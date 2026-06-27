Two stories entered Arkansas’s news cycle this month. One involved an unfounded child sexual abuse investigation into a former state Senate candidate. The other involved new filings in the long-running federal litigation over the Lord’s Ranch, where former residents allege they were systematically sexually abused as children.

Factually, these cases are unrelated. Politically, however, they expose the same governing principle identified earlier in this series: “comms before substance.” The issue is not how allegations begin or even whether they prove true. It is how political institutions decide which allegations demand immediate public action and which become politically invisible.

As first reported by independent journalist Katie Paulson, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated child sexual abuse allegations involving former state Senate candidate Bobby Ballinger Jr. after receiving a June 3 report. The caller alleged the children were from families residing at or associated with Fort Rock Family Camp in Combs. The case was closed as unfounded on June 12 after forensic interviews produced no disclosures of abuse. Ballinger lost to state Sen. Bryan King in the March 3 Republican primary for Senate District 28.

The second story involved the Lord’s Ranch, a closed Northeast Arkansas youth treatment facility where former residents allege they were sexually abused over a period of years. On June 16, plaintiffs and defendants filed a joint status report with U.S. District Judge D.P. Marshall Jr., informing the court they had reached an impasse over financial discovery, according to the Jonesboro Sun. A consolidated trial remains scheduled for 2028. Arkansas Board of Corrections member Alonza Jiles is a named defendant in the lawsuits as a former administrator at the facility.

The Ballinger investigation is closed; the Lord’s Ranch litigation is ongoing, and the larger political pattern surrounding both remains unresolved.

The Ballinger-Forsyth-Duggar Network

During the Ballinger inquiry, a Madison County deputy contacted Terry Forsyth, Ballinger’s father-in-law and founder of Fort Rock Family Camp. According to the investigative report, Forsyth acknowledged knowing the families identified by the anonymous caller but declined to provide investigators with contact information or otherwise assist in locating them.

The exchange illustrates that an allegation and the response to it are separate questions.

Forsyth has previously been involved in documented institutional failures involving child safety oversight. He served on the Huntsville School Board during the period in which district officials concealed a student sexual assault and later admitted multiple violations of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act arising from the board’s handling of that matter. Voters removed Forsyth from office in 2022.

Ballinger is married to Meagan, the daughter of Terry and Roxanne Forsyth. His brother-in-law, Austin Forsyth, is married to Joy-Anna Duggar, linking the families through marriage.

Ballinger’s relationships to Forsyth and the Duggar family, which has its own history of covering up child sexual abuse, extend beyond marriage ties.

Fort Rock has publicly identified both Bobby and Meagan Ballinger as members of its staff on its Facebook page. Former state Sen. Bob Ballinger Sr., Bobby’s father, is listed as a director of the camp alongside Terry, Roxanne, and Austin Forsyth. Public property records also tie Ballinger’s residence and business address to Forsyth-owned property adjacent to the camp.

The legal and political relationships follow the same pattern. Ballinger Sr., an attorney, has represented Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar of 19 Kids and Counting fame. They are the parents who, after son Josh Duggar’s first confession to child sexual abuse, kept the abuse secret from authorities for more than a year and sent him to a work program. Josh Duggar was convicted of federal child pornography charges in 2022 and sentenced to 12.5 years in prison.

Ballinger Sr.’s law partner, Travis Story, represented Josh Duggar. Story currently represents Joseph and Kendra Duggar on charges filed in Arkansas that include four counts of child endangerment and four counts of false imprisonment. Joseph Duggar separately faces felony charges in Florida for lewd and lascivious behavior.

Jedidiah Duggar managed Ballinger Sr.’s successful 2018 state Senate campaign against King; Ballinger would lose to King in 2022.

The financial relationships mirror the family and legal connections. During a single reporting period in September 2025, Bobby Ballinger Jr.’s campaign received more than $11,000 from members of the Forsyth and Duggar families and their spouses. He received more than $2,000 from Michelle Duggar in February 2026.

None of these relationships establish or explain the allegations reported to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation concluded without substantiation.

That distinction matters because the question is not criminal liability; it is political judgment. This article is not arguing guilt by association; it is examining why those publicly documented associations apparently posed no obstacle to a gubernatorial endorsement.

They describe the publicly documented political and institutional network surrounding the candidate Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders chose to endorse in her effort to defeat King during the fight over the Franklin County prison. Taken together, they raise a question the endorsement itself never had to answer: what did the vetting process examine, and what did it choose not to see?

The Lord’s Ranch Litigation

The Lord’s Ranch operated for decades as a 1,100-acre residential treatment facility in Randolph County, housing children placed there by social service agencies from multiple states. Between 2002 and 2014, entities associated with the ranch received more than $230 million in Arkansas Medicaid payments, according to the Jonesboro Sun.

