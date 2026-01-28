Faces of the Machine, Saline County edition: Ann Clemmer, Rett Hatcher, Doyle and Barbara Webb, Chris Caldwell, Jamie Clemmer, Judd Deere, Rodney Wright, Chris Villines and Doug Curtis. Not pictured: Josh Curtis, Trevor Villines and Ken Yang.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America's states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

There’s a map of power in Arkansas that doesn’t match any district lines or organizational chart. It doesn’t live in the Capitol dome, but in something more durable: a closed, self-reinforcing circuit of relationships that spans government, lobbying and campaign finance.

At its center lies a geographic reality that the average person isn’t aware of: Saline County isn’t just a place people are from — it’s where Arkansas’ political machine resides, recruits and regenerates.

This is a case study in how concentrated relationships create systemic outcomes. And right now, that system has its sights on one of its most consequential projects: the $1 billion-plus prison slated for Franklin County, over 100 miles away from where it was designed.

If this can happen to Franklin County, it can happen anywhere.

The Power Sources: Gov. Sanders and Attorney General Griffin

Every political network has its gravity. In Arkansas, that’s Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Attorney General Tim Griffin — not just as elected officials, but as the twin engines of appointment, policy and political funding.

Their connections to the Saline County network are explicit and transactional.

From the governor’s office:

Appointing Lobbyists and Staff to Independent Boards: Sanders has appointed her campaign consultant, Chris Caldwell, to the Game and Fish Commission; her deputy chief of staff, Judd Deere, to the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees; and Jamie Clemmer, husband of lobbyist and former legislator Ann Clemmer, to the State Board of Election Commissioners. Ann Clemmer was reappointed by the governor to the Arkansas Educational Television Network Board in 2023, after first being appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Sanders also appointed Doyle Webb, former state GOP chair, to lead the Public Service Commission. All of them have Saline County roots.

Campaign Finance: Her PAC is a top donor to candidates who advance her agenda, like Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright, now running for State Senate District 16 to replace the outgoing Kim Hammer, a “yes” vote on the prison appropriation in 2025 that she needs to preserve going into the 2027 legislative session.

From the attorney general’s office:

Legislative Arm: Griffin’s policy agenda is carried by allied legislators like Sen. Ben Gilmore and Rep. David Ray, Griffin’s paid campaign manager, who sponsor bills that align with the interests of the network’s lobbying clients.

Shared Legal Firepower: His campaign and PAC lawyer, Brett Watson, also represents political consultant Ken Yang, who has filed a lawsuit seeking to disqualify a candidate opposed by the network.

PAC Network: Griffin’s Jobs and Growth PAC, working in concert with Gilmore’s Base Point PAC and Ray’s RAY PAC, funds the same local Saline County races that other pro-prison PACs support, creating a coordinated financial front.

These connections form a circuit of influence where appointments, policy and political money circulate between the executive branch and a network of operatives — many of whom are based in or connected to Saline County.

The Saline County Hub: Where the Machine Lives

The ‘Son Swap’ and the Financial Windfall

A telling example of how the network secures its future unfolded between two Saline County families: the Curtises and the Villines.

Doug Curtis, Saline County Clerk, hired Chris Villines’ 16-year-old son Trevor as a deputy clerk in 2015.

At the same time, Chris Villines, Executive Director of the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC), hired Curtis’ son Josh as the AAC’s top lobbyist.

In 2025, Doug Curtis retired as county clerk on the filing deadline — and minutes later, Trevor Villines filed as the only candidate, guaranteeing his election without voter input.

The result wasn’t just a handpicked successor — it is a financial windfall for Trevor Villines. When he’s sworn into office in January 2027, he will move from a county communications job paying $77,202 to the county clerk’s salary of $119,648 — a 55 percent raise — plus eligibility for an accelerated state pension that could allow him to retire with full benefits in his early 40s.

Curtis later told a reporter: “I visited with Trevor about filing… I waited until the last day to decide [not to run] because I wanted to make sure the right person was in place.”

This isn’t corruption in a dark room. It’s institutional permanence — treating public offices as assets to be passed within the network.

