Editor's Note: As of this writing, the Franklin County prison project is on hold. During the April 2026 fiscal session, the governor added special language to the Department of Corrections budget prohibiting the use of funds on the prison project, a tactical withdrawal after the appropriation failed five times in the 2025 session. The vote count held going into the 2026 fiscal session, a count that Tracking Arkansas exposed when no other outlet was doing it. The pause is not a cancellation; the contracts are awarded, and the lobbying infrastructure is intact. Vanir's contract runs through 2031. If the 2026 general election shifts the legislative math, the appropriation will return.

In the years 2022-2023, 80,445 Arkansas children, about 12 percent, lost a parent to incarceration at some point in their lives. That is the highest percentage in the nation, according to the most recent Annie E. Casey Foundation data, and it has increased three percentage points since 2011-2012, when it was 9 percent.

Parental incarceration is one of 10 categories of childhood trauma measured by the CDC-Kaiser Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Study, first conducted in the 1990s on more than 17,000 adults. One of the most significant public health research projects in American history, it found that traumatic events in childhood don’t just hurt children in the moment. Without buffering by a caregiver, ACEs alter brain development, stress response systems, and long-term health outcomes in ways that compound across a lifetime and, through epigenetic transmission, across generations. The higher the ACE score, the worse the outcomes. The relationship is consistent across race, income, and geography.

Each of those 80,445 Arkansas children carries parental incarceration as an ACE. Each additional ACE increases the likelihood of their own substance use, mental illness, and incarceration. The machine does not just warehouse the outcome of Arkansas’s ACE crisis. Through the act of incarceration, it creates the next generation of it.

The state’s answer to this is a $1.2 billion prison.

That is the real number, the one the architects gave the state in August 2023, before they were told to go back and find a number that fit the $470 million political commitment the governor already made. The number they came back with was smaller, but the truth didn’t change.

In 2024, the state purchased the land on Mill Creek Mountain, seven miles north of Charleston in Franklin County, a plot with no water, no adequate road access, no available workforce, and no community buy-in. The purchase was concealed from the legislature and the residents who would live in its shadow.

The March 3, 2025, Vanir Construction Management letter that revised the number to $825 million described itself as a “preliminary projection based on best-available data and industry minimums.” It did not include road construction (estimated cost of $500,000 per mile) or the $250 million Fort Smith water system upgrade that the city’s own director called the minimum requirement and a timeline that was “very, very, very aggressive” at six years out.

The real number is still around $1.2 billion; the public is still being told $825 million.

Half of that — $600 million — invested at the front end of the pipeline the prison is built to warehouse would alter the trajectory of this state for generations.

That is not sentiment. It is math, documented in peer-reviewed research, confirmed by Arkansas’s own commissioned data, and ignored by a government that has decided the back end of the pipeline is more profitable than the front.

The Cost of ACEs

This image from the CDC shows a PET scan of a healthy 5-year-old’s brain (left) and that of a Romanian orphan who experienced extreme neglect. The red areas are indicative of high activity. While the brain on the left shows activation in almost all parts of the brain, the image on the right shows the majority of activity concentrated in the brain stem (bottom), which is responsible for the fight-or-flight response. The brain on the left is wired for thriving, while the brain on the right is wired for survival. Arkansas has the highest economic burden in the country related to ACEs. Targeted interventions can reverse the brain architecture alterations caused by early trauma .

Arkansas is the worst place in America to carry the weight of a difficult childhood.

A December 2023 study in JAMA Network Open found that the lifetime economic burden of ACEs is higher in Arkansas than in any other state: $4.3 million per affected adult, rising to $6.8 million for those with four or more ACEs. The national average is $2.4 million.

Arkansas’s adult population had a 60 percent ACE prevalence rate in 2016, based on a state-level estimate from Arkansas’s own Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System. Using that baseline, the collective lifetime economic burden carried by Arkansans currently living is conservatively estimated at $6 trillion.

In 2016, Child Trends found that Arkansas ranked first in the nation for children with at least one ACE at 56 percent, compared to a national average of 45 percent. In 2023, Arkansas ranked second, at 46.9 percent. Progress has been made, but it is not enough.

The original ACE framework measures 10 categories of childhood adversity: physical, emotional, and sexual abuse; physical and emotional neglect; household substance abuse; household mental illness; witnessing domestic violence; parental separation or divorce; and parental incarceration. Subsequent research has added categories such as community violence, racism, and juvenile justice system involvement. Arkansas ranks among the worst in the nation in the conditions that generate each of them: child hunger, high poverty, high maternal mortality, high rates of drug abuse, and incarceration.

