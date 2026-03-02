There is a war on for the future of Arkansas, and the battlefield is exactly five state Senate districts.

If you feel like the air is thick with lies, you’re not wrong. If you live in one of these five districts, your mailbox is stuffed with glossy, dark mailers paid for by shadowy organizations with names that sound like civic virtue but function like political hit squads. Your local cable TV and social media scrolls are flooded with last-minute spending from a governor’s machine hell-bent on keeping a promise: to primary Republicans who dared to ask questions about a billion-dollar boondoggle.

You know the one. The $1 billion mega-prison project that has already burned through over a million of your tax dollars — not on a single prison bed, but on a culvert in Franklin County. That’s money that was rerouted away from expanding existing Department of Corrections facilities — projects that would have added state beds faster, cheaper, and more responsibly.

This is not fiscal conservatism. This is a political protection racket. And it has fractured the state GOP.

Right now, in five specific Senate districts, the legislature’s future is being decided. But here’s what the machine understands that most voters don’t: the April 2026 vote on the prison appropriation is only the beginning.

If the Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders loses in April — if the coalition holds and she fails for the sixth time to get her 27 votes — she faces an even bigger problem. Three of the Republicans who voted “yes” on the prison are leaving the Senate. Their seats are up for grabs in these primaries. And if the wrong candidates win from the machine’s perspective, she could enter the 2027 session with three fewer reliable votes than she had when she lost in 2025.

Here’s the math:

The governor needs 27 votes. On the last vote in April 2025, she had 21. She needs to flip six. But if she loses three of her existing yes votes in the November election — replaced by newcomers who might not share her enthusiasm for a Franklin County prison — her path to 27 gets steeper, not easier.

That’s why these five primaries matter. That’s why the dark money is flowing. That’s why your mailbox is full.

The machine isn’t just trying to win today. It’s trying to lock down tomorrow.

Why These Five Districts Matter to Every Arkansan

You might not live in Senate District 13, 16, 21, 10 or 28. You might never vote there. But what happens in those precincts on Tuesday will determine the political future of our entire state.

If the machine succeeds in seating its preferred candidates in the open seats — and in purging Sens. Ron Caldwell and Bryan King for their defiance — the message to every future legislator is crystal clear: Do not think. Do not ask questions. Do not represent your district. Just vote the way you’re told, or we will destroy you.

That is not a republic. That is a monarchy. Or rather, “Queen Sarah” on her throne.

But if the machine loses even one of these races — if a candidate who values independence over obedience slips through — the calculus for 2027 changes. The coalition that blocked the prison five times gains new members. The governor’s path to 27 becomes a maze with no visible exit.

Here is what the numbers tell us about the five critical races that will shape that future.

Senate District 13

Open seat: Republican Jane English retiring

Rep. Brandon Achor is the clear favorite of the governor and the prison lobby. He’s raised $276,965 — nearly three times his opponent — with $83,850 coming directly from PACs. His campaign consultant is Capitol Consulting Firm, which represents several prison-related institutions and candidates.

The PAC money tells a consistent story: Achor is the candidate of the machine. His donors include Attorney General Tim Griffin’s JAG PAC, Sen. Bart Hester’s Arkansas WINS PAC, Sen. Ben Gilmore’s Base Point PAC, and the governor’s Team SHS PAC. He’s backed by the construction industry’s AGC PAC, whose donors include Nabholz Construction, the prison contractor. The Gilmore Strategies Group PAC — whose partner Jamie Barker chairs the Board of Corrections — is in there too, along with multiple PACs from Capitol Consulting Firm itself.

The through-line is unmistakable: if you want to know who the prison industry and the governor want in SD13, it’s Achor.

Mischa Martin is an attorney and consultant with deep state government experience. She was named director of the Division of Children and Family Services at DHS by Asa Hutchinson in 2016 and was promoted to Deputy Secretary of Youth and Families in 2023 under Sanders, but she left after 10 months, saying she wanted to focus on her family.

