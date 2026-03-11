The Arkansas political machine, built over generations in the corridors of Saline County power, is facing its most revealing test in years. It’s not a test from the Democrats. It’s another test from within, and from the 85,403 Republicans who chose neither finalist in the upcoming Secretary of State runoff.

On March 3, the Republican primary for Secretary of State produced a statistical dead heat — not between two candidates, but among three. When the votes were counted:

Bryan Norris: 91,434

State Sen. Kim Hammer: 88,941

Cathy Hardin Harrison: 85,403

Norris edged Hammer by a percentage point. Harrison, the Miller County Judge from Texarkana, finished more than 3,500 votes behind the machine’s preferred candidate. With no one clearing 51 percent, the top two now face a March 31 runoff.

When properly dissected, the key voting map factors are the most recent vote totals, turnout in districts without a local runoff, and the Hardin Harrison block of voters across the state. Was that block’s collective internal condition ultimately a vote against Hammer and the machine? If so, will they go to the polls March 31 in voting precincts where that is the only race on the ballot?

This is more than a simple intra-party squabble. It is a civil war between two wings of the same dominant party: the old-guard, establishment machine embodied by Hammer, and the MAGA insurgency led by Norris. For Hammer, the machine’s “favorite son” in the race and a 14-year legislative veteran representing a district that includes Saline County, the runoff is a referendum on his political identity. Can a statewide candidate backed by the full weight of the governor and a finely-tuned political network survive a base that has already rejected the machine’s candidates in four key legislative races?

For Tracking Arkansas, this race is a culmination of years of investigation. We have documented the machine’s playbook: the coordinated endorsements, the dark money blitzes, and the weaponized context deployed against its enemies.

In this installment, we examine the machine grinding to life for Hammer and compare his legislative record with Republican Party principles. As the machine fights for its favorite son, and as voters decide which way to turn, we ask the question the coordinated endorsements hope you won’t: Is Hammer the right man for the job, or is he the right man for the machine?

The Machine Grinds to Life

A week after the primary, the network activated.

On evening of March 9, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted on X:

“Sen. Kim Hammer is the right man to be Arkansas’ next Secretary of State. He is a pastor, strong conservative, and a friend. He has taken a leading role in the fight to make Arkansas #1 in the nation for election integrity. Join me in voting for Senator Hammer in the runoff on March 31.”

Tuesday morning, the endorsements continued and the attacks started.

Sen. Dan Sullivan shared his support from Jonesboro, posting on Facebook:

“Hammer is the right man for the job.”

Rep. Mark Berry deployed a familiar tactic: weaponized context. He posted to Facebook screenshots of undated posts on X.com from Norris featuring curse words, presenting it as evidence of character deficiency. Sen. Missy Irvin shared the post.

Norris didn't deny the language. He explained it in a Facebook post on March 10.

After retiring from the Army and moving home from Germany, his family’s household goods arrived destroyed. His kids had no beds. He reached out to fellow Currahee Regiment veteran Sen. Tom Cotton for help. Cotton’s office took days to respond, then told him there was nothing they could do.

He called Congressman Rick Crawford. Within 24 hours, Crawford had the Army working the case. They cut an emergency check for beds and eventually paid for everything.

Cotton said nothing could be done. Crawford proved otherwise. Worse, Cotton didn’t even try.

“So yes,” Norris said, “I have said some colorful things online.”

The Endorsement Pattern: A Familiar Playbook

This coordinated endorsement blitz mirrors a pattern Tracking Arkansas documented extensively in 2025.

When Sanders told Arkansans that Trey “BoDirt” Bohannan was the right man for Senate District 15, and Bobby Ballinger, Jr. for District 28 — challenging incumbent Republicans Ron Caldwell and Bryan King, respectively — we followed the money.

Our investigation revealed:

Dark money PACs with connections to Team Sanders flooded those races with mailers

Special interest groups with opaque funding sources attacked incumbents who wouldn’t bend to the machine’s will

Ballinger’s campaign, in particular, was built on a foundation of false claims

The Hammer endorsements follow the same blueprint. The question is whether the machine’s seal of approval helps or hurts in a runoff where the insurgent base views “establishment” as a four-letter word.

By the Numbers: Campaign Finance

What we know so far: In the weeks before the primary, a self-described MAGA group called Republican Patriots of Arkansas received a $100,000 donation on Feb. 17 from the America Voter Integrity Initiative (AVII), led by Conrad Reynolds, a retired Army colonel who ran for Congress in 2022.

The group used the money to attack Hammer via mass texts, claiming he “fought hard against the Trump agenda,” voted to increase taxes, and opposed ending mask mandates. Their message: “It’s clear — leftist career politician Hammer is bad for Arkansas.”

Let's just pause and sit with that for a second. Hammer. A leftist.

Norris claimed he was unaware of the attacks, telling the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette: “I have not talked about Hammer very much at all. That’s not a game I’m about to get down in.”

Whose PACs Fund Hammer?

