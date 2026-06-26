Tracking Arkansas

Tracking Arkansas

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Tucker Max's avatar
Tucker Max
5hEdited

I'm sorry, but I want receipts on the service to Christ. Any MAGA Republican just doesn't do that. Show us.

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Natalie K's avatar
Natalie K
5h

Fantastic work Janie!

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