list.

A Federal Shield

Why the inaction? The Trump administration has made enforcement politically risky. Earlier this month, the CFTC sued Arizona, Connecticut, and Illinois to block them from regulating prediction markets. Donald Trump Jr. advises Kalshi. President Trump’s nominee to head the CFTC sits on Kalshi’s board.

Gov. Sarah Sanders — Trump’s former press secretary, with rumored 2028 ambitions — cannot afford a fight with the Trump administration.

Two Surrenders, One Machine

On March 30, 2026, the Board of Corrections voted 4-3 to settle two years of litigation over its constitutional independence in an agreement that would declare the state’s transfer of the board’s powers to the governor constiutional. Days earlier, the Senate had confirmed Jamie Barker — a lobbyist and Sanders’s former deputy chief of staff — to the board. Within hours of becoming chairman, he fired the independent counsel and later presided over the constitutional surrender. Board member Dubs Byers called it a “generational decision” that “circumvents the intent of the constitution.”

The Racing Commission surrendered, too — just more quietly. No formal vote. No drama. Just a thousand small inactions: ignoring a citizen’s complaint, leaving a staff expert’s question unanswered, sitting on a cease-and-desist template from Nevada, hearing from the NFL and doing nothing, watching a commissioner ask about prediction markets in a public meeting and moving on.

With the Board of Corrections, the machine used procedural attrition: appoint loyalists, tip the board, force a vote. With the Racing Commission, the machine used passive surrender: ignore, deflect, punt to the AG, hope no one notices. Different tactics. Same goal: avoid accountability.

The Pattern

This is not new. It is what we have documented throughout The Arkansas Machine series.

In casinos: Griffin took money from both sides of the Pope County licensing fight.

In child safety: Griffin took a maximum donation from a Roblox attorney the same week four other Republican AGs sued the company over child grooming. He did nothing.

Now, in prediction markets: Griffin declared Kalshi illegal and has done nothing to stop them.

Across each case, the same structure appears: donors with financial interests before the state, regulators with political incentives, and enforcement shaped not by law but by pressure and political risk.

The Bottom Line

So who is responsible for enforcing Arkansas law?

The machine has an answer: no one.

The law is clear. The opinion exists. The briefs are signed. The social media posts are public. But the machine has calculated that enforcement is too politically dangerous. So nothing happens.

The question for the people of Arkansas is whether their attorney general will continue to surrender his duty — or whether someone will finally hold him accountable.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

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