Arkansas is one of the worst-ranked states for women’s health, and a healthy mother is one of the most important factors in child flourishing. An October 2024 study in JAMA Network Open found that children of mothers in poor or very poor physical health had 32 percent lower odds of flourishing, even after controlling for income and social support. Every degree of maternal health degradation registers directly in the next generation's developmental outcomes.

There is a layer beneath even that. The epigenetic research shows that trauma is not only experienced; it is transmitted. Maternal stress during pregnancy crosses the placental barrier. Cortisol, inflammatory markers, and dysregulated stress response systems shape fetal brain development before the child draws its first breath. Three generations occupy one body during pregnancy when the fetus is female: the mother, the fetus, and the eggs already developing in the fetal reproductive system, each shaped by the stress environment the mother experiences.

The grandmother’s trauma becomes the developmental architecture of the grandchild.

In a state where mothers are dying in childbirth at catastrophic rates, where one in eight children has had a parent behind bars, and where the community mental health infrastructure just lost a major provider, the epigenetic transmission of adversity is happening right now, in every prenatal clinic and obstetric unit that still has the funding to stay open.

What the Science Says About the Investment

Nobel laureate economist James Heckman’s research is unambiguous: high-quality birth-to-5 programs for disadvantaged children deliver a 13 percent annual return on investment, which is higher than the stock market’s historical average, through better outcomes in education, health, employment, and reduced crime. The cost of inaction, he wrote, “is a tragic loss of human and economic potential that we cannot afford.”

Arkansas created the Arkansas Better Chance program in 1991 to serve exactly this population. It expanded it in 2003. The architecture for front-end intervention exists.

In the recent fiscal session, a $22 million budget increase for ABC, which would have cleared half of the 3,000-child waitlist, failed to pass because of Republican party infighting. Scoring points against LEARNS Act opponents was more important than a 13 percent return on investment.

ACEs as a Driver of Incarceration

The ACE-to-incarceration pipeline is one of the most robustly documented relationships in public health research. A 2021 NIH systematic review found that elevated ACE scores are associated with increased juvenile justice contact in a dose-response fashion, consistent across geographic regions and types of contact. Adults with four or more ACEs are significantly more likely to be arrested and incarcerated multiple times across their lifetimes.

Research consistently finds that 98 percent of incarcerated people have at least one ACE, compared to 64 percent of the general population. A 2023 Impact Justice study of formerly incarcerated men found that fully half reported at least nine of 16 identified ACEs. Rates of childhood sexual abuse were four times the national rate.

The result is a combination of conditions: substance use disorder and mental illness.

This is not a moral failure; it is neurobiology. ACE exposure during critical developmental windows dysregulates the body’s stress response system, impairs the development of impulse control and higher-level thinking, and creates the neurological conditions for self-medication as a survival strategy. The child who grows up in a household with addiction, violence, and instability is not making bad choices when they reach for substances as an adult — they are using the only coping mechanism their developing brain learned was available.

Every condition in that causal chain is treatable. Every ACE is preventable. The research was not built to explain why some people are beyond help. It was built to show that the damage is predictable, measurable, and interruptible — if the investment happens at the right point in the pipeline.

Arkansas’s own commissioned analysis confirmed the chain with state-specific data. The Council of State Governments Justice Center’s Arkansas Justice Reinvestment Initiative report, presented to the Legislative Recidivism Reduction Task Force six weeks after the governor announced the Franklin County land purchase, found that people with a substance use referral in the DOC system are 2.2 times more likely to recidivate, and people with a mental health referral are 1.8 times more likely.

The CSG conclusion: “Well-resourced, evidence-based, community-based behavioral health treatment can address root-cause problems more successfully and in a far more cost-effective manner than costly prison stays.”

The state received that finding and kept pushing for the prison.

The Machine That Made This Choice

The Franklin County project is a procurement success for the network of firms that built the political infrastructure around it before the public knew the site had been selected.

On March 8, 2024, a consultant emailed the state’s Building Authority director to introduce Vanir Construction Management, noting he had received her contact from Joe Profiri, a senior advisor for the governor. By April, Profiri was being invited to dinner with Vanir executives. By June, the state had issued a Request for Qualifications built around a document Vanir had previously provided for a federal facility in Leavenworth, Kan. Vanir won the contract, and it runs through 2031.

