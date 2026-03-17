In Part 1, we laid out the evidence that Rep. David Ray received $130,000 in campaign salary during legislative sessions (with no campaign work to show for it) while passing bill after bill expanding his employer’s power, gutting transparency and loosening campaign finance rules. Today, we look at the money trail.

This post details the evidence supporting our complaint that a network of PACs controlled by Attorney General Tim Griffin, Ray and Sen. Ben Gilmore violated Ark. Code Ann. § 7-6-205(a) and (b), which prohibits making political contributions "in the name of another person." A conduit arrangement occurs when money is passed through an intermediary to conceal the true source. When that arrangement results in contributions exceeding legal limits, the violation is compounded.

The Actors and Their Roles

Three PACs form the backbone of a network that moves money to the campaigns of Griffin and his allies.

Jobs and Growth (JAG) PAC is Griffin’s leadership PAC. Ray is an authorized agent of JAG PAC.

RAY PAC is Ray’s personal PAC.

Base Point PAC is controlled by Gilmore.

Ray has direct control over two of these three PACs and is Griffin’s campaign manager. Gilmore and Ray worked together in the Lieutenant Governor’s office during Griffin’s tenure, and both launched their first legislative campaigns from that office. Ray and Gilmore have co-sponsored multiple bills together, including the ballot advantage legislation described later in this post.

The Enabling Legislation

In 2023, Ray sponsored HB1599, which became Act 455. This law doubled the PAC contribution limit from $5,000 to $10,000 per year.

The Pattern: Financial Dependency

JAG PAC is the single largest donor to both RAY PAC and Base Point PAC. Without JAG PAC’s infusions, neither PAC would have the funds to make the volume of contributions they make. The pattern repeats across multiple years: low beginning balances, a large contribution from JAG PAC, then maximum or near-maximum contributions to Griffin or his chosen candidates.

RAY PAC

2021

At the start of the fourth quarter of 2021, RAY PAC had a balance of $450. On Dec. 16, 2021, it received $5,000 from JAG PAC. The only other contribution that quarter was $100 from an individual donor.

The next day, Dec. 17, RAY PAC contributed $3,000 to the Griffin campaign, $100 for the primary and $2,900 for the general. Without the $5,000 from JAG PAC, RAY PAC could not have made this contribution.

2023

At the start of the third quarter of 2023, RAY PAC had a balance of $27.15. On Aug. 22, 2023, it received $2,900 from Boyle Ventures LLC. The next day, it received $10,000 from JAG PAC. Act 455 had gone into effect a few weeks before.

On Aug. 31, RAY PAC contributed the maximum allowable amount to the Griffin campaign: $3,300 for the primary and $3,300 for the general. This was the only contribution RAY PAC made that quarter.

Without the JAG PAC money, RAY PAC would have had only $2,927.15 available before the Griffin contribution. That was not enough to make even a single $3,300 contribution. The JAG PAC funds were essential.

2025

At the start of the third quarter of 2025, RAY PAC had a balance of $2,152.90. On Sept. 4, 2025, it contributed $3,500 to Nick Bronni, a candidate for the Arkansas Supreme Court. On Sept. 8, it received $10,000 from JAG PAC.

RAY PAC could not have made the $3,500 contribution to Bronni without the JAG PAC money that arrived four days later. The Bronni contribution was made in anticipation of the JAG PAC transfer, and Ray had administrative roles in both PACs.

Base Point PAC

2023-2024

On Aug. 25, 2023, Base Point PAC received $10,000 from JAG PAC. At the time, it had a beginning balance of $121.40. It made no contributions in the third or fourth quarter of 2023. It received a $1,000 contribution in the fourth quarter.

On Jan. 12, 2024, Base Point PAC contributed $6,600 to the Griffin campaign. The contribution could not have been made without JAG PAC’s $10,000. Other contributions Base Point received later in the first quarter of 2024 all arrived after it made the contributions to Griffin’s campaign.

