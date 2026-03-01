Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley (photo: Arkansas Sheriffs Association).

The primary is in four days, and voters in Lonoke County will decide whether to give Sheriff John Staley a sixth term. But to understand what they’re really voting on, you have to follow the money, follow the power and follow the faces.

What you’ll find is The Machine.

The Sheriff’s Record

Staley has been the sheriff since 2012. Five terms, 14 years. In that time, he has been named as a defendant in at least 57 federal lawsuits regarding jail conditions and prisoner civil rights.

Most are filed pro se by inmates; the majority are dismissed. But the volume tells you something about what it’s like inside Staley’s jail. Constant legal challenge is not a sign of a well-run facility.

And when those lawsuits come, someone pays to defend them. That someone is not Staley. It’s the taxpayers of Lonoke County, through a risk pool administered by the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC).

The AAC knows Staley’s record intimately. They’ve been writing the legal defense checks for years.

The Hunter Brittain Killing (2021)

On June 23, 2021, just after 3 a.m., 17-year-old Hunter Brittain and a friend took his pickup truck for a test drive south of Cabot. When Deputy Michael Davis pulled them over, Brittain couldn’t get the truck into park. He got out and walked to the bed of the truck to grab an antifreeze container.

Davis shot him in the neck. His body camera was not activated until after the shooting.

Staley fired him the following month — not for killing an unarmed teenager, but for violating policy by failing to turn on his camera. The sheriff’s office doesn’t provide dash cams.

In March 2022, a jury convicted Davis of negligent homicide. He received a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. He has since lost one appeal.

The federal lawsuit filed by Brittain’s family, represented by Ben Crump, alleges that Staley knew Davis had a mental illness and was required to take medication, and that the sheriff failed to supervise him. The case remains pending.

The Jailers (2024)

In 2024, a federal lawsuit exposed what was happening inside the Lonoke County Jail. Two of Staley’s jailers, Casey Whaley and Robert Godwin, were accused of assaulting inmates. The criminal charges: sexual assault, furnishing prohibited articles and indecent exposure.

But the retaliation that followed may be even more damning.

After the victim — identified in court filings as Jane Doe — reported the assaults, deputies taunted and humiliated her over the jail’s intercom system, broadcasting her trauma to the entire facility. Then the punishment began.

Jailer Micha Dukes confined her to a lockdown cell, alone and isolated. She was not allowed to make phone calls. When she was temporarily released and tried to call her mother, Dukes hung up and sent her back to isolation. Another jailer, Robert Wakefield, forced her off the phone in a separate instance when she tried to call for help.

The lawsuit alleges that jail administrators — Staley and Chief William Shipp — either knew about this retaliation or delegated their duties with deliberate indifference. Procedures would require they be informed of any disciplinary action. The restrictions, the loss of phone privileges, the punishments — all of it should have crossed their desks.

And it wasn’t just Jane Doe. After she reported, female detainees as a group began to be treated more harshly: longer lockdowns, restricted recreation, basic necessities like pads withheld. Male inmates continued to receive recreation and services as normal.

The victims were multiple. The retaliation was systematic. And at the top sat Staley.

The lawsuit alleges systemic failures that made it all possible: no psychological screening for jailers, no required training on sexual abuse, no supervision of probationary officers (”Effectively, the rookies had the keys to the kingdom”), no policies barring officers from trading with detainees, and chronic understaffing. Recommended Prison Rape Elimination Act standards were, in the lawsuit’s words, “wantonly ignored and remain unimplemented.”

Then came the plea deals.

Whaley and Godwin pleaded down to just the contraband charge and, for Whaley, misdemeanor indecent exposure. The result: 60 months probation, 30 hours community service, a $1,000 fine. They avoided registering as sex offenders.

They were sentenced on June 18, 2024. The federal lawsuit remains pending, trial set for Oct. 6, 2026. During discovery, the jail refused to provide internal videos.

The Deleted Footage (2013)

The pattern of missing video predates both the jailer assaults and the Brittain killing.

In 2013, Scott Perkins, now a co-founder of Tracking Arkansas, was serving as communications and legislative director for the AAC. He raised concerns about Staley deleting body camera footage after a confrontation between his then-wife, Staley and two deputies.

The AAC chose to side with Staley rather than address the issue.

Perkins spent six years inside that machine. What he saw then, and what documents have since confirmed, is that the AAC’s loyalty has never been to accountability. It has been to the elected officials who control the money.

Staley was one of them. He still is.

The Spencer Case (2024-2025)

In July 2024, Michael Fosler was arrested and charged with 43 counts, including sexual assault of a minor and internet stalking of a child. His bond was set at $5,000. He posted it. He was released.

On Oct. 8, 2024, just after 1 a.m., Aaron Spencer was awakened by his dog barking. His 13-year-old daughter was missing. His wife called 911 immediately.

While deputies failed to locate her, Spencer found Fosler’s truck. He found his daughter inside.

On a second 911 call, Spencer told the dispatcher he had found the man who kidnapped his daughter and that he was dead.

He had shot Fosler in the chest, abdomen, and arms with his Glock 19, then pistol-whipped him. He called 911 after reloading.

In November 2024, Spencer was charged with second-degree murder.

Staley, asked about repeat offenders, blames prosecutors. “Sex offenders, we are letting too many of them out early,” he recently told KATV.

But on the night it mattered, Spencer was on the phone with 911 trying to get deputies to find his daughter. He did a better job than they did.

