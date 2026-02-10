Preamble

I, as a candidate for and/or member of the Quorum Court, recognize my solemn role as the county’s legislative and appropriating body. My vote on ordinances and budgets is my primary tool for safeguarding the people’s interests. Therefore, I publicly declare my commitment to the following principles:

Article I: The Power of the Purse is Local

My fiduciary duty is to the taxpayers of this district and county. I will scrutinize every appropriation request, whether for local needs or stemming from state-level pressures (e.g., prison funding, unfunded mandates), on its own merits and cost to our county. I will not be a rubber stamp for budgets that prioritize political agendas over prudent stewardship.

Article II: Independence from the Machine

I will not outsource my judgment to lobbying firms, county associations, or executive branch pressure campaigns. While I will listen to all stakeholders, my vote will be informed by independent research and the clear needs of my district, not by fear of political retribution or promise of favor.

Article III: Amendment 55 as Our Guide

I embrace the decentralized, responsive intent of Amendment 55 of the Arkansas Constitution. The Quorum Court is the people’s legislature for county affairs. I will defend its authority and use it to solve local problems, not to amplify the dictates of outside power brokers.

Article IV: Open Deliberation

I will insist on open, substantive deliberation on all significant matters before the quorum court. I oppose governance by executive session or whispered consensus arrived at under pressure. The public has a right to see how and why decisions are made.

Article V: The County is Not a Pressure Valve

I reject the notion that the Quorum Court’s role is to exert pressure on state legislators for non-county political projects. Our voice in state affairs should be about county needs, not serving as a grassroots lobbying arm for the governor’s office or other private interests.

Affirmation

By subscribing to this declaration, I vow to be an independent, thoughtful, and accessible voice on the Quorum Court, a check on centralized power and a champion for local sovereignty.

Signed,

This list is updated daily. You can revoke this pledge at any time by emailing jginocchio@arnonprofits.com.

Share