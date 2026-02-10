(County Judge, Sheriff, Collector, Clerk, Assessor, Treasurer, Coroner)

Preamble

I, as a candidate for and/or servant within my county’s constitutional office, believe my primary duty is to the citizens who elected me and to the honest, efficient administration of the laws of Arkansas and my county. My office is a public trust, not a political franchise or family business. Therefore, I publicly declare my commitment to the following principles:

Article I: Loyalty to the Oath and County

My highest loyalty is to the Constitution of Arkansas and the citizens of this county. I will not allow my office or its resources to be used as an extension of any external political machine, lobbying effort, or gubernatorial pressure campaign that conflicts with the best interests of my constituents.

Article II: Stewardship, Not Sovereignty

I am a steward of public funds, records, and authority. I will execute my duties with transparency, efficiency, and humility, remembering I manage resources that belong to the people. I reject any culture of personal power, benefit or opacity in my office.

Article III: Defense of Local Sovereignty (Amendment 55)

I affirm the intent of Amendment 55: that county government should be responsive and accountable locally. While I value cooperation, I will not allow my county’s voice to be co-opted by lobbyists or statewide associations to serve agendas detrimental to our county’s fiscal health or values. My advocacy in Little Rock will always be for local needs, first and last.

Article IV: Transparency Over Secrecy

I will operate my office with a presumption of public access, upholding both the letter and spirit of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). I will not participate in or condone back-channel communications or decisions that subvert public scrutiny.

Article V: Service Above Self

I will not use my office for personal gain, to advantage private corporate interests, or to build a political machine. My conduct will reflect that I serve the public, not the other way around.

Affirmation

By subscribing to this declaration, I signal that I serve at the pleasure of my county’s citizens alone. I seek the cover of the people’s trust, not the shadow of powerful influencers.

Signed,

This list is updated daily. You can revoke this pledge at any time by emailing jginocchio@arnonprofits.com.