The facility closed in 2016 after co-owner Theodore Suhl was convicted in federal court of bribing a state health official in exchange for favorable treatment involving his Medicaid-funded businesses. He received a seven-year prison sentence before President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in 2019.

Beginning in 2023, former residents filed a series of federal lawsuits alleging years of sexual abuse by staff members and systemic failures by leadership to intervene, report, or stop the abuse. The lawsuits allege that abuse was known, tolerated, or concealed by senior administrators, including Emmett Presley and Alonza Jiles. Jiles has denied those allegations.

When the lawsuits first became public in November 2023, Jiles was serving on the Arkansas Board of Corrections. He did not face immediate political pressure to resign.

That changed on Feb. 29, 2024, when Sanders publicly called for his resignation, describing the allegations as “concerning” and arguing that his continued service distracted from the state’s public-safety mission. Attorney General Tim Griffin joined the call.

At the time, the Board of Corrections had become the governor’s principal institutional obstacle in the fight over prison governance under Amendment 33.

The Timing Problem

Six weeks earlier, on Jan. 19, 2024, a Pulaski County judge issued an injunction blocking key portions of the governor’s prison legislation under Amendment 33 of the Arkansas Constitution, the 1942 provision ratified specifically to insulate the Board of Corrections from executive branch control.

The allegations against Jiles had not changed; the institutional stakes had.

A resignation would have created the governor’s first opportunity to appoint a new member to a board that had become the focal point of an escalating constitutional conflict.

Jiles ultimately remained on the board. Over the following two years, however, Sanders gradually reshaped its composition through subsequent appointments, including Grant Hodges, Jamie Barker, Nathan Lee, and Boyce Hamlet.

The Huckabee Network

These case studies also exist within a longer political continuum.

Former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders’ father, appointed Suhl to the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review Board, which licensed child-care facilities, including those operated by the Suhl family, in 2000 and reappointed him in 2004. He also appointed Jiles to the Board of Corrections during his administration. After Suhl’s conviction, Huckabee publicly advocated for executive clemency, describing the prosecution as excessive. President Donald Trump later commuted Suhl’s sentence.

In 2015, after Josh Duggar’s abuse history became public, Huckabee quietly removed the Duggar family’s endorsements from his presidential campaign website. He did not, however, distance himself from the family. He went to Facebook to write that “good people make mistakes” and argued that those seeking to hold the Duggars accountable were serving no purpose.

Unlike her father, Sanders was not responding to revelations about Josh Duggar. She was deciding whether to endorse a candidate whose campaign was embedded in many of the same publicly documented family, legal, and financial relationships.

The Huckabee family’s political relationships with these networks did not disappear when allegations emerged. They continued through legal representation, campaign finance, board appointments, clemency requests, and political endorsements — until, and only until, the relationships became more costly than useful.

The Prison Lens

The common denominator running through these stories is not Bobby Ballinger or Alonzo Jiles.

It is the struggle over control of Arkansas’s prison system.

Sanders endorsed Bobby Ballinger Jr. in an effort to remove King, one of the Senate’s most consistent opponents of the prison. Outside political organizations supporting that effort framed the campaign in the language of protecting children. One mailer attacking King told voters he had “voted to allow woke liberals to indoctrinate our children,” with an image of a drag queen reading to children.

A photo of a dark money attack mailer accusing Sen. Bryan King of not protecting children from “woke liberals,” i.e., drag queens.

In the adjacent race, an unregistered committee calling itself the Freedom Forward Alliance attacked Sen. Ronald Caldwell as soft on Communist China. Caldwell’s offense was voting five times against the prison and announcing a run as Senate president pro tempore, the highest leadership position in the Senate. Sanders endorsed Trey Bohannan to replace him. Bohannan was later forced to defend his business partnership with a man convicted of internet stalking a teenager.

The mailers were not about prison appropriations. They were about children, national security threats and protecting Arkansas families.

At the same time, the publicly documented relationships surrounding Ballinger, the Forsyth family, and the Duggar network were not treated as barriers to political support. Likewise, Bohannan's business partnership with a man convicted of internet stalking a teenager did not prevent Sanders from endorsing him.

Yet when an adversarial Board of Corrections member was named as a defendant in the Lord's Ranch lawsuits, calls for his resignation came only after the governor's legal defeat in the Amendment 33 litigation.

Allegations that aligned with the administration’s institutional objectives became matters of immediate public urgency. Allegations involving politically connected allies produced little comparable public scrutiny. The resulting pattern is difficult to ignore.

That is not ultimately a question about criminal guilt or innocence. It is a question about how power is exercised: what receives scrutiny, what escapes it, and whether the standards applied to political opponents are the same standards applied to political allies.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

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