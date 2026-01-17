This is Part 4 of the series “The Arkansas Machine: Building a Prison, Dismantling Democracy.”

If you must look at the state as a business — and the current powers-that-be insist that we do — then understand this: a hostile takeover is underway. The shareholders are being locked out, and the raiders are selling off the company’s assets.

For decades, the operating model was clear, if imperfect:

The Shareholders: The people of Arkansas. The ultimate owners, making an investment (taxes) and expecting a return (services, stewardship of public goods).

The Board of Directors: The legislature. Elected by the shareholders to provide oversight and fiduciary responsibility.

The CEO: The governor. Hired to execute the shareholders’ vision and manage day-to-day operations.

Vendors and Partners: Corporations. Contracted for specific services, accountable to the board and the shareholders.

This model has been terminated.

A new, unannounced merger has taken place. Under the revised corporate structure of Arkansas, Inc., the roles have been reassigned:

The Controlling Shareholders: A consortium of extractive players — CoreCivic, Deloitte, data center operators, lithium miners — and the financial interests behind them. Their investment is campaign capital via PACs. Their expected return is not a healthy state, but contract revenue, tax exemptions and resource rights.

The Board of Directors: A managed legislature. Members are incentivized with PAC contributions, primaried if uncooperative and act to approve the deals set by the new shareholders.

The CEO: Gov. Sarah Sanders. Tasked with executing the new shareholders’ business plan: securing the deals, pushing the tax cuts and championing the liquidation.

The Consumers: You. Your role is to fund the operation (pay taxes), consume the diminished services and bear the long-term costs. You have been demoted from owner to customer in your own home.

This isn’t governance. It’s a classic corporate raid. The playbook is the same one that hollowed out Toys “R” Us and countless community hospitals: load the target with debt, strip its hard assets and exit before the collapse.

In Arkansas, the target is the state itself.

The Raid, in Three Moves

1. The Debt Bomb: The $1.2 Billion Prison

Every takeover needs leverage. The raiders’ primary instrument is a $1.2 billion prison — a massive, long-term debt obligation designed to be a top-priority liability on the state’s balance sheet. It is the financial anchor that will strain the budget for a generation, creating the perpetual “crisis” used to justify everything that follows.

2. The Asset Strip: Water, Power, and Land

With debt loaded, the raiders move to monetize assets. The 2025 legislative session expanded their options:

Act 373: Finances private grid expansion for data centers, paid for through the public’s utility bills.

Act 548: Expands existing tax incentives for data centers. Fewer taxes = more corporate profit.

Act 1012: Creates a tax-advantaged supply chain to extract and export lithium, leaving the environmental debt in Arkansas.

Act 576: Creates shadow regional authorities that can issue bonds and cancel local property taxes, financially gutting communities for corporate benefit without having to answer to them as a quorum court or city council does.

3. The Political Engineering: Securing the Board

The raid only works with a compliant board that will vote to appropriate the prison and take on the debt. The political machinery exists to ensure it.

Corporate donations to PACs → PAC campaign contributions → managed legislators.

This is the capital pipeline, financing the election of directors who will vote for the deals that benefit the shareholders who funded them. Senators who object are primaried out.

The Endgame: A Hollowed-Out Shell

The problem with this model: the CEO and board are selling our collective assets — water, infrastructure, the environment — for pennies on the dollar to companies that will pack up and leave when the checks stop cashing or the resource runs dry.

The raiders are not partners. They are extractors. They will exit, taking the capital with them. Arkansas will be left with the debt, the cleanup and a government that no longer answers to its people.

Next in Part 5: The First Battle and the Adaptation — How the machine’s 2023 FOIA defeats exposed this blueprint, and how it has since worked to check citizen initiatives and manipulate elections to ensure the 2026 vote goes its way.

