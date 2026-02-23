For decades, good government types have lamented that the Arkansas Ethics Commission is “toothless.” That’s the wrong metaphor. Toothless implies an inability to bite. What I witnessed on Feb. 20 was something far worse: a creature with plenty of teeth, carefully choosing not to use them.

The Commission isn’t toothless. It’s complicit.

Let me tell you what happened when I filed two complaints against political action committees connected to Attorney General Tim Griffin. And let me tell you what I watched from my living room on Zoom while commission staff explained, without ever saying it aloud, that the rules don’t apply to people who know the right people.

You won’t read this account in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. You won’t see it on the local news. The dismissals will be reported as a routine cleanup of frivolous complaints with victory laps from the PACs. What happened inside that room? That’s not for public consumption.

So I’m telling you.

The Facts They Didn’t Dispute

Two cases. Clear paper trails. Admissions of “best practice” violations. And yet, both dismissed.

Case One: Gilmore Strategy Group PAC

A PAC affiliated with the Gilmore Davis Barker Strategies Group lobbying firm received two $3,300 contributions from attorneys at Motley Rice LLC, a plaintiffs’ firm that has made millions in opioid and tobacco litigation in the state. Motley Rice is a lobbying client of the Gilmore Group.

The PAC’s beginning balance that quarter? $557.10. Those two contributions were the only money coming in.

On May 2, 2025, the PAC wrote a single $6,600 check to Griffin’s primary campaign.

The legal limit for a PAC contribution to a single election: $3,500.

The Griffin campaign’s solution? Split the single check into two donations on its own books — $3,500 for the primary, $3,100 for the general. The money came in one check, then magically became two donations.

No direct contributions from the Motley Rice attorneys to Griffin appear in any filing. The money washed through a PAC controlled by their lobbyist, and the campaign took care of it on the back end.

Case Two: Base Point PAC

In August 2023, Jobs and Growth (JAG) PAC — Griffin’s committee — gave $10,000 to Base Point PAC. It was Base Point’s largest contribution by far.

On Jan. 12, 2024, Base Point PAC wrote a $6,600 check to Tim Griffin.

Again, the legal limit for a primary: $3,300.

Again, the Griffin campaign split it — $3,300 for the primary, $3,300 for the general.

The Defense: “Commonplace,” “Undue Burden,” and “Just Trust Us”

At the probable cause hearing, the attorneys for the PACs laid out their case. The commission staff largely nodded along and echoed their talking points.

Argument One: One check, two races, no problem.

The staff and PAC attorneys argued that because candidates can raise money for primary and general elections simultaneously, a donor can write a single check for double the limit and simply tell the candidate later how to split it.

They cited an advisory opinion (which does not carry the force of law) allowing married couples to combine their individual donations into one check. That involves two donors giving to one election. This was one PAC giving to two elections.

The staff admitted that “best practice” would be to state the intended split in writing at the time of the donation. They admitted that “best practice” wasn’t followed in either case.

It didn’t matter. They accepted the parties’ after-the-fact explanations — “We meant it for both” — as sufficient.

The attorneys argued that these are “seasoned political professionals” who know the law. The implication: they wouldn’t accidentally break it.

The more obvious implication: they know it well enough to game it.

Argument Two: The First Amendment says writing two checks is too hard.

One attorney argued that requiring two separate checks for two separate elections would impose an undue burden on donors’ First Amendment rights.

Let’s sit with that. The cognitive load of signing your name twice is now a constitutional crisis. The burden on the public’s right to know where campaign money comes from? Not mentioned.

Argument Three: It’s not a conduit if no one said “please.”

In the Gilmore case, the staff attorney acknowledged that the two Motley Rice attorneys could have donated directly to Griffin but chose not to. The defense argued that because Motley Rice didn’t explicitly “direct” the PAC to donate and didn’t “retain control” after writing the check, it wasn’t a conduit.

The context — that Motley Rice is a lobbying client, that these were the PAC’s only donations that quarter, that the attorneys had every reason not to appear on Griffin’s donor list — went unaddressed.

In the Base Point case, the conduit allegation regarding JAG PAC was barely mentioned. The fact that JAG PAC’s $10,000 funded the excessive $6,600 check to Griffin? Irrelevant, apparently.

The Moment That Explained Everything

Attorney Kevin Crass, representing Gilmore Strategy Group, offered this detail to the commission: his client, Jon Gilmore, had called Graham Sloan, the director of the Ethics Commission, to plead his case before the staff had even finished reviewing the complaint.

Crass offered this as evidence of good faith.

Let that sink in. A political operative felt so comfortable, so entitled, that he picked up the phone and called the director of the Ethics Commission to head off an investigation before it started.

The commission didn’t blink.

The Process Is the Punishment

I received notice of the probable cause hearing 10 days in advance. It gave a physical address in Little Rock. It said I “may be present but choose not to attend.” It did not mention that I could participate by Zoom.

I only knew about the Zoom option because I’d dealt with this commission before. If I hadn’t, if I lived hours away, had a job I couldn’t leave, or couldn’t afford the travel and lost wages, I would have had no idea what happened until I got a letter in the mail, and it wouldn’t tell me what was said in the hearing.

The probable cause hearings themselves are held in “confidential sessions.” The public is excluded. You sit in a hallway or a waiting room — or, if you’re lucky enough to know to request a link, you sit in a digital waiting room — while the Commission deliberates behind closed doors. Then they emerge and vote publicly on dismissals that were decided in secret.

This took five months from filing to probable cause hearing.

Five months.

If these allegations were so “commonplace” and clearly legal, why not dismiss at the first staff review 60 days in? Why drag everyone through this? Why burn taxpayer dollars on staff time and high-priced legal talent?

Because the delay and opacity are features, not bugs. They exhaust citizens. They bury the story. They send a message: Try us again, and this is what you get.

The Machine, Unmasked

The Gilmore case is a case study in how Arkansas power operates.

Crass isn’t just any lawyer. He’s the governor’s appointee to the UA Board of Trustees. Our reporting has linked an organization where he serves as an officer to dark money mailers flooding key state Senate races — mailers supporting candidates the governor has endorsed, candidates who support her $1.2 billion prison project.

Jamie Barker, a former governor staffer who recently joined Gilmore Strategy Group as a partner? Also appointed by the governor to the Board of Corrections. A direct capture of an independent board.

Jon Gilmore felt comfortable calling Graham Sloan because, in Arkansas, the lines between regulator and regulated, between watchdog and insider, don’t exist. They’re all in the same room. They serve on the same boards. They make the same phone calls.

And when a citizen files a complaint, they close ranks.

This Isn’t Toothlessness. This Is Design.

The Ethics Commission isn’t powerless. It has the authority to investigate. It has the authority to sanction. It has a staff of attorneys whose job is to enforce the law.

What it lacks is the will to use those powers against people who move in the same circles, who make the same phone calls, who understand that the rules are for the little people.

They called my complaints a joke when I filed them. They were right about one thing: the system is a joke. But it’s not a funny one. It’s a $300-an-hour, taxpayer-funded, closed-door operation designed to exhaust the public and protect the powerful.

And you won’t read this in the paper. You won’t see it on the evening news. The machine depends on you not knowing what happens behind those closed doors.

Now you know.

We’re not laughing. And we’re not stopping.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

Share