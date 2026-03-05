A screenshot of the vote board for the final prison appropriation vote on April 8, 2025.

The votes are counted. The mailers can stop coming. And the political landscape of Arkansas just shifted.

The Arkansas Machine took a hit last night in key races. Here’s what happened, what it means, and where we go from here.

The Results

SD10 — Ron Caldwell won with 70 percent against governor-endorsed challenger Trey Bohannan. Caldwell, one of the five-time “No” votes on the prison appropriation, not only survived, but he crushed. In a district with no Democratic opponent in November, he’s guaranteed to return to the Senate in 2027. He has also announced he is running for Senate President Pro Tem, a signal that the coalition that blocked the prison five times intends to consolidate power.

SD28 — Bryan King won with 60 percent against Bobby Ballinger, the governor’s anointed candidate. King was outraised and outspent — he estimates by as much as 15-to-1 — but he won anyway. In recent weeks, his constituents were bombarded by mailers and texts from opaque groups criticizing him as “weak on Communist China” and allowing “woke liberals to indoctrinate our children.” It didn’t work.

SD21 — Jeremy Wooldridge defeated incumbent Blake Johnson with 62 percent of the vote. Johnson was the Senate majority leader. He had the governor’s endorsement. But he couldn’t beat Wooldridge’s $400,000 war chest, almost entirely financed by individual donations. Wooldridge will take office in January 2027; there’s no Democrat in this race.

SD16 — Rodney Wright won the Republican primary with 67 percent against Randy Sams. Wright, the Saline County Sheriff and vocal prison proponent, will face Joshua Irby, a Democratic opponent in November who has signaled a willingness to reach across the aisle to Republican voters and who signed the Tracking Arkansas Independence Pledge.

SD26 — Brad Simon won the special election to fill the late Gary Stubblefield’s seat with 69 percent. Simon, who publicly stated his opposition to the prison but took the governor’s $3,500 and hired Capitol Consulting as his campaign consultants, will be sworn in immediately. How he votes in April remains the single biggest unknown.

SD13 — Brandon Achor won the Republican primary with 55 percent against Mischa Martin. He spent more than $263,000 to get there. He’ll face Democrat Allison Grigsby Sweatman in November. Sweatman has raised about $25,000 and spent $15,000 so far. In 2022, she ran against Jane English and lost 52.5 percent to 44.3 percent, with a Libertarian candidate taking 3.2 percent. That margin — about 2,500 votes — suggests this district is competitive when the right candidate runs the right race. But Achor’s war chest, combined with a district that includes Maumelle — home to Rep. David Ray, the attorney general’s paid lieutenant with the full backing of the machine — means Sweatman will need ground game, message discipline, and the kind of grassroots energy that Caldwell and King just proved can beat dark money.

HD70 — In a special election to fill the vacancy left by former Rep. Carlton Wing, Democrat Alex Holladay won with 57 percent against Republican Bo Renshaw. Holladay’s victory flips a seat that Wing only held with 50.97 percent in 2022.

The Democrats’ Victory Lap, and Why It’s Misplaced

Democrats are celebrating Holladay’s win in HD70 as a sign of momentum, a rebuke of the governor, proof that 2026 could be a wave year. Any time a Democrat flips a seat in Arkansas, it’s worth noting. Holladay ran a good race.

But the idea that this victory translates to some broader Democratic resurgence requires ignoring uncomfortable facts.

The only reason there was a special election in HD70 is because a circuit judge ordered it.

Just as in SD26, Sanders tried to delay the election until June 2026. And just as in SD26, a lawsuit forced her hand. The difference? In SD26, the plaintiff was Colt Shelby, a Franklin County resident who later became the Libertarian nominee for governor. In HD70, the plaintiffs were independent voters — including Tracking Arkansas co-founders Scott Perkins and Janie Ginocchio — who joined with Democrats to sue.

Democrats did not sue to force an election in SD26. They didn’t bother. They didn’t field a candidate. They looked at a district that is predominantly Republican and decided it wasn’t worth the fight.

That’s not a strategy. That’s surrender. And it sends the message that the Dems are only interested in protecting voting rights if they can flip a seat.

Holladay’s win is real. But a significant portion of that 57 percent were formerly disenfranchised voters, people who showed up specifically to vote against the governor’s attempt to delay their voice. That’s not a template for victory in other races. It’s a specific reaction to a specific overreach in a district where the margin was already razor-thin.

To extrapolate from HD70 to some broader Democratic wave is wishful thinking, and wishful thinking does not win elections.

What Actually Happened

Tuesday was a grassroots wave. Caldwell won because his constituents know him and trust him. King won because the people of his district value independence over obedience.

Wooldridge beat the Senate majority leader — the governor’s handpicked candidate — by running on individual donations and a message that resonated with voters who want a thoughtful approach to criminal justice, not a blank check for a mega-prison.

They are victories for the idea that a legislator’s first duty is to their district, not to the machine.

The machine spent millions, and it lost four races. The lesson is that dark money can be beaten by an authentic ground game, by trust, by showing up.

The ‘Come On!’ Caucus

Earlier this evening, Sen. Jimmy Hickey posted a photo that deserves attention.

