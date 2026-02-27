For a man who never meets a microphone he doesn’t like, Sen. Bart Hester’s latest comments landed with unusual effect.

In a New York Times article published this morning, the Cave Springs Republican and state Senate’s top-ranking legislator offered a theory about why a handful of his colleagues continue to oppose Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ $1 billion Franklin County prison.

“The people that are opposing the governor, I believe, have a real hard time with a young, successful female leading the state,” Hester told the Times over breakfast.

It was a remarkable charge — essentially accusing fellow Republicans of sexism — and it landed like a bomb.

By late afternoon, the counter-strike arrived.

Sen. Jimmy Hickey, the former Senate President Pro Tempore, took to Facebook. He didn’t just rebut Hester. He named names. He drew lines. He made plain that this isn’t about gender or age. It’s about power, money, and who gets to decide what Arkansas becomes.

“No, you’re incorrect once again, Senator Hester,” Hickey wrote. “I was raised in the Southwest Arkansas area in the same city as Governor Mike Huckabee and Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Brother Mike (Governor Mike Huckabee) was actually the pastor that married my wife Denise and I. We also gave at least $1000.00 of our personal money for her election campaign and we were very excited about her being the first woman Governor of this state.”

He continued: “I will be 60 this year. Myself, Senator [Gary] Stubblefield, Senator [Ron] Caldwell, Senator [Terry] Rice, Senator [Ricky] Hill, Senator [Bryan] King and Senator [Steve] Crowell all have a little age on us and have all been heavily involved in construction, business and finance. It isn’t that any of us oppose Governor Sander’s prison project because of her gender or her age. It is solely because we understand the location, the logistics and the logic to build a prison of this size at this location is ill informed and is as fiscally irresponsible as any project that I have seen since being elected in 2013.”

Then came the dagger:

“I know you’re not a detailed person but you should get your facts straight before slandering your Republican colleagues who choose to represent the constituents of this state and not always be a rubber stamp for everything the Governor’s office wants.”

In the world of Arkansas politics — especially among this particular group of rural Republicans — you don’t name names in a public takedown of the Senate leader without coordination. Hickey’s post reads like a collective statement, even if his finger was the one on the keyboard.

The Math of April

When the Arkansas Senate convenes for the fiscal session in April, the prison appropriation will be back.

It failed five times last spring. Five times, the coalition of rural Republicans and Democrats held the line. Five times, the governor’s office came up short.

The math is simple: 35 senators, 27 votes needed to pass an appropriation.

On the last vote, the tally was 21 “yes,” nine “no,” five “present.” The governor needs to flip six votes.

The landscape, however, has shifted.

Stubblefield, of District 26 — the Republican who represented the very community where the prison would sit, who carried the concerns of Franklin County farmers and retirees into the Capitol — died on Sept. 2, 2025. His seat has been empty ever since, the result of a governor’s delay that a Pulaski County judge ultimately overturned.

On Tuesday, March 3 — just five days from now — the voters of Senate District 26 will finally choose their new senator.

The choice could not be more stark.

Adam Watson is an independent candidate, a Franklin County resident who lives near the proposed prison site. He co-founded Gravel & Grit, the nonprofit that has become the intellectual and organizational backbone of the opposition. He knows the land. He knows the water concerns. He knows the traffic studies and the ARDOT cost estimates. He has spent months listening to his neighbors and translating their fears into policy arguments. A Watson win holds Stubblefield’s no vote.

Brad Simon is the Republican nominee, a businessman from Paris in Logan County. He has publicly stated that he opposes the prison. But his campaign consultant is Capitol Consulting Firm, a lobbying firm whose client list includes several prison industry companies. The firm’s five PACs are actively funding pro-prison candidates in other races. And two days after Simon won the Republican runoff, Sanders’ Team SHS PAC donated the maximum $3,500 to his campaign. A Simon win gives the governor a potential flip — if he can be persuaded to vote contrary to his stated position and the overwhelming sentiment of his district.

The message is unmistakable: the governor needs District 26. She needs to replace a no with a yes. And she is willing to spend political capital to make it happen.

The Hickey Coalition

When Hickey wrote “Myself, Senator Stubblefield, Senator Caldwell, Senator Rice, Senator Hill, Senator King and Senator Crowell” — he wasn’t just listing names. He was drawing a line in the sand and inviting his colleagues to stand behind it.

