They dismissed everything.

This afternoon, the Arkansas Ethics Commission met behind closed doors, deliberated in a confidential session, and decided that Attorney General Tim Griffin, his campaign, his PAC, Rep. David Ray, and Ray’s PAC did nothing wrong. No probable cause. No violations. Nothing to see here.

Griffin and Ray are calling it a victory. They’re calling our complaints “politically motivated.” They’re entitled to their spin.

But the public deserves to understand what was dismissed, how the defenses kept changing, and what else was happening while my complaints were pending.

The Evidence They Ignored

Let’s recap what the commission declared completely legal:

$130,000 in campaign salary to Rep. David Ray during legislative sessions while he passed bill after bill expanding his employer’s power.

A network of PACs that delivered $5,500 over the limit to a Supreme Court candidate and $4,500 over the limit to a legislative candidate, all traceable back to Griffin’s political operation.

Tens of thousands of dollars in campaign reimbursements to senior AG staff for office furniture, staff meals, construction worker lunches, law clerk outings, and travel during years when there was no active campaign, and despite the office having millions in appropriated funds for exactly these expenses.

Over 5,600 miles of state vehicle travel reimbursed by the campaign 10 days after the complaint was filed, with an ever-shifting explanation for what that travel actually was.

All of it legal. All of it fine. All of it dismissed.

The Moving Target

The state vehicle issue shows how the defense evolved in real time.

First, Griffin admitted it was campaign travel. In his June 2024 letter to the legislature, he wrote: “I also travel to campaign events in government-owned vehicles, and out of respect for the Ethics Commission letter, I track all mileage to and from these events.” Campaign events, campaign mileage. His own words.

Then, at the hearing, his attorney Brett Watson offered a new explanation: Griffin asked AG staffers Zack Mayo and Ryan Owsley what to do in light of the Frank Scott final action letter, and they advised him to reimburse. So he did.

This raises an obvious question: Why was Griffin asking his own employees for legal advice on campaign compliance?

He has a paid campaign manager. He has access to private lawyers. He could have called the Ethics Commission itself and asked for guidance. Instead, he asked the people who work for him on the state’s dime.

At some point in the ethics investigation, someone discovered Arkansas Code § 19-4-2103 and a 1997 advisory opinion. The statute exempts state vehicles from the rules governing other appropriated funds for constitutional officers. The opinion says constitutional officers can use state vehicles for “personal or non-official business.”

We want to note here that in the discussion section of the opinion, the commission wrote:

“That said, the Commission is not willing to opine that the ASP plane can be used by the Governor for any reason [emphasis by the commission]. In this regard, the Office of the Governor furnished the Commission with a set of voluntarily adopted internal policies that restrict the use of state-owned airplanes, to wit: 1. State airplanes do not transport the Governor on journeys that are solely political in nature.”

The new argument: Griffin didn’t need to reimburse at all.

Watson then came up with a third explanation: it’s not campaign travel. It’s security.

Never mind that Griffin told the legislature it was campaign travel. Never mind that the mileage log his office produced in response to my FOIA request was labeled “campaign.” Never mind that he was reimbursing at all — if it’s security, why would the campaign pay?

Which version is true? All of them? None of them? It doesn’t matter. The defense just has to be enough to create doubt, enough to let the commission dismiss and move on.

The Question They Didn’t Answer

Here’s the question no one asked at the hearing:

If the legislature really intended for constitutional officers to use state vehicles for campaign purposes — if that’s what the statute means, if that’s what the 1997 opinion authorizes — then why didn’t they put a carve-out in the ethics law?

Ark. Code Ann. § 7-1-103(a)(3) says: “It shall be unlawful for any public servant to use for campaign purposes any item of personal property provided with public funds.”

No exemption for constitutional officers. No exemption for state vehicles. No “unless the mileage is reimbursed.” Just a flat prohibition.

If the legislature meant to create an exception, they knew how to do it. They write exceptions all the time.

So which controls? Does the appropriation statute override the ethics law? Does the 1997 opinion resolve a conflict the legislature never intended to create? Or is the commission just picking the interpretation that lets Griffin off the hook?