The lobbying registrations tell the rest of the story. Gilmore Davis Barker Group, whose partner Jamie Barker holds a governor’s appointment to the Board of Corrections, represents Riggs CAT, which holds large contracts with the DOC; IDEMIA (corrections biometrics and security); and Correct Solutions Group (inmate telecommunications). Fellow BOC member Grant Hodges works for JCD Consulting, a lobbying firm that represents the County Judges Association of Arkansas. The CJAA, in conjunction with the Association of Arkansas Counties, has been pushing for a new 3,000-bed maximum security prison since 2022.

Capitol Consulting Firm represents Nabholz, which was awarded the construction contract, and Inframark, which does water and infrastructure services. Broadview Strategies represents HDR Inc., which was awarded the design contract with Cromwell Architects.

These lobbying firms’ PACs contribute thousands to the governor, the attorney general, key legislators, and their associated PACs. In addition, Gilmore, JCD and Capitol Consulting Firm are campaign consultants for these officials, as well, currying favor and securing thousands more in contributions through fundraising. As we’ve documented throughout this series, it’s a closed loop of cash and influence that extends to capturing the constitutionally independent BOC through appointments of lobbyists and the governor’s loyalists.

The Prison Doesn’t Solve the Problem It Claims to

CSG told the legislature in December 2024 why the prisons are overcrowded. The data they presented showed it is not a surge in violent crime: 72 percent of prison admissions were people revoked from supervision, often for technical violations, not new offenses.

Technical violations are often because of failure to pay fines, fees and restitution or for failing drug tests. If Arkansas stopped re-incarcerating people for being poor and untreated, existing capacity would largely hold the violent offender population without needing thousands of new beds. The 3,000-bed prison is not being built because Arkansas has run out of room for violent criminals; it is being built because Arkansas has filled its existing beds with people whose substance use disorders and mental illness went untreated.

That is not an accident. It is the predictable outcome of a state that has chronically underfunded its community mental health system for decades. The $26 million annual state contract that funds community mental health services across all 75 Arkansas counties has not been meaningfully updated in over 10 years. Funding has not kept pace with inflation, population shifts, or Medicaid expansion. Eight of 12 community mental health centers cannot provide full mobile crisis teams despite being contractually required to do so because the state doesn’t provide the funding. An April 2024 study commissioned by the Arkansas Department of Human Services documented a system in managed decay.

Then the state cut $4.4 million more. That cut, representing 17 percent of the entire $26 million statewide CMHC contract value, forced ARISA Health, a major provider of both community and jail-based mental health services, to exit the Arkansas market.

The people ARISA was serving in county jails are the people the CSG identified as 1.8 to 2.2 times more likely to recidivate without treatment.

The prison expands capacity at the back end. The chronic underfunding ensures the capacity will be needed.

The recidivism data make the alternative clear: people on probation recidivate at 24 percent within three years. People released from prison recidivate at 50 percent. The system producing the worst outcomes is being expanded. The system producing the best outcomes is being starved.

The Choice

Six trillion dollars. That is the conservative estimated lifetime economic burden of ACEs currently carried by Arkansas's adult population. It’s preventable, compounding, and growing with every child who endures hunger, a caregiver with addiction or untreated mental illness, or losing a parent to incarceration.

Six hundred million dollars — half of the $1.2 billion expected cost for the prison — could expand the ABC program to universal preK for all 3- and 4-year-olds for two years, or it could fully fund the community mental health system for more than 20 years, or all of the above in combination, because $600 million is actually a very large number when you're not building a prison on a mountain.

Instead: the public is told $825 million — floor price, water not included, roads not included, Chickamauga burial grounds not investigated — for a facility on a mountain the project director said wasn’t viable, procured through a process built around the winning vendor before the RFQ existed, concealed from the legislature, and justified by a cost estimate everyone in the room knew was fiction.

Arkansans with ACE scores of 9 survived. Not because the state invested in them, but despite it. I should know — I'm one of them, although having an incarcerated parent isn't on my list.

The 3,000 children on the ABC waitlist are waiting. The 12 percent of children with a parent behind bars are waiting. The mothers whose stress biology is writing itself into the next generation are waiting. They’re waiting on the intervention and prevention programs that break the cycle.

For now, so is the machine. But Vanir’s contract runs through 2031. The lobbying infrastructure is intact. The contracts are awarded. The governor has not said the project is dead — only that the votes aren’t there yet.

The appropriation comes back in 2027. The voters who decide who votes on it go to the polls in November 2026.

They deserve to know what they’re actually being asked to pay for.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

Share