2025

At the start of the third quarter of 2025, Base Point PAC had a balance of $3,134.09. It received $2,500 from BGC Advantage LLC and $1,000 from H&H Bail Bond Company on July 15.

Through July and August, it made contributions totaling $6,100, including a $3,500 maximum contribution to Sen. Blake Johnson on July 21. By Aug. 12, after its contribution to Rep. John Carr, Base Point PAC had $534.09 remaining.

On Sept. 8, it received $10,000 from JAG PAC.

With that infusion, Base Point PAC made $8,500 in contributions in the final days of the quarter:

Without the JAG PAC money, none of these September contributions would have been possible. And the largest of them — $3,500 to Ballinger, $2,000 to Bronni, and $2,000 to Hiland — went to the same candidates JAG PAC and RAY PAC were already supporting that quarter.

The Contribution Limit Violations

At the Feb. 20 probable cause hearing for the complaint against Base Point PAC, Ethics Commission staff attorney Drew Blankenship stated that one factor in evaluating conduit allegations is whether contributions exceeded legal limits.

Bronni was running in a nonpartisan judicial race — a single election with a $3,500 contribution limit. He received $9,000: $3,500 directly from JAG PAC and another $5,500 funneled through RAY PAC and Base Point PAC. The same for Hiland, who received $3,500 from JAG PAC and $2,000 from Base Point.

Ballinger was running in a State Senate primary. The legal limit is $3,500. He received $8,000 (including $3,500 directly from JAG PAC), all for the primary. That is $4,500 over the limit. He challenged Sen. Bryan King, the leading opponent of a $750 million prison bill, the defeat of which Griffin called his “sole letdown” of the 2025 session.

The Legislative Connection

In 2025, Ray sponsored HB1223/Act 126 and HB1891/Act 715, with Gilmore as Senate co-sponsor. These laws allow appointed Supreme Court justices to use “Justice” as a ballot prefix, creating a significant incumbency advantage.

The beneficiaries: Bronni and Hiland.

How the Commission Made it Disappear for Base Point

At the Feb. 20 hearing, Blankenship offered a simple argument that let him ignore all of this: once money is given to another PAC, the original donors lose control over where it goes. The funds are “bundled.” The PACs exercise independent discretion. The network allegation “falls apart” because everything is publicly reported.

Never mind that Ray controls two of the three PACs directly. Never mind that the third is controlled by his legislative partner. Never mind the timing that proves dependency: the $534 left in Base Point PAC before the JAG money arrived, the RAY PAC balance that couldn’t cover the Bronni contribution without funds that came four days later. Never mind that the same slate of candidates kept appearing.

In Blankenship’s world, the math doesn’t matter. The patterns don’t matter. The overlapping control doesn’t matter.

And at that same hearing, the commission and staff ignored every piece of supplemental evidence. They focused only on the original complaint. They never mentioned the Q3 2025 contributions because those came after the original filing and would have forced Blankenship to address the over-limit issues. He never had to confront the $2,000, $5,500 or the $4,500. He just waved his hand, and the network vanished.

We expect the pattern to repeat on Thursday.

The commission will ignore the Q3 2025 transactions. They will ignore the over-limit contributions facilitated through the PACs. They will ignore the beginning balances that prove dependency. They will ignore that JAG PAC is the original source of all these funds. They will repeat the same argument: once the money left JAG PAC, it was out of its hands.

They will take Ray and Griffin’s word that there was no coordination. Never mind that Ray’s hands never left the money. Never mind that the timing and the math are public. Never mind that the pattern is visible to anyone who looks.

If the commission dismisses, they are proving Ray right: “Anybody that wants to do bad is going to find a way to do bad, regardless of what the rules say.”

Tomorrow, we will take a deep dive into the Griffin campaign’s reimbursements to senior AG staff and to the AG’s office itself, as well as the campaign’s unapologetic use of public property for campaign purposes.

The probable cause hearing is Thursday, March 19. It will be held in a confidential session.

Paid Substack subscribers have access to the full complaints and supplemental evidence through our chat.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. Find the whole series here.

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