“Anybody that wants to do bad is going to find a way to do bad, regardless of what the rules say.” — Rep. David Ray, answering committee questions about HB1597 of 2023.

In 2013, a young man named David Ray was serving as spokesman for the Republican Party of Arkansas. The Arkansas Ethics Commission has just sanctioned State Sen. Paul Bookout for misusing campaign funds — spending donor money on personal items, failing to report expenditures.

Ray issued a statement:

“This represents a very serious breach of the public’s trust…. We hope that our state’s leaders and the justice system will hold Senator Bookout accountable.”

Bookout was a Democrat. Ray was speaking as a party spokesman, doing what party spokesmen do — condemning the other side. It was easy then. It’s always easy when it’s someone else.

Thirteen years later, Ray is no longer a party spokesman. He’s a state representative, an officer for multiple PACs, and the paid campaign manager for Attorney General Tim Griffin.

And on Thursday, the ethics commission will hold a probable cause hearing on our complaints that Ray has committed his own “very serious breach of the public’s trust.”

As with all ethics commission probable cause hearings, it will be held in a confidential session, as will the commission’s deliberations. If the past is precedent, the commission will dismiss everything and call it a day.

But before they do, you deserve to see the evidence.

Outside Compensation for Official Duties

Ark. Code Ann. § 21-8-801(a)(1) prohibits a public servant from receiving outside compensation for performing official duties. Ethics Commission Advisory Opinion No. 2000-EC-003 specifies that drafting, introducing, and voting on bills are legislative duties for which outside compensation is prohibited.

The Timeline

From 2017 to 2020, Ray served as Griffin’s Chief of Staff in the Lieutenant Governor’s office, where he and Ben Gilmore launched their respective campaigns for the legislature. In 2021, he entered the House while working as a contractor for Griffin’s campaign. During his freshman session, Ray sponsored no legislation to expand the Attorney General’s power; instead sponsoring legislation on taxes, elections, scholarships, and infrastructure.

Then, in January 2023, two things happened simultaneously: Griffin became Attorney General, and Ray went from an independent contractor to a paid campaign worker, with federal payroll tax payments indicating employer-employee status.

Immediately, the AG-expansion bills began.

The Session Payments

During the 2023 regular session, the Griffin campaign paid Ray $70,000 and $60,000 during the 2025 regular session.

Total session payments: $130,000, not counting special sessions.

Consider the timing. The 2023 session began less than a month after Griffin was sworn in as Attorney General. His next election was three and a half years away. The 2025 session was still 20 months from the next election.

There is no credible campaign activity requiring a full-time, $10,000-per-month campaign manager during these periods. The legislature was in session. Ray was in Little Rock. He was legislating.

In a May 2023 podcast, he described legislative service this way:

“[T]hey tell you it’s part-time, but if you’re trying to do your job well and be attentive to the needs of your constituents and really give all the issues the attention that they deserve, it takes up enough hours that it really doesn’t feel like it’s part-time a lot of the time.”

The 2025 regular session saw 1,928 bills and resolutions filed between the House and Senate. Ray was legislating full-time — by his own admission — while drawing a full-time salary from Griffin’s campaign.

What $130,000 Bought: The Complete Agenda

While on Griffin’s payroll, Ray pursued a consistent three-part agenda: concentrating power in the Attorney General’s office, reducing public transparency, and loosening campaign finance rules.

Expanding the Attorney General’s Power

2023 Regular Session:

HB1320/Act 194: Gave the Attorney General exclusive control over ballot titles, requiring his review of initiative petitions before circulation.

HB1444: Would have given the Attorney General veto power over consent decrees entered into by cities, counties, and other covered entities.

2025 Regular Session:

HB1222/Act 154: Expanded the Attorney General’s power to review ballot titles and text for conflicts with federal law and block petitions that conflict.

HB1223/Act 126 and HB1891/Act 715: Allow appointed Supreme Court justices and Court of Appeals judges to use their titles as a prefix on the ballot, creating an incumbency advantage for Griffin’s allies on the bench, the only two appointments on the Supreme Court. (These laws will be relevant to Part 2.)

Reducing Public Transparency

2023 Regular Session:

HB1726: Ray’s first major attempt to gut the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. The bill would have added new definitions, created public records exemptions, amended public meetings requirements, and altered requirements for custodians processing records requests. It failed.

After HB1726 failed, Griffin appointed Ray to a short-lived FOIA “workgroup.” It was never heard from again.

2023 Special Session:

HB1003, HB1009, HB1012: Three more attempts to gut the state Freedom of Information Act, under the guise of “security” for the governor and her children.