And then there’s Ark. Code Ann. § 19-4-903, which specifically names constitutional officers and the state vehicles they purchase. Section 3(B) states: “All state-owned motor vehicles or state-leased motor vehicles shall be for official business use only.”

That’s three statutes in conflict. Does Arkansas Code § 19-4-2103 really override the other two?

The $14,000 Question

Watson was emphatic at the hearing: The complaints were frivolous, he said. Everything Griffin did was legal.

But here’s something that doesn’t add up.

From October 2025 through January 2026, the months when my complaints were under investigation, Watson’s firm received the following payments:

From Griffin’s campaign:

Oct. 9, 2025: $720

Nov. 4, 2025: $1,310

Nov. 4, 2025: $2,745

Dec. 5, 2025: $2,700

Jan. 5, 2026: $315

From Jobs and Growth PAC:

Oct. 9, 2025: $720

Nov. 4, 2025: $2,475

Nov. 6, 2025: $270

Dec. 5, 2025: $2,700

Total: almost $14,000 in legal fees during the exact period my complaints were pending.

That’s a lot of hours spent on complaints that Watson himself called frivolous, and where everything was supposedly legal from the start.

It seems odd to spend that much time and money on something that never should have been filed. Unless, of course, the complaints weren’t actually frivolous. Unless the investigation was real. Unless Watson was doing something else with all those billable hours.

The Other Case

Here’s what the public should know: during those same months, Watson was also the plaintiffs’ attorney in a lawsuit seeking to disqualify a candidate in House District 92: Casey Reed, a Republican running against Griffin-endorsed candidate Eric Shepherd.

Watson was appointed to the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission last June. The man who appointed him? Griffin.

The lawsuit against Reed was filed on Dec. 22, 2025. Then, on Jan. 8, 2026, the same day as the hearing in the Reed lawsuit, an investigator from the Attorney General’s office emailed the Arkansas Real Estate Commission. The subject: Casey Reed’s sealed records.

Same day. Same case. Same Attorney General who appointed Watson, who was in court arguing to disqualify Reed, while Griffin’s campaign and PAC paid Watson thousands of dollars.

Maybe all of that was billed separately. Maybe Watson’s $14,000 was purely for responding to my complaints, and the Reed lawsuit was a completely separate matter with completely separate funding. Maybe the AG’s office just happened to take an interest in a case involving Watson on the exact day of the hearing.

But it’s awfully convenient.

My complaints were frivolous, Watson said. Everything was legal.

But $14,000 in legal fees later, I’m left wondering: what, exactly, was he billing for?

The Other Voice in the Room

Drew Blankenship, the commission’s staff attorney, spoke up after Watson’s diatribe. He said something I didn’t expect.

He said he did not believe the complaints were frivolous, that he had concerns about the cases. He said the commission staff took the complaints seriously.

I appreciated Blankenship’s words. It was the only moment in the entire process where I felt like someone saw what I saw.

But it didn’t change the outcome.

Ray represented himself. He was sworn in. He said I only filed these complaints because I don’t like him, or the people he donates to, or the people who donate to him. He said I have no evidence. He said he’s always on the job, fundraising, voter outreach, and advertising.

Maybe that’s true. Maybe he really is campaigning constantly, every single day, even during legislative sessions when he’s supposed to be representing his district. If that’s the new standard — that elected officials are always campaigning, always raising money, always working the political operation — then the lines we thought existed don’t exist anymore.

What Comes Next

Watson told me: If I don’t like the laws, go to the legislature and get them changed.

Challenge accepted.

Sen. Jimmy Hickey has already vowed to introduce legislation in 2027 to prevent elected officials from controlling PACs. That’s a start. But we need more. We need a complete overhaul of Arkansas’s campaign finance laws. We need a complete overhaul of the Ethics Commission itself. We need a system where hearings aren’t secret, where evidence matters, where complainants aren’t locked out, and where the people judging cases aren’t appointed by the people they’re supposed to regulate.

Join us in the movement.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

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