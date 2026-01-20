This chart shows how money and influence cycle through the Arkansas Machine: a lobbying firm funds politicians, whose operatives change laws to benefit the firm, which then funds the politicians’ allies — and the firm’s own family candidates. The same dollars flow back to the network.

When Wilson Hatcher, a 28-year-old summer camp counselor and substitute teacher, was anointed to succeed his late father as a Saline County Justice of the Peace (JP) candidate in the 2024 election, the local political establishment opened its wallet.

His campaign report reads like a directory of the Arkansas Machine: $250 from Rep. David Ray, $250 from Basepoint PAC (Sen. Ben Gilmore’s PAC), and thousands more from Attorney General Tim Griffin’s Jobs and Growth PAC ($1,500), Sen. Bart Hester’s Arkansas WINS PAC ($1,000), and a network of pro-prison lobbyists and legislators.

Then, Wilson paid his bills. Of his $13,432.47 in expenses, $11,900.50 — 88.6 percent — went to his brother Rett’s lobbying company, Capitol Consulting Firm (CCF).

This wasn’t a campaign. It was a pass-through. And it was a perfected version of a playbook written years earlier by Hatcher’s old co-worker.

Jon Gilmore and Rett Hatcher worked side-by-side in Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s office. They emerged from the same training ground. Now, they run parallel family-firm operations.

Jon Gilmore runs Gilmore Davis Barker Strategy Group. That firm has been paid $51,402 from his brother Ben’s 2024 campaign while also lobbying for state contractors like Deloitte, whose deals come before Sen. Gilmore’s committees.

When Hatcher’s brother Wilson got the nod for JP, the Gilmore playbook activated at the county level, and Wilson became a high-volume client (for a JP race) overnight.

This isn’t imitation. It’s replication. The same operatives who trained together now run variations of the same model: place a family member in office, route campaign funds through the family firm, leverage the resulting influence for clients. The scale differs. The wiring is identical.

The Five-PAC Engine: Legally Blowing Through Contribution Limits

CCF doesn’t have one political action committee (PAC). It has five. This is the legal key that allows a single firm to systematically blow through campaign contribution limits.

Arkansas law limits how much a single PAC can give to a candidate per election, and it’s currently $3,500 per race. But there is no limit on how many PACs one entity can control. By operating five PACs, CCF can channel money far beyond what any ordinary donor or single PAC could.

And in 2023, this engine got a boost from the machine’s own inner circle.

Ray, who is Griffin’s campaign manager, sponsored and passed a bill in 2023 that doubled the contribution limit for PACs from $5,000 to $10,000. He argued it would increase transparency by reducing the number of PACs started by an entity.

The result was the opposite. Firms like CCF, with multiple PACs, could now collect twice as much money per PAC. The “reform” was in reality a raise for the insiders, engineered by the campaign manager of one of their beneficiaries.

This is how CCF’s five PACs legally funneled $25,800 to Griffin’s campaign since 2024, shattering the $3,500 per-election limit for a single donor. One of CCF’s PACs also sent $3,500 to Ray’s RAY PAC.

The Campaign Manager Feedback Loop

Let’s trace the loop:

CCF’s five PACs are among the largest funders of Griffin, legally exceeding contribution limits through multiplicity.

Griffin’s campaign manager, Ray, sponsors a law that doubles the money CCF’s PACs can collect.

CCF’s PACs then give $3,500 to Ray’s own RAY PAC.

Ray gave $250 to Wilson Hatcher’s campaign, which then paid CCF.

Wilson Hatcher’s campaign was also funded by Griffin’s Jobs and Growth PAC and Gilmore’s Base Point PAC, and one of CCF’s PACs contributed to Base Point PAC, further tying the machine’s financial streams together.

The circuit is airtight: The lobbyist’s PACs fund the AG. The AG’s campaign manager rewrites the rules to help the lobbyist. The lobbyist’s PACs fund the campaign manager’s PAC. And the same PACs help fund the lobbyist’s brother’s campaign, which pays the family firm.

The Prison-Industrial Complex: What the Money Actually Buys

Why does this matter? What is all this money for?

Follow CCF’s client list:

Nabholz: The general contractor for the new $1 billion+ Arkansas prison

CoreCivic: A private prison giant (Correction: CoreCivic was incorrectly included. We regret the error.)

BCG (Boston Consulting Group): Consulting services include correctional institutions

Tyler Tech and Samsara: Prison tech and surveillance companies

BlackRock: A major investor in private prisons

CCF lobbies for the prison-industrial complex. And the politicians its PACs fund —Griffin, Ray, Gilmore, Gov. Sarah Sanders — are the very ones who pushed the Protect Arkansas Act mandating the prison and its funding.

The Hatcher Family Formula, Complete

Use a family member’s campaign to funnel money to your lobbying firm. Use your five PACs to legally exceed contribution limits and supercharge the politicians in power — a system amplified by a law sponsored by your beneficiary’s campaign manager. Have those politicians deliver billion-dollar prison contracts to your clients. Repeat.

Wilson Hatcher’s JP race isn’t a small, local story. It is the Arkansas Machine’s business model, running at full speed: nepotism as revenue, legislation as a product and prisons as profit.

Conclusion: A Machine, Not a Mistake

The Gilmore and Hatcher operations are not coincidences. They are durable, replicable systems built by operatives who trained together and now execute the same playbook at different levels of power.

The Hatcher loop is a small, perfect prototype of a much larger organism. It shows how the Arkansas Machine operates not through isolated acts of corruption, but through integrated systems of self-dealing, self-funding and self-protection.

They have turned governance into a family business, legislation into a revenue stream, and the state itself into a client.