It shows a group in red t-shirts emblazoned with “Come On!” — the catchphrase of Trey Bohannan, the governor-endorsed candidate who just lost to Caldwell by 40 points. Among them are Sens. Scott Flippo, Ricky Hill, Steve Crowell, Caldwell, Hickey and Terry Rice.

It shows the coalition that blocked the prison five times is not only intact, it’s organizing. It’s celebrating. It’s wearing matching shirts emblazoned with the losing candidate’s own slogan.

But it’s Hickey’s caption that matters most:

“Congratulations Senator Ron Caldwell. — Shirts paid for personally by Jimmy Hickey, Jr. No PAC or dark money involved. Time to make PACs and dark money practices illegal from being controlled or directed by elected officials in the Great State of Arkansas. Come on!!”

Hickey isn’t just poking fun at Bohannan’s loss. He’s proposing to dismantle the machine’s entire funding apparatus. PACs controlled by elected officials. Dark money directed by the governor’s office. The very loops we’ve been documenting throughout this series — JAG PAC, Arkansas WINS PAC, Base Point PAC, the governor’s Team SHS PAC, the network of Gilmore Strategies and Capitol Consulting, and dark money mailers financed through organizations with ties to the governor.

These are the pipelines that pumped hundreds of thousands of dollars into races across the state. The money that couldn’t save Johnson. The 15-to-1 spending that couldn’t beat King. The machine’s full weight that couldn’t touch Caldwell.

Hickey is saying: we beat you anyway. Now we’re coming for the rules that let you play.

Flippo in the photo is especially significant. He’s wearing the shirt. He’s standing with the group.

The “Come On!” Caucus just announced itself.

Counterargument: Control the Board, Bypass the Senate?

There is a competing theory of the case. The governor may not be thinking in terms of Senate math at all — at least not primarily.

Her recent appointments to the State Board of Corrections have shifted its internal leadership. Operatives aligned with her now hold the officer positions on what is, constitutionally, an independent board. Through three recent appointments, she has effectively captured the board’s internal structure.

From that perspective, the strategy could be: secure operational control first, then pressure the legislature from a position of inevitability.

It’s a serious argument.

But it runs into one immovable reality. Control of the Board of Corrections does not appropriate money. The prison still requires legislative funding. The Arkansas Constitution vests the power of appropriation in the General Assembly. No amount of board alignment substitutes for 27 Senate votes.

Administrative control can shape timelines. It can frame urgency. It can create public narrative. But it cannot bypass the appropriation requirement.

Tuesday’s results did not produce six new “Yes” votes. If anything, they hardened the environment against flips. Two incumbent “No” senators just won decisively. A Senate majority leader aligned with the executive just lost. Primary voters demonstrated resistance to centralized pressure.

The governor may believe board control changes the leverage equation. But leverage is not the same as votes. Even a fully aligned board cannot build a prison without a funding bill.

The New Wildcard: SD9

There’s one more piece of the puzzle. Senate District 9 — formerly held by Democrat Reginald Murdock, who voted “Present” five times on the prison — will be decided in November. Murdock is termed out. The race is between Democratic Rep. Jessie McGruder and Republican Kenny Phillips.

No primary. Just a general election fight.

Phillips has only raised $26,000 so far. But his donor list tells a story:

Arkansas Conservative Legislative PAC — Breanne Davis’ PAC. Davis is Senate majority whip under Johnson, part of the machine’s leadership.

Bart Hester’s Arkansas WINS PAC

Ben Gilmore’s Base Point PAC

$5,800 paid to Republican operative Ken Yang’s American Dream Strategies

These are the same PACs, the same operatives, the same machine that we saw in the other races.

But one of Phillips’ donors is Caldwell — the man who just beat the governor’s endorsed candidate by 40 points. The same Caldwell who is now wearing a “Come On!” t-shirt and planning to run for Senate President Pro Tem.

What does that mean? Hard to say. Maybe it’s a signal that Phillips is different — that he’s not a machine candidate despite the machine PAC money. Maybe it’s just two men who know each other and have a friendly relationship. But in a landscape where every dollar and every name matters, it’s worth noting.

If McGruder wins in November — and SD9 has been Democratic territory — the coalition gains another “Present,” at least. If Phillips wins, it’s likely the governor picks up a seat that was previously a “Present.”

This race matters.

What Comes Next

For Democrats, the path forward requires honesty. Holladay’s win is real, but it’s not a blueprint for statewide success. The party will have to be strategic, disciplined, and organized — qualities that have been in short supply during the prison fight, when four of six Democratic senators chose “Present” or “Yes” over “No.”

For the anti-prison coalition, the path is clearer: hold the line in April. The same coalition that blocked the prison five times is still largely intact. Caldwell and King are back, stronger than ever. Hickey, Rice, Hill, and Crowell are still standing. Leding and Tucker are still “No” votes. Flippo just joined the “Come On!” Caucus. Penzo hasn’t made any public statements, but we hear he is still a “No.” The question marks are Simon and Wooldridge.

For voters, the message is simple: your voice matters. You’ve shown that candidates who run on independence, who are transparent, who trust voters instead of dark money — they can win.

The machine is not invincible. It can be beaten. But it takes work. It takes building community. It takes asking the hard questions — and not accepting silence as an answer.

We’ll be watching. And we’ll keep asking.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

