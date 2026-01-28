Keeping it in the family: (from left) Josh Curtis, Trevor Villines, Chris Villines and Doug Curtis.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America's states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

The engineered succession of Trevor Villines to Saline County Clerk is not merely a political handoff. It is a multi-stage, financially optimized career path engineered within a closed system. The end goal isn’t just a better job — it’s the maximum possible extraction of value from Arkansas’s interconnected public retirement and lobbying complex.

Stage 1: The Launch Pad – An Immediate Raise

The first payoff is direct. Moving from Saline County Communications Director ($77,202) to County Clerk (2025 salary: $119,648) represents an immediate 55 percent raise. This higher salary becomes the new baseline for all future calculations.

Stage 2: The Pension Accelerator – ‘High Five’ and 2-for-1 Credit

The core of the strategy is the Arkansas Public Employees’ Retirement System (APERS). Villine’s path is optimized around two key features:

Final Average Salary: The pension is based on the average of the highest-paid five-year period in an enrollee’s career. The clerk’s salary immediately begins inflating that crucial five-year average. 2-for-1 Service Credit: His time as a county employee since 2023 already counts toward years of service. As an elected county official, he gets double pension credit for his first 10 years in office. Serving 10 actual years yields 20 years of pension credit.

The Math: With his pre-existing service, Villines could reach the “any age with 28 years of service” normal retirement threshold potentially in his early to mid-40s just by serving three terms as clerk. He would then be eligible to collect a lifetime APERS pension based on his highest salary.

Stage 3: The AAC – The System Supercharge

The Arkansas Association of Counties (AAC) is also a participating employer in APERS. Chris Villines, Trevor’s father, is its executive director, and Josh Curtis, Doug’s son, is its government affairs director. The elder Villines makes $350,000 a year, while Curtis makes $142,000.

If Trevor Villines follows in his father’s footsteps and “retires” from his elected office for a job at the AAC, he would supersize his "high five" average with a lobbyist's salary, funneling those high earnings directly into the pension calculation.

The Legal and Ethical Facade: ‘The Right Person’

Doug Curtis’s admission — coordinating the timing to ensure his pre-selected successor filed unopposed — transformed an election into a pre-arranged succession plan. It deprived voters of their right to choose their elected officials to guarantee a specific financial and professional outcome for a network associate’s son.

This directly tests AR Code § 14-14-1202, which forbids officials from using their office to advance the economic interest of an “associate.” The reciprocal “Son Swap” (Curtis’s son gets a high-paying AAC lobbying job, Villines’s son gets a pension-optimized elected office) is a classic use of public authority for mutual, associative gain, corrupting the public trust.

Conclusion: The Machine’s Perfect Feedback Loop

The “Son Swap” isn’t a bribe in a pie box. It is something more durable: the institutionalized harvesting of public systems for private, network gain. The windfall isn’t just a 55 percent raise. It’s the key to a locked door, behind which lies a guaranteed, top-tier retirement funded by the very taxpayers and counties the network influences, all but ensuring the circuit’s next generation remains firmly in place.

Share