That gives us a core of six Republicans:

Caldwell (R) — Being primaried by governor-endorsed opponent Trey Bohannan

Hickey (R) — Not up in 2026, publicly committed

Hill (R) — Up in 2026, no opponent, named in Hickey’s post

King (R) — Being primaried by governor-endorsed opponent Bobby Ballinger

Rice (R) — Not up in 2026, named in Hickey’s post

Crowell (R) — Not up in 2026, named in Hickey’s post

These six are now publicly bound together. Hickey’s post wasn’t a solo act — it was a coalition announcement. Hill and Crowell, who had shown some movement in their previous prison appropriation votes, are now locked in publicly. That matters.

Add the two Democrats who voted no on all five votes:

Greg Leding (D) — Termed out, Rep. Denise Garner is the only filer for his seat

Clark Tucker (D) — Up in 2026, no opponent

That’s eight solid no votes before we go any further.

The Penzo Problem

Sen. Clint Penzo (R) is up for re-election in 2026, but he has no opponent at all. He’s guaranteed to return to the Senate in January 2027 regardless of what he does between now and then.

On paper, he looks solid. He voted no on all five prison appropriations. He faces no electoral consequences for anything he does. He should be a lock for the coalition.

But Penzo received $5,100 in contributions in October 2025 from lobbying firm PACs whose clients include prison industry companies. Six months after the last vote and six months before the fiscal session, money showed up in his campaign account.

That’s not a reward for past behavior. That’s a down payment on future behavior.

The firms behind those PACs aren’t in the business of throwing money at lost causes. They’re placing bets. They see something — or someone — they think can move.

And here’s truth about Penzo’s position: he has absolutely nothing to lose.

No primary challenger. No general election opponent. No constituency to answer to except his own conscience — and whatever the $5,100 bought.

If he flips to yes in April, there’s no electoral price to pay. No one can vote him out. He’s free to take the money and vote with the machine, and the only consequence is whatever happens in his own mind when he looks in the mirror.

If he holds at no, he does so for principle alone. Not because he’s afraid of a primary. Not because he needs the coalition’s protection. But because he believes Stubblefield was right and the governor is wrong.

The $5,100 is a bet that principle has a price.

The question is whether Penzo agrees.

Screenshots of Sen. Clint Penzo's October 2025 campaign finance report with donations from pro-prison lobbyists' PACs highlighted.

The Flippo Factor

Sen. Scott Flippo (R) (not up in 2026) voted yes the first three times, then present on the last two votes. Something moved him.

We know what it was.

On Sept. 3, 2025 — the day after Stubblefield died — Flippo posted a photo of himself with Stubblefield and Rice on Facebook. The caption read:

“Years ago some blowhard politician (no, not me) said people at the Capitol respected Terry, loved Gary, and tolerated Flippo......i guess that sounds about right. I’m really going to miss you, Gary, thanks for being such an incredible friend and mentor. I don’t know if I’m a better senator for having known you, but I’m sure as hell a better man for having had you as my friend. Rest easy Stubb, I’ll see you again.”

This isn’t a politician talking. This is a man grieving. He said Stubblefield made him a better man. He posted it the day after his friend died, while the loss was fresh, while the shock was still present.

Soon, Flippo will be asked to vote on the very project that Stubblefield spent his last year fighting. The project Stubblefield stood against five times. The project that would drop a 3,000-bed maximum-security prison into the district Stubblefield represented, onto the land his people farmed, next to the communities they called home.

If Flippo votes yes in April, he’s not just flipping on a bill. He’s flipping on the memory of the man he called mentor the day after that man died.

If Flippo votes no, he’s saying: Stubblefield was my friend. His fight is my fight. I’ll see him again, but first I’ll finish what he started.

Flippo is perhaps the single most important swing vote in the entire chamber. Not because of his political power, but because of what his vote will say about whether friendship and loyalty can outweigh the full weight of the governor’s office.

The Democratic Present Bloc

Of the six Democrats in the Senate, only two — Leding and Tucker — voted no on all five appropriations. They held the line with their rural Republican colleagues.

The other four chose different paths.

Fred Love (D) — Running for governor, voted present on all five votes.

Reginald Murdock (D) — Termed out; the race to replace him pits Republican Kenny Phillips against Democratic Rep. Jessie McGruder. Voted present on all five.

Jamie Scott (D) — Not up in 2026. Voted present on all five.

