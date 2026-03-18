A screenshot of the spreadsheet Tracking Arkansas used to compile Griffin campaign reimbursements to the Office of the Attorney General and AG office staff from January 2023 through June 2025.

Tomorrow, the Arkansas Ethics Commission will hold a probable cause hearing on our complaints against Attorney General Tim Griffin’s campaign, his Jobs and Growth (JAG) PAC, Rep. David Ray and Ray’s RAY PAC.

Recap: In Part 1, we laid out evidence that Ray received $130,000 in campaign salary from the Griffin campaign during legislative sessions (with no campaign work to show for it) while passing bill after bill expanding his employer’s power. In Part 2, we traced the money through a network of PACs that delivered $5,500 over the limit to a Supreme Court candidate and $4,500 over the limit to a legislative candidate, all funded originally by JAG PAC.

Today, we examine the Griffin campaign’s reimbursements to senior AG staff and to the AG’s office itself, as well as the campaign’s use of public property for campaign purposes.

The Frank Scott Defense: State Vehicles for Campaign Use

Let’s start with what Griffin admits.

In his Amended Arkansas Attorney General Quarterly Report to the legislature’s PEER Review Committee (covering January through March 2024), Griffin included a cover letter dated June 24, 2024, explaining a reimbursement his campaign made to his own office: $145.60 for “security mileage.”

Here is his explanation, in his own words:

“In a May 26, 2023, final action letter in Case No. 2022-CO-095, the Arkansas Ethics Commission found that an elected city official may have violated Ark. Code Ann. § 7-1-103 by traveling to campaign events in a government-owned vehicle without reimbursing the city for mileage. I also travel to campaign events in government-owned vehicles, and out of respect for the Ethics Commission letter, I track all mileage to and from these events. My campaign or PAC then reimburses this office for such mileage. The reimbursements to the office are proper, both legally and ethically, and arguably go above and beyond what is required by law.”

Griffin believes the final action letter against Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott established a simple rule: use a government vehicle for campaigning, reimburse the mileage, and you’re in the clear. He believes his practice of tracking that mileage is not just compliant but “above and beyond what is required.”

What the Scott Letter Says

The statute at issue, Ark. Code Ann. § 7-1-103(a)(3), is straightforward:

“It shall be unlawful for any public servant to use for campaign purposes any item of personal property provided with public funds.”

It does not say, “unless you reimburse.” The prohibition is absolute.

Yet the commission’s letters in the Scott case consistently describe the violation in a specific way. The final action letter states that Scott violated the statute “by using a city-owned vehicle to travel to and from campaign events without his campaign reimbursing the city for his mileage.” The letter of caution repeats the exact language.

The commission chose to add that phrase, and in doing so, they created ambiguity where none existed. They made it possible to read the letter as saying: the violation is the use without reimbursement. Therefore, use with reimbursement is not a violation.

That is exactly how Griffin reads it.

The Gilmore Precedent

If you think Griffin is misreading the Scott letter, consider what the commission did in the cases involving Gilmore Strategies PAC and Base Point PAC on Feb. 20.

The law sets contribution limits per election, which is currently $3,500 for a primary, and $3,500 for a general. Nothing in the statute says you can write one check for $7,000 and designate it for both races. Nothing in the statute says you can’t. The statute simply says you cannot make or accept contributions in excess of the limit per election.

The PACs wrote checks that exceeded the limit for a single election and reported them as for the primary. When caught, the defense was: we “intended” to split it between races, we just didn’t say so.

The commission could have read the statute as written: a $6,600 check with no designation is a $6,600 contribution. Period. That’s over the limit if reported to a single race.

Instead, they invented a new rule: because the law doesn’t explicitly prohibit writing one check for two races, it’s permissible to do so, as long as you later claim that’s what you meant. They called it a “best practice” to make your intent explicit, but it’s not required.

Which raises the question: What is the purpose of a contribution limit if you can write one check for twice the limit, report it as going to one race, and then get out of trouble by saying “I intended to split it”?

The answer, apparently, is that there is no purpose. The limit is whatever the commission says it is on any given day.

Griffin is playing the same game. He sees the commission inventing an “intent” exception to contribution limits. He sees them adding “without reimbursing” to a statute that doesn’t contain those words. He concludes that the rules are whatever the commission says they are — and the commission says they’re flexible.

So he travels to campaign events in state vehicles. He tracks the mileage and reimburses the office. He declares that he is not just compliant, but exemplary.

But the statute hasn’t changed. It still says what it says: “It shall be unlawful for any public servant to use for campaign purposes any item of personal property provided with public funds.”

The commission’s creative drafting in the Scott letter doesn’t amend the law. Neither does their creative interpretation in the Gilmore case. Griffin is betting that the commission will keep rewriting the rules to protect the people they’re supposed to regulate.

