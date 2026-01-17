Rep. David Ray and Ryan Owsley of Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office argue for the dismantling of FOIA during a House State Agencies committee meeting for HB1726 on March 29, 2023.

This is Part 5 of the series “The Arkansas Machine: Building a Prison, Dismantling Democracy.” Read Part 1: The Flashpoint, Part 2: The Designers, Part 3: From Residents to Consumers, and Part 4: The Corporate Raid.

Every system has a stress test. For the Arkansas machine, it wasn’t a prison or a contested election — it was the public’s right to know.

The 2023 FOIA wars were the machine’s first direct clash with a united citizenry. The conflict became a masterclass in its tactics — a preview of the exact playbook later used to push the Franklin County prison. More importantly, it taught the machine its most crucial lesson: how to systematically dismantle the tools of democracy itself.

Round 1: Citizen Testimony as Kryptonite

The Strike: Rep. David Ray, a salaried operative of Attorney General Tim Griffin, sponsored HB1726, an aggressive bill to gut the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The Response: Citizens from across party lines flooded the Capitol. The machine’s initial argument — that FOIA was a bureaucratic burden on police and officials — was obliterated by raw, moral testimony. Conservative Republicans, including a farmer who left his fields, led the charge. Residents from Huntsville delivered the decisive blow: they detailed how FOIA had exposed a sexual assault cover-up in their schools, triggering federal lawsuits and admissions of violating FOIA.

The Devastating Connection: The scandal occurred while Terry Forsyth served on the school board — the father-in-law of the machine’s hand-picked senate candidate for District 28, Bobby Ballinger, Jr. The machine’s own network became Exhibit A for why FOIA mattered.

The Result: The bill died in committee. The public, wielding stories of protection and accountability, had won Round 1. The machine’s playbook had failed against a united, bipartisan citizenry.

The Intermission: The Sham Workgroup

The Adaptation: Stung by defeat, Griffin created a “FOIA Task Force” staffed with loyalists Ray and Sen. Breanne Davis. It was pure theater — designed to absorb outrage, slow momentum and run out the clock. Nothing substantive emerged. It was the first sign of a new tactic: stall, then return.

Round 2: The Special Session – The Adaptation

The Trigger: A FOIA lawsuit and related reporting by the Blue Hog Report’s Matt Campbell revealed Gov. Sarah Sanders’s $19,000 lectern purchase and misuse of the state plane.

The Play: Sanders called a special session. Primary sponsors Sen. Bart Hester and Ray introduced a bill to gut FOIA under the guise of “security,” including a retroactive clause to erase the lectern and flight records from public view.

The Calculated Pivot – Learning from Defeat: The machine had learned from its humiliation. “Protect the children” had been the unassailable moral ground that defeated them. In Huntsville, FOIA was the tool that uncovered systemic failure. This pattern was not an anomaly; as a reporter, I’ve seen it firsthand, using FOIA to expose how multiple mandated reporters failed a child in Russellville back in 2007, revealing lies and a culture of dismissal.

The machine now understood: to win, they had to steal that moral high ground.

They abandoned arguments about administrative burden. Their adaptation was a cynical flip: they now argued that gutting FOIA was necessary to “protect” the governor’s own children from security threats. They attempted to weaponize the public’s most resonant argument for their own secrecy.

The Battle: The public saw through the hijack immediately. Loud, sustained boos greeted this hypocrisy when Hester tried it on the crowd during one tense late-night session. In committee testimony that morning, activist Jimmy Cavin rejected the premise: the product they were selling was unwanted.

The disconnect between public morality and raw power was laid bare later that night. After a full day waiting for a promised compromise with no text, citizens asked for a 24-hour review. They asked if sponsors would even read the final draft. They received no guarantees.

In a telling exchange, Cavin challenged Hester on the committee’s real power:

Cavin: Yeah, I do understand if they vote not to approve it, then it doesn’t go to the floor. But what you’re saying – even if they vote not to approve it, you’re going to get the 18 [senators] to put it on the floor – this committee doesn’t matter.

Hester: It would be my intention to get 18 members to put that on the floor, that’s correct.

The committee was a stage. The fix was in.

In a September 2023 video taken by Scott Perkins, Sen. Bart Hester tells activist Jimmy Cavin that his intention is to get the proposed FOIA exemption bill onto the Senate floor, with or without a committee vote.

