This is Part 3 of the series “The Arkansas Machine: Building a Prison, Dismantling Democracy.” Read Part 1: The Flashpoint and Part 2: The Designers.

To understand how a political machine consolidates power, you have to understand how it redefines the people it claims to serve.

For decades, Arkansas government operated — at least in theory — on a basic compact: it governed residents and citizens. People rooted in actual communities, with rights, histories and a shared stake in the common good. Policy arguments focused on impacts on people in a place.

The Arkansas machine is deliberately dismantling that compact through a philosophical shift: converting the citizen-resident into the consumer.

A consumer has preferences, not rights. A transaction, not a stake. A role limited to accepting or rejecting products delivered from above — not shaping them, questioning them or demanding accountability for how they’re made.

This isn’t rhetorical drift. It’s being written into law through a repeatable playbook of financial influence, procedural sabotage and ideological misdirection. The cleanest proof isn’t a sweeping manifesto — it’s a single clause quietly changed during the 2025 legislative session.

The Liquor Law Bait-and-Switch

The bait: a high-voltage, anti-affirmative action bill. A guaranteed culture-war flashpoint designed to dominate headlines, fracture opposition and absorb all oxygen in fights over race and education.

The buried payload: a change to Arkansas’s liquor permitting law.

For years, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board was required to consider “the diversity of ownership and financial interest in a geographic area” when issuing permits. The new law replaced that language with a requirement to consider “the benefit of competition for consumers.”

That shift is the blueprint.

“Diversity of ownership and financial interest in a geographic area” protects the economic fabric of a community. It recognizes that who owns businesses — and where — matters. “Benefit of competition for consumers” serves an abstract market. The law erases the community’s stake in local ownership and replaces it with the preferences of a disembodied consumer.

This wasn’t accidental. It wasn’t debated. And it wasn’t disclosed.

It followed a precise, three-act play that mirrors the machine’s broader operating model:

Act One: Financial and Legal Preparation (2021–2023)

As the bill was being drafted, the Wholesale Beer Distributors of Arkansas and major beer interests like Anheuser Busch made steady contributions to Attorney General Tim Griffin and his Jobs and Growth (JAG) PAC. The AG’s office then provided critical legal cover, with the bill’s sponsor assuring legislators that the AG found “no constitutional infirmities.” At the same time, the head of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division — the state’s top subject-matter expert — left the agency to join the AG’s office, stripping ABC of institutional capacity to object.

A screenshot of the Attorney General Office’s response to our Freedom of Information Act request for communications between SB71 sponsor Sen. Dan Sullivan and the AG about the bill in 2023. The AG’s office claimed that the redacted portions were exempt under “working papers.” There is no way to verify the authenticity of this document, and we have our suspicions that it was fabricated in response to our request.

Act Two: Procedural Obfuscation (2023)

The bill was advanced using procedural shortcuts. A 19-page amendment was voted on in committee before it was formally engrossed — outside of normal practice. In every committee and floor debate, sponsors never once mentioned the liquor provision. All discussion was steered toward “equality.” When the bill failed, it was shunted into an interim study where no public meetings were held, and no findings were published. A legislative black hole.

Act Three: The Reboot and Payoff (2023–2025)

After the initial bill's failure, the financial groundwork for its revival was laid. Beer distributors and related industry PACs — led by the Wholesale Beer Distributors of Arkansas — targeted the key sponsors: Sen. Dan Sullivan (the Senate sponsor of both SB71 and SB3) and Reps. Justin Gonzalez (House sponsor of SB71) and Mary Bentley (House sponsor of SB3). Simultaneously, contributions continued to flow to Attorney General Tim Griffin’s JAG PAC, the political arm of the office that had provided the legal opinion greenlighting the effort.

This was part of a broader influence campaign, with the Wholesale Beer Distributors injecting over $37,000 into the campaign accounts of legislators on both sides of the aisle in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, the same liquor provision resurfaced — the intent unchanged —in a new anti-affirmative action bill. The resident’s stake in their community’s economic health was legislated away in favor of the consumer’s convenience.

This isn’t Monday morning quarterbacking. We were in the room.

Scott opposed SB71 in 2023 as a paid lobbyist and watched sponsors redirect every substantive question into the DEI culture war, refusing to acknowledge the liquor provision buried in Section 1. His testimony in House State Agencies about the provision was ignored. The disconnect was unmistakable: a racially charged hearing was being used as cover for a corporate giveaway. The bill died in the House.

Two years later, we returned as residents to oppose SB3 in 2025. The playbook hadn’t changed. The liquor provision had simply been moved to Section 2. The debate was still framed exclusively around affirmative action. And when we named the lack of transparency — when we said plainly that a major change to liquor law was being slid through under the cover of a culture-war bill — the response was not engagement. It was hostility.