AG Staff Reimbursements — Personal Income or Campaign Work?

Now we get to the heart of the pattern.

We compiled a detailed ledger from campaign finance reports showing payments from Griffin’s campaign. What it shows is a remarkable number of reimbursements to 11 senior staff members of the attorney general’s office for office furniture, “office expenses,” food and beverage, and travel.

Keep this fact in mind: Griffin was elected in 2022. He is up for reelection this year. There was no active campaign in 2023, 2024, or the first two quarters of 2025.

We are publishing the full ledger as a screenshot so you can see every transaction. But here are the ones that stand out:

John Coleman , Director of Executive Protection, received $8,345 in travel reimbursements from the campaign, including a single check for $6,007 in June 2025.

Robbi Riggs , Deputy General Counsel from 2023 to 2025, received over $10,000 in reimbursements for “office expenses,” “AG staff meals,” a “construction worker lunch,” and a “law clerk outing.”

Rachel Ellis , Director of Public Events, received almost $2,300 in reimbursements for “AG staff meals” and “office expenses.”

Carl Vogelpohl , Senior Advisor to the AG, received $3,612 in consulting fees and additional reimbursements for travel and food.

Michael Morrison , Deputy Communications Director from 2023 to 2024, received payments for “consulting fees” and “photography.”

John Howard, Deputy Chief of Investigations, received $1,100 for “office furniture reimbursement.”

And then there is the continuing legal education expense (CLE).

In that same PEER report, Griffin disclosed that on March 24, 2024, his campaign reimbursed the Office of the Attorney General $743.13 for “purchasing food for attorneys during a CLE.”

A CLE is a standard function of any attorney general’s office. Staff attorneys need ongoing training to maintain their licenses. The food served at CLE is an AG office expense. It is not a campaign expense. The office covered the cost; the campaign paid it back. This is the same pattern as the Riggs and Ellis AG staff meal reimbursements.

The Ethics Commission’s investigation letter cites Ark. Code Ann. § 7-6-203(f), which prohibits candidates from taking campaign funds as personal income. The statute includes this key test:

“A candidate or officeholder, who uses campaign funds to fulfill any commitment, obligation, or expense that would exist regardless of the candidate’s campaign or officeholder activity, shall be deemed to have taken campaign funds as personal income.”

Apply that test here: Would the Office of the Attorney General have staff meals regardless of whether Griffin is running for re-election? Yes.

Would the office host CLEs for its attorneys regardless of the campaign? Yes.

Would the office have law clerk outings regardless of the campaign? Yes.

These are expenses of running the attorney general’s office. They exist regardless of Griffin’s campaign activity. Under the statute, using campaign funds to pay for them means Griffin is deemed to have taken campaign funds as personal income.

The AG’s office has the money, and Griffin, in his own legal opinion, has the authority to spend it however he sees fit.

In Attorney General Opinion No. 2024-056, he concluded that constitutional officers like him are generally exempt from the state’s procurement laws. That means he has unfettered discretion over how to spend his office’s appropriated funds. There is no bureaucratic red tape; he writes the checks.

Look at the appropriations. In each of the last three fiscal years, the legislature has appropriated tens of millions of dollars in court settlement funds to the attorney general’s office that can be used for “miscellaneous operating expenses”— the exact category that covers staff meals, training, and travel.

So why are staff members covering these costs and getting paid back by the campaign?

There are only two possibilities, and neither reflects well on Griffin’s office:

These are legitimate AG office expenses. If so, using campaign funds to pay for them violates the “personal taking” statute. There is no excuse available about procurement hurdles — Griffin’s own opinion says he has none. These are campaign expenses. If so, when did these purchases and travel occur? Were these staff members performing campaign work during business hours on the state’s dime? Or were they doing it on their own time, and if so, why is the campaign’s own paid manager not handling these tasks? The reimbursements create the appearance of a merged operation.

The commission should be asking for timecards. They should be asking for calendars. They should be asking who authorized these staff members to front campaign expenses in the first place.

Tomorrow, the commission will meet and deliberate in a confidential session. If the past is any guide, they will find a way to explain this away. They will tell us that reimbursement makes using state vehicles on a campaign is legal. They will tell us that the staff was just helping out. They will tell us that there is no probable cause.

But we are not waiting for them.

We are releasing all of this evidence directly to you, the public, because you deserve to see it. You deserve to know how your attorney general uses public property, how your tax dollars are diverted, and how the people who write the laws are the same people who break them.

Now that you’ve seen the evidence, if the commission dismisses this tomorrow, ask yourself: Who are they protecting?

The probable cause hearing is Thursday, March 19. It will be held in a confidential session.

Paid Substack subscribers have access to the full complaints and supplemental evidence through our chat.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. Find the whole series here.

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