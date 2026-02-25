Author’s note: In summarizing the events in summer and winter 2024 regarding the rupture between the Republican Party of Arkansas and the Saline County Republican Committee, we drew heavily on Conduit News’ reporting. For the complete timeline, including the full text of complaints, responses, and committee reports referenced, readers are encouraged to consult Conduit News' detailed reporting from Sept. 17, 2024 ("What Has Happened in the RPA Following Our State Convention of June 8?") and Dec. 5, 2024 ("What Just Happened in RPA 'District Two' and Why?"), which provides the most comprehensive public documentation of the party proceedings.



CORRECTION (Feb. 25, 2026, 10:12 a.m.): It was incorrectly reported that Rodney Wright is a client of Capitol Consulting Firm. Dustin Robertson is the client of Capitol Consulting Firm, and the post has been updated with the correct information. We regret the error.

It’s February 2026, and the Saline County Republican Committee (SCRC) still doesn’t exist.

Eighteen months after Jennifer Lancaster led a takeover of the state Republican convention, and the party’s executive committee declared those acts “null and void.” Fourteen months after a party tribunal banned Lancaster for 20 years and dissolved SCRC.

And on a quiet street in Benton, at 125 N. Market Street, a different kind of organization hums along without interruption.

The building has housed Republican activity in Saline County for years: the county committee’s meetings, the Republican Women’s luncheons, the candidate forums. But since the summer of 2024, when the SCRC and Saline County Republican Women were evicted, the people using it aren’t the elected county committee. They’re the occupants of a parallel structure, built in real time to ensure the machine never loses control of its home territory again.

Its name is the Republican Party of Saline County. It’s a nonprofit corporation founded in 1990 and registered with the Arkansas Secretary of State, though it does not appear in the IRS database of tax-exempt organizations, meaning it has not sought or received federal 501(c) status. It is a state-level entity, incorporated to hold property and conduct political activity. And its board of directors reads like a reunion of the Saline County Chassis we documented in Part 7.

Lanny Fite, Director. Former county judge, former state legislator.

Kim Hammer, Director. State senator, candidate for secretary of state, “yes” vote on the prison appropriation the machine needed.

Larry Davis, Treasurer, former Saline County Treasurer.

Ann Clemmer, Director. Lobbyist, former legislator, founder of Capitol Consulting Firm, reappointed by Gov. Sarah Sanders to the Arkansas Educational Television Network Board.

Josh Curtis, Secretary. Saline County Justice of the Peace, government relations director at the Association of Arkansas Counties, son of County Clerk Doug Curtis.

Doyle Webb, President. Former longtime Republican Party of Arkansas chair, now Gov. Sanders’s appointee to lead the Public Service Commission.

These are some of the names that held the chassis together in Part 7. Now they hold the keys to the building.

The real county committee — the one elected by party members, the one that is supposed to reconstitute after the December 2024 dissolution — remains in limbo. The party’s filing period opens this week, but until a new executive committee is elected, rank-and-file Republicans in Saline County have no officially recognized local party structure. No meetings. No elections. No voice.

What they have is the nonprofit on Market Street.

And its PAC.

The Financial Circuit, Local Edition

The Republican Party of Saline County PAC filed its fourth-quarter 2025 report with the Secretary of State in January. The pattern is familiar to anyone who has followed this series.

The donors:

Tom Cotton for Senate: $5,000

Attorney General Tim Griffin’s Jobs and Growth PAC: $5,000

John Boozman for Senate: $1,500

Gov. Sarah Sanders’s Team SHS PAC: $1,000

Chris Caldwell (Sanders’s campaign manager): $500

Kim Hammer: $375

Josh Curtis: $250

Money flows from the machine’s tallest figures — a U.S. senator, the attorney general, the governor — into a local PAC controlled by the machine’s Saline County operatives.

The recipients:

Hammer (secretary of state): $3,500

Rodney Wright (state Senate District 16): $3,500

Dustin Robertson (Saline County Sheriff): $3,500

Three candidates. Maximum donations. All three occupy critical nodes in the machine’s prison-industrial network.

Hammer, an officer of the PAC, was a “yes” vote on the Franklin County prison appropriation in the 2023 session. Now he’s leaving his Senate seat, and the machine needs to replace him with someone equally reliable.

Corrected section begins below.

Enter Wright.

He was directly involved in drafting discussions around the Protect Arkansas Act while serving on the executive leadership of the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association. He championed the prison. He will be a “yes” vote for the governor in the Senate.

Robertson is a candidate for Saline County Sheriff, a client of Clemmer’s Capitol Consulting Firm, and a direct beneficiary of the machine’s financial circuit. According to campaign finance reports, Wright has spent $24,763 with Capitol Consulting Firm — 66 percent of his total expenditures. The lobbyist who sits on the nonprofit board that controls the building and signs the PAC reports is also the dominant vendor for the candidate the nonprofit’s PAC just funded.