Stephanie Flowers (D) — Not up in 2026. Voted yes on four votes (with one excused absence).

If all six Democrats had voted no as a bloc, it would have sent an unmistakable message. It would have demonstrated that the party of the legislative minority understands power, understands leverage, and understands that sometimes the only way to stop a bad deal is to stand with unlikely allies.

Instead, three Democrats chose present — a vote that functionally reduces the number of yes votes available without forcing anyone to take responsibility for stopping the bill.

On votes like this, “present” is not a profile in courage. It is a signal that you’re willing to deal, that you’re lukewarm, that you might be persuaded if the price is right. In a fight this existential — for a community, for fiscal responsibility, for the very idea that the legislature exists to check executive power — voting present is an abdication.

Love is running for governor as a Democrat. A yes vote is unthinkable. Present keeps him safe, but a no makes him a hero to the anti-prison crowd.

Murdock is termed out. He has nothing to lose. A no vote would be a signal that Democrats should stand for something. Present is safe, but meaningless.

Scott is free. She’s not up, she’s not running for anything, she has no primary. And she chose present. The question is: why?

If even one of these three Democratic senators moved to no, it would change the math. If all three did, it would transform the politics. Five Democratic no votes plus six Republican no votes (the Hickey coalition) equals 11. Add Penzo at no, and you’re at 12. Add Flippo at no, and you’re at 13. Add a Watson win in SD26, and you’re at 14.

That’s a coalition that can not only block the prison but dominate the conversation about what comes next.

What Tuesday Changes

Tuesday is not just another primary. It’s the first test of whether Stubblefield’s stand survives him.

If Adam Watson wins SD26

Stubblefield’s seat stays no

The coalition gains momentum — a grassroots organizer just beat the machine in the most symbolic race in the state

Watson takes office immediately (the special election fills the vacancy now, not in November)

The governor loses her clearest path to a flip

If Brad Simon wins SD26

The governor gets her best chance at a pickup

Simon takes office immediately

But he’s on record opposing the prison. If he votes yes in April, he’s breaking a public promise to the voters of Stubblefield’s district. That has consequences — for his credibility, for his future, for the message it sends about whether Republican primary voters can trust anyone who takes the governor’s money.

The Question

The question at the heart of all this is simple, and it has nothing to do with spreadsheets or PAC money or primary endorsements.

Will Stubblefield’s stand hold now that he’s gone?

Stubblefield did something rare in modern politics: he made it personal. Not in the way of grandstanding or self-promotion, but in the way of a man who actually represented the people in his district. He looked at that mountain in Franklin County, at the farmers and retirees who’d have to live next to a maximum-security prison, and he said no. And he kept saying no. Five times.

He didn’t do it alone. The spreadsheet tells us that. Caldwell, Hickey, King, Penzo, Rice, Leding, Tucker — they were with him every time. Hill and Crowell were there for most of it. Flippo moved toward him.

But Stubblefield was the center of gravity. He was the one with the moral authority, because it was his people, his district, his backyard. The rest of them were allies. He was the reason.

Now he’s gone.

The men who stood with him now face a choice. They can hold the line, honor his memory, and finish the fight he started. Or they can bend to the machine, take the money, heed the threats, and let the prison be built.

Hickey’s post today suggests the coalition is still together. The Sept. 3 post suggests Flippo loved his friend. The spreadsheet shows who was there for all five votes.

But April is the proof.

Will they hold the line for Gary?

Or will the machine win?

Two Timelines, One Fight

The April Timeline

Fiscal session convenes

Prison appropriation returns

27 votes needed

If it passes, the machine wins. The prison gets funded. The fight moves from the legislature to the construction site.

If it fails, the governor is wounded. The coalition is validated. The message to every future opponent is: resistance works.

The November Timeline

The winners of Tuesday’s primaries and the general prepare to take office in January

New members arrive, retirements take effect, the landscape shifts

The 2027 session brings a new legislature and a new fight

But none of that matters if the prison appropriation passes in April. Once the money moves, it’s over. You can’t unfund a prison. You can’t unbuild it. The contractors get paid, the dirt starts moving, and the people of Franklin County live with the consequences forever.

The machine wants to win now, so that November doesn’t matter.

The opposition has to hold now, so that November can matter.

Tuesday sets the table. April is the meal.

November is the cleanup.

But if the machine wins in April, there’s nothing left to clean up except the mess they’ve made.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

Share