The Financial Circuit: A Self-Funding Loop

Follow the money, and the circuit becomes unmistakable:

Lobbyist PACs (like CCF’s multiple PACs) donate to Griffin and Sanders and their PACs. Their PACs (Jobs and Growth, Team SHS) donate to candidates (like Rodney Wright and Josh Curtis) and other PACs (like Base Point PAC), which also donate to the same candidates. Candidates spend campaign money with the same lobbyists’ firms. Those candidates, once elected, push policies that benefit the lobbyists’ clients (like prison expansion). Clients pay lobbyists, who restart the cycle with new PAC donations.

The Prison as Proof: How the Circuit Engages

The Franklin County prison didn’t create this network — it revealed it in motion. Every component of the circuit engaged, from policy inception to legislative pressure to punishing dissent.

September 2022: The County Judges Association of Arkansas — with Josh Curtis administering as an AAC lobbyist — passed a resolution supporting “3,500 new prison beds.” This was two months before Sanders was elected, signaling early alignment between the incoming administration and the county government lobby.

2023: The Protect Arkansas Act passed, creating sentencing mandates that necessitated new prison capacity. The AAC, through Curtis and its chief legal counsel Mark Whitmore, provided data, messaging and lobbying support.

2024: Pro-prison PAC money flowed to local Saline County operatives, including Justice of the Peace (JP) candidates Curtis and Wilson Hatcher, brother of Rett.

2025: State Sen. Gary Stubblefield — representing Franklin County — led the charge to defeat the prison appropriation five times. The AAC’s Whitmore helped architect a pressure campaign targeting senators who opposed the prison, mobilizing county officials in their districts (we’ll take a deep dive into the AAC’s role in the prison fight in a future post).

After Stubblefield’s sudden passing, the governor attempted to delay the special election for his seat until after the 2026 fiscal session, which would have left Franklin County without a vote during the next prison funding debate. Residents sued and won an earlier election.

By then, the Arkansas Machine had fully demonstrated its coordinated reach: policy resolutions passed in 2022, the Protect Arkansas Act enacted in 2023, PAC-funded campaigns in 2024, and attempts to delay Franklin County’s special election in 2025. Each step shows the network operating as a unified system — aligning lobbying, campaign finance, legislation and electoral influence to achieve its objectives, with concentrated benefits for insiders and consequences for communities more than 100 miles away.

The Hundred-Mile Disconnect: Who Pays the Price?

The most telling feature of the circuit is distance.

The people who designed, advocated for, funded and voted for the Franklin County prison are largely based in Saline County and Little Rock — more than 100 miles away. They will never live with the prison’s presence, its impact on groundwater, its strain on local services or its effect on community identity.

Yet through their roles in the circuit — as lobbyists, commissioners, legislators and consultants — they are determined to shape Franklin County’s future.

And profit from it.

The circuit is engineered to deliver concentrated benefits (political wins, consulting contracts, policy achievements) to those inside it, while distributing diffuse costs to communities outside it.

Lines Skirted, Laws Broken

The Arkansas Machine doesn’t rely on secrets. It thrives in the open, exploiting gaps in law, ethics and campaign finance to concentrate power and profit. Saline County’s key operatives illustrate the pattern:

Ann Clemmer’s legislative career intersected with several notable legal and compliance episodes. In 2011, she was a named defendant in litigation that successfully challenged the legislature’s unconstitutional practice of supplementing salaries through un-itemized “consulting” reimbursements. In 2013, while defending the allocation of General Improvement Funds, she stated she made a “determination” about funds assigned to her — a practice effectively barred by a 2006 Arkansas Supreme Court ruling that prohibited legislators from controlling local pork-barrel spending. During her 2014 congressional campaign, compliance failures surfaced when her treasurer — who simultaneously served on the Pulaski County Election Commission in violation of state law — wrote himself $9,524.21 in checks from campaign funds, disclosed as unauthorized disbursements. The treasurer was fired from the campaign, resigned from the commission and the funds were repaid.

Doyle Webb , a longtime Republican Party leader and former state party chair who frequently filed ethics complaints against Democratic officials, later became the subject of an ethics complaint himself after being appointed to the Arkansas Public Service Commission while simultaneously serving as campaign chair for his wife, Supreme Court Justice Barbara Webb. After Justice Webb lost her chief justice primary, her campaign received $8,500 in donations from Entergy executives — whose utility is regulated by the PSC — followed months later by the PSC’s acceptance of Entergy’s previously rejected $142 million Grand Gulf nuclear settlement; an ethics complaint alleging Webb used his PSC position to solicit donations was unanimously dismissed.

