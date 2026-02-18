AAC Chief Legal Counsel Mark Whitmore, retired Arkansas Ethics Commission Director Graham Sloan and AAC Executive Director Chris Villines. The friendship between Whitmore and Sloan, in relationship to ethics complaints against Villines, this the subject of this post.

Arkansas’ ethics enforcement system rarely makes headlines for drama. There are few courtroom showdowns, few lurid bribery scandals and few high-profile indictments. What is more worrying, however, is how the system can be weaponized behind the scenes. When regulators and the regulated operate as longtime friends — when trust, familiarity, and shared social space replace procedural distance — oversight narrows, and legal tools can be leveraged for intimidation.

The relationship between Mark Whitmore, chief legal counsel for the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC), and Graham Sloan, the longtime and recently retired Arkansas Ethics Commission director, illustrates how structural comfort can enable a publicly funded attempt to chill a journalist’s speech.