Her fundraising tells a different story: $104,318 raised, with $95,318 from individual donations and just $9,000 from PACs. Notable individual donors include Sen. Terry Rice (a five-time “no” vote on the prison), Hutchinson, Huck PAC, and Kelly Eichler, former deputy chief of staff for the governor.

Here’s what gives us pause.

Martin uses Axiom Strategies and George Husted — the same political consultants working for Bobby Ballinger, the governor’s anointed candidate in Senate District 28, who is running against anti-prison incumbent King.

That connection matters. In Arkansas politics, consultants are not neutral vendors. They are strategic partners who shape messaging, strategy and positioning. The fact that Martin shares consultants with a machine-backed candidate targeting one of the prison fight’s strongest no voices raises legitimate questions.

And then there’s the question of where Martin actually stands on the prison.

Her website doesn’t give specifics. Her campaign social media doesn’t indicate a position. In one Facebook video, she says she’s heard from voters that they “don’t want another politician” and want someone who will fight for their families — the kind of vague, aspirational language that could mean anything.

Then there’s this.

On Feb. 9, a commenter named Colt Shelby posted a direct question on Martin’s Facebook page: “So how about that mega prison what’s your thoughts?”

Shelby is the Franklin County resident who successfully sued Sanders over the timing of the SD26 special election — the lawsuit that forced the March 3 election to fill the late Sen. Gary Stubblefield’s seat. And as of last week, he’s the Libertarian nominee for governor.

Martin has been active on the post since then, responding to other commenters. But Shelby’s question — direct, simple, public — has gone unanswered for three weeks.

Here’s the thing about that silence: Tracking Arkansas is located in Senate District 13.

We’re not outside observers looking in. We’re your neighbors. We live here. Our kids go to school with your kids. We shop at the same grocery stores, drive the same roads, breathe the same air. And we’re trying to decide who to vote for on Tuesday.

So consider this an open letter, Mischa — from two SD13 voters to a candidate for office:

Where do you stand on the Franklin County prison? Not in vague terms about “fighting for families.” Not in aspirational language about “not being another politician.” Yes or no. Would you have voted for the $1 billion appropriation in 2025? Will you vote to fund it in 2027 if it comes before you? Shelby asked you this question three weeks ago. You’ve answered other comments on that post. You’ve been active. But you haven’t answered him. We’re asking now, directly, in print, as voters who will walk into the booth on Tuesday and cast a ballot in this race. What’s your answer?

Is she an independent-minded outsider, as her fundraising suggests? Or is she running a “friendly” alternative to Achor while her consultants help take out King? We don’t know. And at this point, with the primary two days away, her silence is its own answer.

The Stakes: Achor is a lock for the machine. If Martin wins, voters will have elected someone in the primary who has so far declined to state a position on the single most consequential issue facing the next legislature.

We’ll be watching for her answer. And if none comes, well — that’s an answer too.

Senate District 21

Incumbent Blake Johnson vs. Rep. Jeremy Wooldridge — no Democrat in general

Blake Johnson is the governor’s pick. He’s raised $265,927, with more than half — $151,250 — coming from PACs. His campaign consultant is Gilmore Davis Barker Strategy Group, and his donor list reads like a roster of the prison lobby: JAG PAC, AGC Construction Advancement PAC, Arkansas WINS PAC, Base Point PAC, Gilmore Strategies PAC, Team SHS PAC, and Capitol Consulting Firm PAC. He also benefits from dark money mailers financed through an organization with ties to the governor.

Jeremy Wooldridge comes from a longtime political family in the district. He’s raised $400,449 — significantly more than Johnson — with $363,987 from individual donations and just $8,600 from PACs. His campaign consultant is JCD Consulting, the same firm representing the County Judges Association, a vocal proponent of the prison.

But his donor list includes an intriguing name: KOCHPAC. Koch Industries has adopted a corporate policy aimed at reforming the criminal justice system and promoting “second chance” hiring.

During the District 21 debate hosted by KAIT on Feb. 12, Wooldridge said he wanted to increase services for behavioral health. On the prison, he said he voted for the Protect Arkansas Act and was in favor of “locking up the people we’re scared of, not those people that we’re mad at.” He said he wanted “a methodical approach to look at creating [prison] bed space.”