Now, key evidence in his trial has gone missing.

The dashcam from Fosler’s truck, which may have captured the final moments, sat unsecured in an investigator’s office for nearly a year. It was never photographed, never logged, never properly documented. When it arrived at the Attorney General’s office, the SD card was missing.

The lead investigator admitted he reviewed the footage but didn’t watch it in full. Four deputies testified they didn’t follow department procedures — though they said the rules weren’t mandatory.

The parallel is hard to miss: in the federal lawsuit over the jailer assaults, the facility refused to provide internal videos. When something happens in Lonoke County that reflects poorly on law enforcement, the video tends to disappear.

The Loophole They Won’t Close

Arkansas Code § 5-14-126 makes it a felony for jailers to have sexual contact with people in their custody. The law was on the books. It just wasn’t taken seriously.

But here’s where the real gap is: that same law does not cover other local law enforcement officers. A sheriff’s deputy or city policeman on patrol, a constable, an auxiliary officer, a township officer — if they sexually assault someone in their custody or under investigation, the statute is silent. It covers correctional officers and DHS employees. It does not clearly cover the people most Arkansans encounter when they interact with law enforcement.

In January 2025, the co-founders of Tracking Arkansas sent an email to the AAC and the Arkansas Sheriffs Association (ASA). The subject line: “Invitation to take lead on closing statutory loophole concerning deputies, township officers, and sexual assault.”

The draft bill was simple. It would amend the law to explicitly cover all local public law enforcement officers under the state’s sexual assault statutes. It would close the gap that leaves victims without recourse when the person abusing their authority wears a badge but doesn’t work inside a jail.

Thirty-five states have closed this loophole. Arkansas is among the 15 that have not.

The email was sent to AAC policy staff and to the ASA.

No one responded.

The email was also sent to State Sens. Bart Hester and Jonathan Dismang. Both are vocal champions of the governor’s proposed $1 billion prison in Franklin County, a project Staley strongly supports. Neither senator responded.

Now, consider what Staley’s office knew when that email arrived. The Whaley and Godwin cases had already shown that even when the law does apply, enforcement is lax. The retaliation against Jane Doe had been documented. The intercom taunting, the isolation cells, the withheld phone calls, the denied pads — all of it was laid out in a federal lawsuit filed months earlier. The plea deals that let two admitted sexual offenders avoid the registry were already done.

And when presented with an opportunity to ensure that other law enforcement officers, the ones not covered by the current statute, could not do the same thing, Staley’s association said nothing.

This was not an abstract problem. This was happening in Staley’s jail, under his watch. And Staley, the man now leading the association that ignored the invitation, is the same man asking voters for another term.

The Machine Behind the Sheriff

Staley did not create this culture alone. He was enabled by an institution that has spent decades protecting elected officials at the expense of accountability.

The AAC presents itself as a membership organization. That’s the public face. Behind it operates a political machine funded by management fees on $60 million in trust assets, with high-salaried lobbyists serving a closed ecosystem of county officials.

The AAC provides Staley’s legal defense through a risk pool it controls. It has known about his conduct since at least 2013, when Perkins raised concerns about deleted footage, and chose to side with Staley. Its top executives make upwards of $350,000, paid by fees from the trusts. Its boards overlap so thoroughly that two individuals sit on all three trust boards, approving fees on Tuesday and the AAC budget on Thursday.

This is the apparatus that has protected Staley for 14 years.

The Ethics Trainers

The AAC also serves as the primary source of ethics training for county officials. Its manuals are supposed to guide elected officials in proper conduct.

In every manual except two — the County Judges Manual and the Sheriffs Manual — there is a section titled: “Fraud and Ethical Lapses – There’s No Place for It.” The words “public trust” do not appear in the Sheriffs Manual at all.

The men responsible for these manuals are the same men whose organization has defended Staley for years, whose trust boards are run by overlapping members, whose lobbyist contracts flow to campaign consultants.

The Presidency (2025)

In June 2025, after the assaults, after the plea deals, after the Brittain killing, after the missing evidence, after 57 lawsuits, Staley was elected president of the ASA executive board.

His peers knew everything. And they made him their leader anyway.

The ASA is a member association of the AAC. The same AAC that provides his legal defense. The same AAC that sided with him over a whistleblower in 2013. The same AAC whose manuals edit “public trust” out of existence. The same AAC that ignored an invitation to close a loophole that would help future victims of law enforcement sexual assault.

The rot is not one sheriff. It is the institutions that protect him.

The Choice

Spencer is running against Staley in the Republican primary. He is awaiting trial for murder. He does not deny shooting the man who abused his daughter. His attorneys argue he was justified under Arkansas law.

That is the context for this election. A father who acted when the system failed —when a predator was released on $5,000 bond, when his 1 a.m. 911 call yielded no rescue — is asking voters to let him run the system.

And an incumbent with 14 years in office, whose deputy killed an unarmed teenager and couldn’t be bothered to turn on his camera, whose jailers assaulted inmates and then humiliated them over the intercom, whose department lost critical evidence in a murder case, is asking voters to believe the criticism is just rumors.

The federal lawsuits remain pending. The primary is in four days.

Staley told KATV his goal is to “do what’s right and not what’s easy.” But doing what’s right would mean accountability. It would mean answering for what happened in his jail, for the evidence that went missing, for the culture that allowed it all to happen.

Instead, he is asking voters to look the other way.

So is the machine behind him.

In four days, Lonoke County will decide whether to grant that request.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