This is the loop we’ve documented at every level of Arkansas government: PACs funded by machine principals donate to machine candidates; those candidates spend campaign money with machine lobbyists; those lobbyists advise the candidates on policy; those policies benefit the machine’s clients; those clients fund the next cycle.

Robertson, Wright’s chief deputy, is the machine’s choice to step into the sheriff’s office. He will be an advocate for the prison as sheriff and a solid ally for the Association of Arkansas Counties and the Sheriffs’ Association, the same organizations that lobbied for the Protect Arkansas Act and the prison construction it necessitated. The same organizations whose chief lobbyist is secretary for the nonprofit.

The machine doesn’t just replace one loyalist with another. It stacks them vertically, ensuring every level of government in Saline County remains locked in.

How We Got Here: The Insurrection

To understand why a nonprofit on Market Street is running Saline County Republican politics in February 2026, you have to go back to the moment the machine realized its home territory was no longer safe.

That moment arrived in the spring of 2023, during the FOIA wars.

As we documented in Part 5, a small group of Saline County Republicans, including Jennifer and Clint Lancaster, Scott Gray and his daughter Allison Gray, testified against the machine’s bills to gut the Freedom of Information Act. They sat in committee rooms and argued, using the Republican Party’s own platform, that government transparency was a conservative principle. They helped defeat HB1726 in the regular session and helped force a compromise FOIA bill in the special session.

The machine took note. These weren’t Democrats or outside agitators. They were the base. And they were armed with the party’s own rules.

The next year, those same Saline County Republicans went further.

On June 8, 2024, at the Arkansas Republican Party’s State Convention in Rogers, Jennifer Lancaster was elected convention chair — defeating the machine’s pick, state party chairman Joseph Wood. Jennifer Hopper was elected convention secretary, defeating the RPA’s secretary. According to contemporaneous reporting from Conduit News, which provided the most detailed public account of these events, the convention passed a series of reforms: changes to the state party platform and RPA rules, as well as a resolution defining eligibility for service on the Rules committee. Delegates also nominated and elected six presidential electors. The convention lasted 10 hours and did not adjourn but recessed, subject to being recalled.

It was a takeover, executed within party rules, by people who had learned from the FOIA wars that the machine could be beaten with its own weapons.

The Nullification

Two days later, on June 10, 2024, the machine struck back.

Arkansas law requires that presidential electors chosen at a state convention be certified within two days by the convention chair and secretary, not by the state party chair. But on that Monday, Wood and state party secretary Julie Harris filed a certification with the Secretary of State, signing it themselves.

According to Conduit News, RPA staff claimed they timely called Lancaster to advise her of the convention’s legal responsibility to file the certification, but that she was on vacation. Lancaster denies receiving any contact. Hopper, the convention secretary, was home in Cabot and said she received no calls.

The RPA’s attorney, A.J. Kelley, was at the convention. He knew who had been elected. According to Conduit, he made no effort to advise either Lancaster or Hopper of their legal obligation.

Between June 11 and July 22, 2024, both Lancaster and Hopper repeatedly requested the list of convention delegates — needed to potentially recall the recessed convention. According to Conduit, these requests were ignored by RPA staff and Wood. The delegate lists were effectively held hostage.

On July 25, 2024, the RPA’s State Executive Committee met at party headquarters. Twenty-three members attended, in person and by Zoom. Following an executive session, they voted on an advisory opinion written by Rules Committee Chair Bilenda Harris-Ritter. According to Conduit, the opinion sought to:

Set aside changes made by the 2024 State Convention to the RPA Rules and Platform

Declare the State Convention “officially” adjourned — contrary to the fact that it had been recessed subject to recall

The vote was 18-5. The committee members admitted, according to Conduit, that the state convention is “the body with final authority in all party matters” (RPA Rule Article I, Sec1B). Then they nullified it anyway.

On July 26, 2024, Wood sent an email to all Arkansas legislators advising that the Executive Committee had revoked all rule and platform changes made by the convention, that elected officials would retain their votes, and that primaries would not be closed.

The Fracture

This is where the insurgency began to break.

On Sept. 9, 2024, Clint Lancaster, Jennifer’s husband and law partner at the time, filed a Rules Review County Complaint with the state party against eight members of the Saline County Republican Committee’s executive leadership. The complaint was the result of a fistfight that broke out during an SCRC meeting in August. According to Conduit News, the complaint purported to be signed by 45 active SCRC members and alleged “evidence of failure within a County Committee to observe the RPA Rules and/or the local county’s rules.” It sought severe sanctions, including 20-year bans from party positions and 10-year bans from county committee membership.