Loosening Campaign Finance Rules

2023 Regular Session:

HB1595/Act 552: PACs no longer have to renew their registration with the state annually.

HB1596: Would have allowed candidates to use campaign funds for food, travel, and lodging, without it being considered personal taking, no questions asked.

HB1597: Would have allowed surplus campaign funds to flow into PACs, independent expenditure committees, ballot question committees, and nonprofits that lobby.

HB1598: Would have allowed candidates to donate directly to each other — legalizing cash swaps between politicians.

HB1599/Act 455: Doubled PAC contribution limits from $5,000 to $10,000.

HB1600/Act 456: Repealed the law restricting the display of campaign literature on vehicles at the State Capitol grounds.

2025 Regular Session:

HB1369/Act 270: Tied Arkansas’ maximum campaign contribution limits to percentages set by the Federal Election Commission. By removing them from state rulemaking, the law eliminated the Administrative Procedures Act safeguards of notice, public comment, and review. Contribution caps now rise automatically without Arkansas voters or legislators ever weighing in.

Bonus: HJR1001

HJR1001 (2023): A constitutional amendment that would eliminate the independent commission that sets salaries for state constitutional officers, legislators, supreme and appeals court judges and prosecuting attorneys. The legislature would set the salaries instead, creating both a benefit system and a leverage point for the Machine.

The Wilkins Precedent

In 2018, former State Sen. Hank Wilkins IV was charged with federal conspiracy to commit bribery. He accepted $95,000 from lobbyists and non-profits channeled through St. James United Methodist Church in Pine Bluff, where he was pastor. In exchange, he drafted bills, sponsored legislation, and voted. Wilkins pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison. Wilkins was a Democrat.

The conduct alleged against Ray is structurally identical: Wilkins was a legislator; Ray is a legislator.

Wilkins accepted $95,000; Ray accepted $130,000 during legislative sessions alone. Wilkins used a church as his channel. Ray uses a campaign payroll.

Wilkins performed official acts — drafting bills, sponsoring legislation, and voting at the bidding of his benefactors. Ray performs the same official acts for his.

The difference is the method of payment and the party. If Wilkins’ conduct was bribery, Ray’s conduct cannot be “commonplace.” If Wilkins went to prison, Ray cannot walk away with a shrug from the commission.

The Commission’s Approach

At the Feb. 20 hearing for the complaints against Sen. Ben Gilmore and his brother Jon, a lobbyist, staff attorney Drew Blankenship articulated the commission’s approach.

First, he said, “They reported everything publicly.” This is the all-purpose defense. Never mind that public reporting of an illegal act does not make it legal.

Second, Blankenship’s approach demands that statutes anticipate every possible evasion. If the law doesn’t say “thou shalt not pay a legislator as a campaign manager during session,” then it’s allowed. No law can anticipate every evasion. The question should be whether the conduct undermines the purpose of the law.

Third, the commission’s “investigation” consists of phoning respondents, asking if they meant to violate the law, accepting their denials, and closing the file. Supplemental evidence — including hundreds of pages documenting a pattern — is treated as unnecessary complexity and complained about to the commission.

The Accountability Question

In 2013, Ray demanded accountability for Bookout. He called it a “very serious breach of the public’s trust.” In 2018, Wilkins went to prison for accepting $95,000 through a church.

Now the evidence shows Ray has received $130,000 in session payments with no campaign work to show for it. He has sponsored bill after bill expanding his employer’s power, reducing transparency, and loosening campaign finance rules.

The structure between Wilkins and Ray is identical: a legislator receiving compensation from an entity with a direct interest in legislation, followed by official acts benefiting that entity.

Wilkins faced consequences. Ray faces a commission that has already shown its bias.

The question is the same one Ray posed in 2013: Will state leaders hold him accountable?

If the commission dismisses, they are answering that question. They are saying that campaign payroll is a magic shield.

And they are proving Ray right about something else: “Anybody that wants to do bad is going to find a way to do bad, regardless of what the rules say.”

He found a way. The question is whether the commission will do anything about it.

Despite Blankenship’s assertion, corruption isn't always proven by a smoking gun. It's proven by documents, patterns, and timing. Here we have all three.

The commission has the evidence. The public now has it, too.

Part 2: The PAC Network, will drop tomorrow. We’ll examine how Ray used his control over Griffin’s Jobs and Growth PAC and RAY PAC, in coordination with Sen. Ben Gilmore’s Base Point PAC, to funnel money to Griffin’s campaign and his allies, delivering $4,500 over the limit to a primary candidate and funding the campaigns of judges who benefited from Ray’s own ballot bills.

Paid Substack subscribers have access to the full complaints and supplemental evidence through our chat.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

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