Rep. Ryan Rose took visible offense at the suggestion that anything was being done in secret. He demanded to know whether the bill, in its entirety. had been posted online. When I said yes, he countered that this alone constituted transparency. The implication was clear: if a document technically exists on a website, the public has no right to complain about how it is packaged, buried or shielded from substantive debate. Transparency, in this model, is reduced to a checkbox — not a good-faith process. And let’s not forget the galling hypocrisy of legislators expecting the public to read every line of the more than 1,700 bills filed in the 2025 session when legislators vote on (and sponsor) bills they haven’t read.

(Above) In a video taken by Scott Perkins in 2023, Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutcheon confronts Senate Pro Tem Bart Hester (R-Cave Springs) during the 2023 special session and asks if Hester can guarantee the sponsors of a new FOIA exemption bill would read the legislation. Hester said he could not guarantee that.

Rep. David Ray’s conduct was even more revealing. He had been out of the room taking a phone call (we’ll let you guess if his boss was on the line) during the previous speaker’s testimony. At the end of mine, he offered a perfunctory, disingenuous apology for missing the other guy, then asked me to summarize what he said. I gave a one-line answer. He responded by asking, “Was that all he said?” in the tone of a cross-examination. He did not ask the chair for permission to follow up. He simply asserted the right to interrogate a citizen at the microphone.

After the hearing, in the hallway, Democratic Rep. Jessie McGruder pulled me aside and said, “I love your passion, but you have to tone it down. We have to work with them — they have a supermajority.”

That comment was meant as advice. It landed as a confession: We had to play nice. But how do you play nice with people who don’t play by the rules?

The Model Expands: From Commerce to Children

This shift — from citizen to consumer — is not limited to economic regulation. It’s being applied to the most fundamental relationships between the state and its people, including the education of children.

Consider Act 565 of 2025, the Teacher and Student Protection Act. The title promises safety. The substance delivers something else entirely: it grants a teacher unilateral, permanent authority to remove a student from their classroom based on subjective behavior, with no hearing, no review and no guaranteed return.

This is the consumer model applied to education.

A child is no longer treated as a young citizen with a right to public education and due process. They are reclassified as a consumer of an educational service, and the service provider can revoke access at will. The law attempts to override federal due-process protections for students with disabilities, substituting legal rights with managerial efficiency.

It passed 35–0 in the Senate with virtually no substantive debate. This reveals a group that no longer sees itself as a deliberative body weighing rights. It functions as an approval board for pre-packaged decisions.

The consumer framework has become so normalized that dismantling a child’s due process rights required no discussion at all.

Together, the liquor law and the education law form a diptych. One severs the resident’s stake in their community’s economic future. The other severs a child’s claim to fair treatment within the state’s care. Both replace rights with consumption and due process with arbitration.

The Model Applied: The Prison and the FOIA Fight

Once you see the framework, the machine’s biggest battles snap into focus.

The Franklin County Prison

Residents argue as residents. They talk about water tables, property values, environmental risk and the long-term character of their community. The state responds to consumers of “public safety,” citing statewide demand for prison beds and security. Place-based concerns are dismissed as emotional resistance to delivering the product.

The War on Transparency

A citizen has a right to know how decisions are made. A consumer is entitled only to the finished product. The machine’s hostility to the state Freedom of Information Act follows directly from this logic: requests for emails and drafts are treated as corporate espionage, not the exercise of a constitutional right (Part 5 will examine the 2023 FOIA battles in depth).

The Endgame

This redefinition serves a single purpose: disenfranchisement by reclassification.

A resident can fight a prison that will permanently alter their county.

A consumer can only decide whether they feel marginally safer.

A citizen can demand the records behind a decision.

A consumer gets a press release.

A community can defend local ownership.

A market is asked whether it wants more choices on the shelf.

Most importantly, a citizen is protected by rights. A consumer is bound by terms of service.

The liquor provision is the tell. It shows the machine isn’t just passing policies, it’s constructing a legal and philosophical framework that renders your strongest arguments about community, equity and rights legally irrelevant, reframed as the complaints of difficult customers.

This is the groundwork for power without accountability. Once you accept the role of consumer, you are no longer a rights-bearing sovereign. You are a party to a contract you didn’t negotiate, with your only recourse being to complain to a manager who works for the company.

And in Part 4, we’ll show how this philosophy enables the final move: a hostile takeover modeled on the corporate raid. New management. New shareholders. The prison is the flagship product — and your rights are written off as legacy liabilities.