The next day, more than 52 District 2 members filed a Rules Review District Complaint against Jennifer Lancaster. According to Conduit, they asked for their names to be kept confidential, citing fear of retaliation. The complaint alleged five specific charges:

As State Convention Chair, risking the presidential electors Wrongful credentialing of Second District Committee members Personal attacks against committee members Illegitimate meetings within her own Saline County Republican Committee Hostility and division

Pursuant to RPA Rules Article VII, Wood appointed a five-member County Review Committee. According to Conduit, this committee included Jennifer Lancaster, due to her position as Second District Chair, along with Sharon Wright, Steve Smith, Diana Harton, and Harris-Ritter. On Oct. 3, 2024, the committee voted 4-0 for Lancaster to recuse due to her conflict of interest (the complaint was filed by her husband and she was an active member of the county committee). Lancaster chose not to recuse.

A separate District Review Committee was appointed for the complaint against Lancaster, consisting of Sarah Dunklin (1st District Chair), Susan Gessler (3rd District Chair), Diana Lowe (Miller County Chair), Barbara Tillman (3rd District Representative), and Harris-Ritter (Rules Committee Chair). According to Conduit, this committee voted to add two additional charges: Lancaster’s refusal to recuse from the County Review Committee, and her role as a plaintiff in a federal lawsuit challenging the Executive Committee’s July 25 actions.

On Nov. 7, 2024, Clint Lancaster asked to withdraw his complaint. According to Conduit, Wood requested the County Review Committee vote on whether to allow the withdrawal; the committee voted not to allow it.

Harris-Ritter submitted her own report on the complaint to Wood, recommending dissolution of SCRC. Wright and Harton agreed with her recommendation.

The Purge

On Dec. 2, 2024, the State Executive Committee met by Zoom.

According to Conduit News, 20 participating members listened to testimony and voted on both complaints.

On the district complaint against Jennifer Lancaster, the vote was 19-1. The sanctions adopted from the District Review Committee’s recommendations:

Banned from Republican Party membership for 20 years

Removed from all positions at state, district, and county levels

Banned from running for any party office for 20 years

Removed from all affiliated organizations (Federation of Republican Women, Republican National Lawyers Association)

If she runs for office as a Republican, a “DO NOT RECOMMEND” rating from the party

Cannot carry or vote by proxy

On the county complaint against the eight Saline County committee members, the vote was 16-3, with one abstention. The ruling:

The Saline County Republican Committee is declared vacant

The vacancy remains in effect until the party filing period beginning in late February 2026

The current executive committee members cannot run for positions when the committee is reconstituted

Drew Martin appointed as Second District Vice Chair to oversee the transition

In a single evening, the machine erased the insurgency. Not just its leaders, but the structures that had enabled them. The county committee, the institutional home of the insurgent faction, was dissolved. Its members were barred from returning. A caretaker was installed to ensure the rebuilding happened on the machine’s terms.

The Occupation

Which brings us back to February 2026, and to reporting that is solely our own.

The Saline County Republican Committee remains in suspension. The filing period is supposed to open this week, but until new members are elected and organized, there is no officially recognized county party.

There is, however, a building on Market Street housing a nonprofit and a PAC.

This is not a temporary arrangement. It is a parallel structure, designed to ensure that even when the official committee reconstitutes, the machine’s control never really lapses. The new committee will be elected on ground the machine now controls, with a machine loyalist appointed to oversee the process, with 20-year bans still in effect, with a shadow organization that never stopped operating.

The insurrection didn’t fail because it was wrong. It failed because it was right — and the machine recognized the threat.

What the Counter-Insurgency Teaches

The Saline County counter-insurgency is a case study in how the Arkansas Machine protects its territory.

Identify the threat. The machine learned in the FOIA wars that principled conservatives from its own backyard, armed with the party platform, were its most dangerous opponents.

Let them win — temporarily. The faction’s convention takeover was allowed to happen because the machine knew it could be nullified later. Better to let opponents expose themselves than to fight them on the ground where they have a procedural advantage.

Nullify democratic outcomes through superior institutional control. The July 25 Executive Committee vote was not legal under party rules. It didn’t matter. The machine controlled the body that mattered, and that body simply declared the convention void.

Withhold the tools of self-governance. Delegate lists, procedural information, legal advice — the machine controlled the flow of all of it. The insurgency couldn’t recall its own convention because it couldn’t find its members.

Wait for internal fractures. The machine didn’t need to defeat the Saline County faction. Clint Lancaster’s complaint against eight fellow Saline County Republicans did that work for them. The insurgency collapsed under the weight of its own power struggles and infighting.

Exploit local chaos to justify neutral intervention. The Rules Review process was framed as a good-government response to dysfunction. In reality, it was the machine moving in to clean house once the insurgents had weakened each other.

Purge leadership and dissolve hostile structures. Twenty-year bans. Committee dissolution. Bars on future participation. Not just defeat — eradication.

