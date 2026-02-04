State Senate District 28 candidate Bobby Ballinger Jr. and his wife, Meagan, in a screenshot from a campaign video posted to Facebook on Jan. 20. They decried questions raised about their farming claims as “lies.”

On Jan. 29, Eureka Springs Times-Echo publisher Scott Loftis published an opinion column, “Mailer Madness,” which included responses from state Senate candidate Bobby Ballinger Jr. to questions about his background.

Loftis wrote that he “sincerely appreciate[d] Mr. Ballinger’s candid answers.” But key evidence shows those answers were incomplete or directly contradicted by official records.

This is a fact-check of the factual claims in Loftis’s column, using the public documents that reveal a different story.

1. On the Contractor’s License: “I have… been granted an extension and remain in good standing”

Loftis’s Column: Published Ballinger’s claim that he filed renewal paperwork, was granted an extension, and “remains in good standing with the state contractors board.”

What the Public Record Says (Jan. 23): An email from the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board (CLB) in response to our inquiry directly refutes this.

The license for Ballinger Building Company, LLC, expired on March 31, 2025, and remains expired.

Ballinger filed the renewal application on Nov. 24, 2025.

The board email: “Due to them starting renewal late, there was no extension/grace period. They are not valid to be doing work until renewed.”

The stated reason for the delay is that Ballinger has not submitted the required financial documents demonstrating his company has the required $50,000 minimum net worth.

The New Financial Disclosure (Feb. 2): Ballinger’s 2025 Statement of Financial Interest reports his company earned “more than $12,500” in income during that year, when his license was inactive for nine months. This raises questions about when he earned this income.

Screenshot of an email from the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board confirming that Ballinger Building Company, LLC’s license status.

2. On Farming and Disclosure: The promise to file farm income

Loftis’s Column: Reported Ballinger’s explanation that he’s been farming for a decade as a “lifestyle” and his promise that his 2025 SFI would reflect farm income.

The Filed Disclosure: Ballinger’s 2025 SFI does list “Ballinger Farm” income of “More than $12,500.”

The Revealing Omissions: The same form also discloses, for the first time:

His seat on the Franklin County Farm Bureau Board (held for at least five years, according to the Franklin County Farm Bureau, but omitted from his 2024 SFI).

A $530.08 payment from the Farm Bureau for travel expenses to a December 2025 conference (a type of gift; not reported for 2024 if he received the same travel benefit).

The Pattern: Loftis reported Ballinger’s initial response to the farming question was to call it “fake news,” yet these details materialized on his sworn form only after his farming credentials became a public issue. This is selective, reactive transparency.

3. On the Dark-Money Mailers: “Did not approve or authorize…”

Loftis’s Column: Cited Ballinger’s denial of involvement with the “Freedom Forward Alliance” mailers.

The Campaign’s Message (Jan. 20): In a campaign video posted to Facebook, his wife Meagan Ballinger told voters: “The texts and the mailers that are going out are not from our campaign, but they do speak to [incumbent Bryan King’s] voting record.”

The Reality: This is the standard dark money two-step: formally deny involvement while the campaign validates the attacks, reaping the benefits without accountability.

Questions for the Candidate, and for Voters

The evidence here doesn’t just fact-check a column: It raises serious questions for Ballinger about his compliance with state law and his commitment to transparency.

But the scrutiny must go further.

Loftis’ column quotes Ballinger’s statement to the Carroll County Republican Committee that he would not support the construction of the Franklin County prison. Yet his campaign is funded and endorsed by the governor and groups who are the prison’s most ardent supporters. Can he be trusted on that pledge when the political forces bankrolling his campaign are demanding the opposite?

For voters, the ultimate question is this: Is this the record of someone who can be trusted to keep his word and oversee state law and finances?

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America's states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

Share