The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America's states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

At first glance, the 2025 overhaul of Arkansas’s alcohol laws looks like a policy update: delivery apps, more licenses, easier rules for private clubs. It was sold as modernization. But if you start pulling at the thread, the whole garment unravels. What you find isn’t a series of unrelated reforms, but a multi-layered, deliberate redesign of who holds power in our state.

This is a story best understood like an onion. The surface is polished and presentable. But peel it back, layer by layer, and the real design — and the real designers — come into view.

Layer 1: The ‘Modernization’

The surface layer is the policy package:

Act 157: Legalizes third-party alcohol delivery (think Walmart Spark drivers), including to dry counties.

Act 156: Lets corporations own up to three liquor stores in major counties.

Acts 421 and 762: Transforms the private club model, removing the nonprofit requirement and creating a special private club license for large hotels, restaurants and event centers.

Act 116: Changes the state’s liquor permitting standard from “diversity of ownership and financial interest in a geographic area” to “the benefit of competition to consumers.”

This layer is all about choice, convenience and economic development. It’s the narrative told in press releases and committee hearings. It’s a plausible cover story for a legislator not inclined to ask questions.

Layer 2: The Money Loop

Peel back the policy and you hit the financial wiring.

Campaign finance records from 2020 to 2024 reveal a sustained investment from both state and national beer interests, including Anheuser Busch, the Wholesale Beer Distributors of Arkansas (WBDA), Walmart, and grocery retailer associations to legislators and Attorney General Tim Griffin’s PAC. Griffin reviewed 2023’s SB71, the first attempt at what would become Act 116 in 2025, and told sponsors it had “no constitutional infirmities,” giving his tacit blessing to the hidden liquor provision. His campaign received a $1,000 contribution from WBDA in 2024.

But the most telling spike didn’t happen before the 2025 votes. It came afterward, as legislators moved into the 2026 election cycle. More than $60,000 flowed directly to incumbents in the months following the session, including to bill sponsors, committee chairs, and leadership PACs. Gov. Sarah Sanders received $3,300.

Screenshots of campaign contibutions the Wholesale Beer Distributors made to legislators, PACs and Gov. Sarah Sanders in 2025.

This isn’t a “pay for play.” It’s a reward and reinvestment system. The machine doesn’t just fund politicians to pass bills; it funds them again after they deliver, securing loyalty for the next session. The loop is closed and self-perpetuating: industry funds campaigns, politicians pass industry-friendly laws, industry rewards success, politicians stay in power; the loop repeats.

The 2025 contributions weren’t a down payment. They were a dividend — and a reinvestment in the 2027 agenda.

Layer 3: The Legal Switch

Buried in Act 116, a bill publicly framed as an anti-discrimination measure, was the master key to the entire overhaul: the swap from “diversity of ownership and financial interest in a geographic area” to “consumer benefit.”

The old standard recognized that who owns a business in a community matters — and so does everyone who has a stake in its future. It protected the employee, the neighboring shop, the taxpayer, the resident. It asked: “What does this permit do for this place?”

The new standard asks only: “What does this permit do for consumers?” It doesn’t care if the owner lives in Little Rock or Los Angeles, if profits leave the state or if a hometown store closes. It cares about price, selection and convenience for a disembodied buyer.

This legal change didn’t just update a rule; it changed the purpose of government from protecting communities to servicing consumers.

Who Benefits from the ‘Consumer’ Shift?

While we can’t speculate on internal corporate agendas, one thing is clear: Walmart, major grocers and wholesale distributors are structurally positioned to gain the most from a legal shift that prioritizes consumer benefit over local ownership.

Walmart gains a new delivery market via Spark drivers and a path toward scaled retail liquor sales.

Big grocers unlock alcohol delivery and expanded in-store sales.

Wholesalers gain new bulk buyers (hotels, chains) and protected market access in dry counties.

These entities aren’t just donors. They are the primary commercial beneficiaries of a legal framework that favors scale, efficiency and consumer convenience over local ownership and community control.

Layer 4: The Adaptation Playbook

In 2023, the first version of the liquor provision (in SB71) failed because when drafters globally struck the word “minorities” from relevant statutes, they failed to consider that disabled veterans were included in the definition. This oversight attracted a potent opposition group and a public relations black eye. In 2025, the machine added a veterans’ preference to the bill, disarming the opposition and reframing part of the debate.

This move wasn’t invented in 2025. It was rehearsed and refined in the 2023 FOIA wars, when an aggressive bill to gut transparency was defeated by public outrage. The machine’s response? Retreat, rebrand and return with a bill framed around “security.”

The pattern is now set: Identify the opposition’s moral high ground, co-opt it and use it as a shield.

Layer 5: The Targets

With the legal and political groundwork laid, the machine’s targets come into focus.

First, dry counties. Act 157 allows delivery to dry counties bordered by a wet county. Since every dry county is surrounded by wet ones, the new delivery law creates a halo effect: residents can order from a wet-county Walmart and have it dropped at their dry-county door. Add in the new “private club” hotels and restaurants, and the local dry vote is legally nullified without being repealed.

Second, small businesses. Tim Cramer, owner of Sundown Liquor in Alpena, put it plainly to KY3: “Some of those stores… are now gonna have to worry.” He’s right. He’s facing chain competition, delivery apps and a legal standard that favors scale over community.

Third, community institutions. VFW and American Legion halls — nonprofit, member-driven anchors — now compete with for-profit hotel and restaurant “private clubs.” Their value is social, not commercial, a metric the new “consumer benefit” calculus ignores.

Layer 6: The Blueprint, Not the Building

Peel back the specific targets and you find something more durable than any single law: a self-reinforcing system — a political machine with a repeatable, adaptable blueprint:

Identify a barrier to donor profit (dry counties, license caps, delivery bans). Fund the politicians who control the relevant committees. Draft “modernization” bills that look public-friendly but deliver private benefit. Bury contentious changes in morally shielded legislation. Adapt when opposition arises — co-opt their language, add a carve-out, rebrand. Pass, embed, and repeat.

We’ve seen this blueprint before in the FOIA fight. We’re seeing it now in the prison push. And we will see it again.

Because the machine isn’t a group of people passing bills. It’s a closed loop — money, law and political power moving in a circle, learning as it goes, with no natural endpoint except total consolidation of authority.

Layer 7: The Hydra at the Core

At the very center, you find the machine’s most unnerving trait: it grows heads.

Every time we trace one loop — liquor wholesalers to legislators, Walmart to the AG, veterans used as shields — another connection surfaces. The same names appear in different fights. The same tactics recur in different committees. The same philosophical shift — from citizen to consumer — undergirds every “reform.”

This isn’t a coincidence; it’s design.

And design, once exposed, can be disrupted.

What’s Left

When you peel back all the layers of the 2025 alcohol overhaul, you don’t find a conspiracy. You find something more durable: a governing logic.

It’s a logic that treats democracy as a system to be gamed and communities as sites to be optimized. It reclassifies us from citizens with rights and stakes to consumers with preferences and transactions. It prioritizes the convenience of tourists over the choices of residents, the efficiency of chains over the character of main streets, and the profits of donors over the fabric of place.

But blueprints can be studied. Systems built by people can be dismantled by people.

The first step is to see the machine for what it is — not a series of scandals, but a single, repeating playbook. The next step is to write a different one.