Campaign finance reports tell you who writes the checks. But the machine’s money moves through networks, not just names. Here’s whose PACs are funding Hammer:

WSG PAC – The money arm of WSG Consulting, a lobbying firm whose client list reads like a who’s-who of machine-touched industries: Wellpath, the medical services contractor at the center of the Board of Corrections battles; liquor giants Sazerac Corporation and Glazer’s Beer and Beverage; the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association; and Cherokee Nation Entertainment, which operates casinos.

For a Baptist minister, that's a curious collection of benefactors. When Hammer votes "present" on alcohol delivery bills, allowing them to advance without his affirmative vote, this is the constituency that notices. And rewards.

Bi-partisan Strategies – Partner Cale Turner’s wife, Megan Turner, serves as Sanders’ campaign finance director.

South Arkansas Conservatives PAC – Controlled by Sen. Matt Stone. Its contributors include Capitol Consulting firm (prison industry clients), Gilmore Davis Strategy Group (employer of newly appointed Board of Corrections chair Jamie Barker), and Impact Management Group. It’s the same collection of PACs, along with the ones listed below, that support the same pro-prison candidates.

Senate Leadership PAC – The caucus’s internal money arm.

Arkansas Conservative Legislative PAC – Sen. Breanne Davis’s PAC. Davis, the machine’s Senate lieutenant, moves money through her own committee to reward loyalists. And her donors tell you everything about whose interests that loyalty serves: Attorney General Tim Griffin’s Jobs and Growth PAC, Sanders’ Team SHS PAC, Capitol Advisors Group (prison industry clients), Riggs CAT (Board of Corrections contractor), JCD Consulting (pro-prison clients including the County Judges Association), and Gilmore Davis Strategy Group.

None of this is illegal. It’s not even unusual. It’s just the opposite of what the endorsements frame as “strong conservative” independence. Hammer’s voting record didn’t happen in a vacuum. The PACs funding him — and the PACs funding the people who fund him — expect a return on investment. For 14 years, they’ve gotten it.

Analytics: Hammer’s Record vs. Party Principles

A Tracking Arkansas reader has developed an analytical model for Republican voters who want to see beyond endorsements and rhetoric. The model indexes legislators’ voting records against Republican Party principles, weighting scores from:

Conduit for Commerce (5×) — the most thorough economic freedom data

Opportunity Arkansas (3×) — selective bills on key issues

The Family Council (1×) — social conservative priorities

Each includes rankings within the caucus, comparisons to senior Democrats, and district-level questions.

Here’s what the data shows about Hammer’s 14-year legislative career:

Hammer’s CFC Economic Freedom Score: 28.7 percent. He’s ranked 24th in the Senate, in the bottom quarter of his own caucus.

He voted against corporate welfare districts. He voted for a junk food ban on food stamps. Those pulled his score up.

What pulled it down? Votes for $500 million in new public debt. Pay raises for government workers. New buildings for universities and the Health Department. Every time, more government, according to conservative measures.

While Hammer is far more conservative on social issues, his Economic Freedom score is only 0.9 percentage points higher than Minority Leader Sen. Greg Leding’s (D) score (27.8 percent), according to the reader analysis. Both senators joined in supporting the creation of what the analysis calls corporate welfare districts (SJR15) and Medicaid welfare expansion (HB1427).

Transparency and FOIA: The Platform Versus the Practice

The 2024 Arkansas Republican Platform added strong language on transparency: “We firmly support transparency and openness at every level of government” and “We support the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act as signed on February 14, 1967.”

Hammer’s record includes a vote against recording all government public meetings (HB1928, 2019). But Tracking Arkansas has a more personal data point.

Weaponized Transparency: The SB3 FOIA Request

In 2025, during the Senate State Agencies Committee hearing on SB3, we observed something that became a test case for Hammer’s commitment to transparency.

During the hearing, Hammer stated that he had received emails from constituents with questions about SB3. He then directed softball questions to sponsor Sullivan, who was at the end of the table running his bill.

Not one of his questions related to section 2 of the bill, which shifted the power in liquor permitting from communities to alcohol consumers. Sullivan never talked about this provision when he ran the bill in committee.

That same day, Tracking Arkansas submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to Hammer, requesting the emails from his constituents sent to his public .gov email address.

Hammer has never responded.

No acknowledgement. No documents. No explanation. Just silence.

This is not an oversight. This is a pattern. Hammer is silent when silence serves.

He is silent to his congregation when he votes “present” on alcohol delivery bills to serve the machine’s hospitality industry donors and run cover for a bill with a hidden liquor provision.

He is silent to FOIA requesters when asked to produce public records.

He is silent about his voting record when campaigning as a “strong conservative.”

The platform says Republicans support FOIA. The practice, for Hammer, is weaponized transparency — transparency for his opponents, opacity for himself.

The Stakes: What Comes Next

The March 31 runoff will determine not just who carries the Republican banner for Secretary of State, but whether the Saline County machine can still deliver for its favored son.

If Hammer wins, the succession plan we documented in part 7 proceeds: Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright inherits Hammer’s Senate seat, the machine maintains its legislative foothold, and the network extends its reach to the Secretary of State’s office, a position that oversees elections, business filings, and the Capitol grounds where lobbying happens.

If Norris wins, the insurgent wing sends a statewide message: the machine’s seal of approval is no longer an asset. It’s a liability.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