Install a parallel structure to ensure continuity. The nonprofit on Market Street, deceptively named Republican Party of Saline County, ensures that even during the interim, the machine’s work continues. PAC money flows. Candidates are funded. Lobbyists are paid. The building stays open.

The Hundred-Mile Disconnect, Inverted

In Part 7, we documented how the machine based in Saline County projects power 100 miles away to shape Franklin County’s future, building a prison its own people will never live near.

The counter-insurgency is the inverse: the machine projecting power into Saline County to ensure its home territory remains secure. The same names, the same PACs, the same financial circuits. But this time, the target is local.

Webb sits on the Public Service Commission, regulating utilities, while running a nonprofit that controls his home county’s Republican infrastructure. Clemmer lobbies for prison interests while her firm collects 66 percent of a candidate’s campaign spending. Curtis lobbies for the Association of Arkansas Counties — the organization that helped architect the prison push — while serving as secretary of a shadow committee that ensures the machine’s local control never lapses.

They are, in effect, governing Saline County from multiple perches simultaneously: appointed office, lobbying firm, nonprofit board, PAC leadership. The lines between party, government and private enterprise have dissolved entirely.

The Question for Every County

The Saline County counter-insurgency matters beyond its borders because it reveals the machine’s doctrine in full.

If a grassroots faction in the machine’s own backyard — armed with the party platform, led by people who had spent years inside the system — could be neutralized this thoroughly, the machine clearly has a playbook. But playbooks can be studied. And what can be studied can be countered.

The machine learned in the FOIA wars that a united citizenry could defeat it. So it disabled the tools of direct democracy, rewriting the ballot initiative process to give the attorney general substantive veto power over proposed amendments. That was its adaptation.

The machine learned in the Republican State Convention that a takeover of party structures could threaten its control. So it nullified the convention, dissolved the offending county committee, banned its leaders for 20 years, and built a parallel organization to ensure continuity. That was its adaptation.

Now it’s our turn.

Mapping the Machine

This series exists for a reason. The Arkansas Machine thrives in obscurity, in relationships that aren’t on any organizational chart, in money flows that don’t make front-page news, in parallel structures that operate while official bodies lie dormant. Its power depends on the illusion that this is just how things work, that resistance is futile, that the machine is too big and too smart to beat.

But the machine’s own counter-insurgency reveals its weakness: it had to work. It had to nullify, withhold, wait, exploit, purge, and install. It couldn’t just let the Saline County faction fade away. It had to actively dismantle them because they represented something genuinely threatening — a grassroots movement armed with the party’s own principles and determined to use them.

Learning, Adapting, Fortifying

The machine’s greatest advantage is not its money or its connections. It’s the perception that those things are insurmountable. Every time the machine wins, it reinforces that perception. Every time citizens lose, the temptation is to conclude that the game is rigged and walk away.

But the people who walked away in 2024 aren’t the ones who testified in 2023. The people who gave up after the convention nullification aren’t the ones who filed the federal lawsuit. The machine’s counter-insurgency worked because it waited for the insurgents to fracture, not because it defeated a united front.

The lesson is not that resistance is pointless. The lesson is that resistance must be as adaptable as the machine itself.

The machine built a parallel structure in Saline County because it needed one. That structure is on paper, its officers listed with the Secretary of State, its PAC donations publicly filed, its board members named. It can be watched. It can be tracked. It can be countered.

The machine rewrote the ballot initiative rules to create a substantive veto for the attorney general. That change is now law, but laws can be challenged, amended, or replaced by the next citizen initiative if citizens can gather enough signatures to force the question.

The machine learned. So can we.

What Comes Next

The SCRC remains dissolved as of now. The filing period is supposed to open this month. New members will be elected. A new committee will form. The 20-year bans remain in effect, but the banished are not the only Republicans in Saline County. New people will step forward. New leaders will emerge.

The building on Market Street will still be there. The nonprofit will still operate. The PAC will still donate. The machine will still try to control the outcome.

But now we know the layout of the chassis. We know who sits on the board. We know where the money comes from and where it goes. We know that Wright paid $24,763 to Clemmer’s firm, and we know what that means. We know that Webb sits on the Public Service Commission while running a shadow county party, and we know that raises questions the machine would prefer remain unasked.

The machine’s power depends on these things going unnoticed. Our power depends on noticing them.

This series is not a eulogy. It’s a map. And a map is only useful if you use it.

The machine adapted to the FOIA wars. It adapted to the State Convention. It will adapt to whatever comes next. But adaptation is reactive. It follows action. The machine can only respond to what we do.

The question is not whether the machine is too strong. The question is whether we are paying enough attention to see the openings when they appear.

In Saline County, in Franklin County, in every county in Arkansas, the machine is running. But so are we. And we’re just getting started.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