Chris Villines , executive director of the Association of Arkansas Counties, repeatedly failed to file legally required statements of financial interest (SFIs) while serving on multiple state boards. Tracking Arkansas filed an ethics complaint against Villines for failure to file the required SFIs. The ethics commission held a probable cause hearing Jan. 19 and final action is still pending. Villines used AAC funds to hire an outside attorney to write a cease-and-desist letter to Tracking Arkansas co-founder Scott Perkins in response to a previous ethics complaint filed against Villines. The ethics commission allowed Villines to claim an “unintentional error” in that case and avoided an investigation.

Josh Curtis has held the office of Saline County Justice of the Peace since 2012, succeeding his father in a familial transition that exemplifies the Arkansas Machine’s local pipelines. In 2024, while actively lobbying for the Franklin County prison and helping coordinate the AAC’s support of the Protect Arkansas Act, Curtis received thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from pro-prison PACs and lobbyists, marking the first time his campaign benefited financially from the prison-industrial network he was helping advance.

Rett Hatcher , founder of CCF and brother of Saline County Justice of the Peace Wilson Hatcher, operates a lobbying and PAC structure that converts family campaigns into financial pass-throughs and systematically circumvents the intent of Arkansas campaign contribution limits. In the 2024 JP race, Wilson Hatcher’s campaign received coordinated funding from PACs and officials financially tied to CCF — including Griffin’s Jobs and Growth PAC, Gilmore’s Base Point PAC, and Rep. David Ray — then routed 88 percent of its expenditures directly back to CCF. The firm controls five separate PACs, allowing it to legally exceed single-donor contribution limits.

Rodney Wright , Saline County Sheriff and current candidate for State Senate District 16, exemplifies the machine’s local-support-to-legislature pipeline: while serving on the executive leadership of the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association, he was directly involved in drafting discussions with Gilmore, Griffin, Ray and the AAC around the Protect Arkansas Act. Wright is now the network’s preferred candidate. He’s received maximum contributions from the governor’s Team SHS PAC and from Jobs and Growth PAC, along with funding from other pro-prison and lobbyist-connected PACs — including Base Point PAC, Gilmore Strategy Group PAC and donors affiliated with the AAC. This raises structural questions about whether policy advocacy by law enforcement leaders functioned as independent public-safety judgment or as pre-aligned legislative positioning rewarded through campaign finance.

JoNell Caldwell , mother of Sanders campaign consultant and appointee Chris Caldwell, is a director of New Generation, Inc., which appears to have run politically advantageous mailers promoting Sanders and allied candidates. The mailers avoided using explicit “magic words” like vote for or support, a tactic that the Arkansas Ethics Commission treats as exempt from independent expenditure registration. While technically legal under this loophole, the activity illustrates the machine’s strategy of using closely connected private actors to influence public opinion and reward allies outside standard campaign reporting channels.

Ken Yang, a political consultant represented by the same attorney as Griffin’s campaign and PAC, pursued litigation to disqualify Casey Reed, a Republican candidate in House District 92 primary, which covers parts of Saline and Grant counties. Eric Shepherd, one of Reed’s opponents in the Republican primary, is publicly endorsed by Griffin, Ray and Ben Gilmore, and is a client of Ben’s brother Jon. He’s taken contributions from Jobs and Growth, Base Point, RAY, CCF and other aligned PACs. A circuit judge ruled Reed ineligible to run, but his name will remain on the ballot as he appeals the order.

Taken together, these cases reveal a closed political circuit in which public offices, campaign finance, and regulatory power are leveraged to reward loyalty, family connections, and policy delivery, while legal compliance and ethical norms exist largely as technicalities rather than meaningful constraints.

Why This Matters for Every County

The prison fight isn’t just about Franklin County. It’s a test case — and a warning.

If a network based in Saline County can decide what happens in Franklin County, it can shape what happens in yours. Whether the issue is prisons, schools, taxes or water rights, the same circuit of influence remains in place: lobbyists writing bills, PACs funding campaigns, appointed commissioners overseeing regulations, and elected officials voting on policies that circle back to benefit the very interests that helped put them there.

This isn’t about right or left. It’s about structure and access. It’s about whether our government represents geographic communities or professional networks.

As Arkansas faces more hard choices, voters in every county should ask:

Who decides?

Who benefits?

And how far are they from the consequences?

The answers may determine not just who represents you, but who governs you — and from where.