The Stakes: Johnson is a machine candidate. Wooldridge is harder to read — individual donations, Koch connections, and rhetoric that suggests he’s thinking about the prison system holistically. If Wooldridge wins, SD21 could become a swing seat in 2027. And the governor cannot afford to lose a single yes vote she had in 2025.

Senate District 16

Open seat: Kim Hammer termed out, running for Secretary of State

Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright is the governor’s pick. He’s raised $105,808, with $31,750 from PACs. His campaign consultant is JCD Consulting, and his donor list is heavy with prison advocates: Team SHS PAC, JAG PAC, Arkansas WINS PAC, Gilmore Strategies PAC, Base Point PAC, Capitol Consulting Firm PAC, and AGC Construction Advancement PAC. Multiple figures from the Association of Arkansas Counties also back him.

Wright was president of the Arkansas Sheriffs Association when the Protect Arkansas Act was drafted and participated in drafting conversations. He has been a vocal proponent of the prison.

Randy Sams is the alternative. He’s raised $36,893 — mostly from individual donations — with just $3,500 from PACs. Sams has signed the Tracking Arkansas Independence Pledge, promising independence from retributive politics, a commitment to transparency, and a promise not to be a rubber stamp on appropriations like the prison.

The Stakes: Wright is a lock for the machine. Sams has pledged independence. If Sams wins, SD16 is more than likely a no vote. If Wright wins, the governor keeps a reliable yes.

The Two Incumbents Facing Challengers

Caldwell (SD10) and King (SD28) voted no on all five prison appropriations. Both are being primaried by governor-endorsed challengers. Both have no Democratic opponents in November — meaning Tuesday’s primary is their entire election.

If Caldwell and King lose, the machine gains two new senators who will vote yes in 2027. If they win, they return to the Senate more committed than ever to the coalition that stood with them.

The Nightmare for the Governor

Here is the math that keeps machine operatives up at night:

On Vote 5 in April 2025, the governor had 21 “Yes” votes. She needs 27.

If she loses in April 2026 — if the coalition holds for the sixth time — she faces the 2027 session with at least three open seats currently held by yes voters:

SD13 (English retiring)

SD16 (Hammer termed out)

SD21 (Johnson facing primary)

If the machine loses even one of those seats to a candidate who questions the prison — or opposes it — the governor’s baseline drops. If she loses two, she’s in serious trouble. If she loses all three, she’d need to find nine new votes instead of six.

And that’s before accounting for Caldwell and King. If they survive, they’re still no votes, but that’s a trade the machine is willing to make. The real disaster is losing open seats.

This is why the dark money is flowing. This is why your mailbox is full. This is why the machine is spending millions on primaries in districts most Arkansans have never heard of.

They’re not just trying to win today. They’re trying to lock down 2027 before the April 2026 vote even happens.

The Only Currency That Matters: Community

In a landscape where the few — the mega-donors, the prison PACs, the machine — are trying to decide for the many, we the people have only one real political currency: community.

Your neighbor two turns down the road might be in a different district. Your college roommate, your hunting buddy, the mom from your kids’ soccer team — they might live right in the heart of this fight.

And you have something that no PAC can buy: trust.

You have the ability to reach into your personal network and say, “Hey, I know you’re being flooded with lies. Here is the truth.”

Your Call to Action: Be the Machine

We are building the people’s political war chest. It doesn’t hold millions of dark dollars. It holds something far more powerful: an authentic connection.

Here is how you can help:

Check the Map: See which of the five districts is in play. Scan Your Network: Think of everyone you know who lives in those districts. Share the Truth: Send them this article. Write a personal message. Ask the hard questions — especially in SD13, where a candidate’s silence on the prison speaks volumes.

And if you’re in SD13, ask Martin directly: Where do you stand? She’s had three weeks to answer Shelby. She’s had a day to answer us. The polls open tomorrow.

Don’t let them steal this election with dark money and dark mailers. Let’s flood the zone with light.

Vote and share like your community depends on it. Because it does.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