The Managed Result: A compromise, brokered by moderates, stripped retroactivity but left gaping “security” loopholes. The next day, the theater concluded: citizens gave final testimony, then the bill passed by a swift, unanimous voice vote. Hester opened the meeting with cordiality: “I think we’re seeing the democratic process work out really well.”

The machine had adapted. They tested a new tactic (narrative hijacking), absorbed outrage, offered a controlled concession and staged camaraderie. The revolt was contained; a new layer of opacity was law.

The Pattern Revealed: Pressure Test and Adapt

Aggressive First Strike: Use a loyal operative (Ray) to push radical change. If Overwhelmed, Retreat and Rebrand: Form a sham committee, then return with a narrower, emotionally manipulated bill (“security,” “safety”). Normalize Partial Wins: Embed some opacity into law, exhaust the opposition with managed outcomes.

The Machine’s Ultimate Adaptation: Disabling the Tool

The FOIA fight inspired a citizen-led constitutional amendment to protect government transparency permanently — a direct threat to the machine’s core strategy of controlled opacity. Their response was a clinical, two-phase maneuver to ensure such a challenge could never succeed again.

Phase 1: The Improvised Gauntlet and th e Expanding Veto

The mechanism for this sabotage was restored just in time. In March 2023 — months before the special session — the legislature unanimously passed Act 194, reinstating the attorney general’s role as the mandatory reviewer of all citizen-initiated ballot measures. According to the AG’s own office, this review was narrowly defined: to ensure the popular name and ballot title were legally sufficient, meaning they “adequately summarize the underlying law so that voters can get a fair understanding.”

Arkansas Citizens for Transparency (ACT) submitted their FOIA proposal. Griffin’s office immediately became a substantive, rather than procedural, kill box. He rejected the initial submission in December 2023, not merely for a misleading title, but by declaring core sections of the proposed amendment text itself to be constitutionally flawed — such as claiming a transparency commission violated separation of powers. ACT revised and resubmitted. He rejected again, finding new, often shifting substantive deficiencies. This cycle repeated — Griffin ultimately rejected at least five separate submissions over the course of a month.

This was a profound overreach. Griffin had transformed the role from a reviewer of ballot titles into the sole arbiter of a proposal’s legal and constitutional substance before it could even reach the signature-gathering stage. Each rejection forced activists back to the drafting table to satisfy his unique, expansive objections, consuming precious weeks of the tight 90-day signature window. The goal was clear: run out the clock by forcing proponents to navigate an endless loop of revisions for a single approver acting as both judge and legislature. The citizen initiative was strangled in a pre-ballot review where the referee had rewritten the rulebook.

Phase 2: Codifying the Overreach

Having demonstrated the effectiveness of this substantive veto, the machine moved to codify and legitimize the overreach. In the 2025 legislative session, Ray sponsored HB1222, a bill explicitly granting the attorney general the authority to reject a ballot title based on his judgment of the proposed measure’s constitutionality — the very power Griffin had already been exercising ad hoc. The “improvised gauntlet” of 2023-2024, built on disputed authority, was now hardened into permanent, unambiguous law. The machine had not just fortified a firewall; it had legally ratified its own prior power grab.

The Chilling Legacy

The FOIA fight was not a policy loss. It was live-fire training. It identified the greatest threat — a united, bipartisan citizenry armed with moral authority and the tools of direct democracy — and developed the patch: first, aggressively expand a bureaucratic gatekeeper’s power to obstruct; then, legislate to retroactively justify that expansion and make it permanent.

The prison fight is this adapted playbook, scaled to a billion-dollar project. The process Hester defended, the product Cavin rejected, and the substantive veto Griffin exercised and Ray institutionalized are not isolated events. They are interconnected systems of a fortified machine, trained and tested in the FOIA wars.

The people won a partial battle in 2023. But the machine mapped their defenses, learned and rewrote the rules of engagement. The question now: Can the public reclaim their share of power, or has the machine’s adaptation fundamentally and permanently changed the game?

Next in Part 6: The Enablers — how the Association of Arkansas Counties was captured through a “swapped sons” pact, and how Saline County politics shows the local foundations of the machine.

Share