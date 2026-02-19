“Jared Smith,” who is Facebook friends with Association of Arkansas Counties Government Affairs Director Josh Curtis, claimed in a Facebook post that Tracking Arkansas co-founder Scott Perkins was fired “for cause” from the AAC in retaliation for stories we’ve published on the AAC. Documents held and generated by the AAC show the firing claim is false.

Last night, an account using a stolen photograph posted on Facebook that I was “fired for cause” from the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC).

The account is friends with Josh Curtis, an AAC employee who called me a “psychopath” and a “joke” for reporting on Executive Director Chris Villines’ ethics violations.

We have invited anyone to identify factual errors in our reporting. None have been provided. Instead, the response has been personal: get a job, you’re bitter, you were fired for cause.

That claim is false.

I obtained my complete AAC personnel file under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. What follows is not rumor or political spin. It is the AAC’s own documentation.

If the reporting cannot be rebutted on facts, the next move is predictable: discredit the reporter.

The problem is that the paper trail does not support the story being told now.

What ‘For Cause’ Means

Termination “for cause” means misconduct: documented wrongdoing, insubordination, policy violations, serious performance failure.

My six-year personnel file contains no such documentation.

The Only Reprimand

The only disciplinary document in my file is a memo dated Sept. 19, 2016.

It concerns a County Clerk Continuing Education Board meeting in Magnolia.

The memo states that although I had texted Villines the day before that I would be in Magnolia, the CE board meeting occurred with only him and another staff member physically present.

The undisputed facts:

I was in Magnolia that day.

I participated in the CE board meeting by phone.

I was present for the broader association activities.

The memo alleges no misconduct — only that I was not physically in the room.

There is no reference in that memo to insubordination, dishonesty or performance failure. There is no warning of termination. There is no mention of prior concerns.

It does include one line:

“You are watched closely because of your important position.”

Three months later, I would receive a demotion letter.

The September 2016 reprimand letter.

The Salary Reduction Letter

On Dec. 15, 2016, Villines informed me that my salary would be reduced from about $90,000 to $76,295 — a five-figure pay cut.

The stated reason: a “reduction in duties” after my title changed from communications and legislative director to communications director.

Not misconduct.

Not cause.

A reduction in duties.

The letter then referenced conversations I had allegedly had with board members and staff “over the past few months” and even “over one year ago,” questioning leadership and the future of the organization.

No dates were provided.

No quotes.

No witnesses named.

No prior documentation exists in my file.

If those conversations warranted discipline, there is no record that they were addressed when they allegedly occurred.

Those “conversations” stemmed from a professional disagreement in 2015 when the AAC hired Curtis as government affairs director. At the time, I argued the policy team needed another attorney, not another lobbyist. We were short on legal coverage while serving nine county associations.

That was a staffing recommendation. Today, the AAC policy team includes four attorneys and one lobbyist.

The December 2016 letter framed the disagreement as “questioning leadership” and “placing doubt in the abilities of fellow staff members.” It was not documented as misconduct at the time it occurred.

What I didn’t know at the time was that I was questioning what is now known as the “son swap:” Villines hired Curtis, while Curtis’ dad Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis hired Villines’ son, Trevor (who was 16 at the time), to work in his office.

Screenshot of the December 2016 salary reduction letter.

The Separation

After the demotion, I told Villines the reduced salary was insufficient and that I would look for other work. I asked whether my employment could be held in place while I searched. He agreed.

On Jan. 11, 2017 — three days into the legislative session — Villines ended my employment.

The letter states:

“I believe it would be very fair and equitable to end the employment relationship today and offer a two month severance package agreement…”

The reason given was to provide “stable and steady representation” for the County Clerk Association during the session.

Not misconduct.

Not insubordination.

A transition decision.

Screenshot of the January 2017 separation letter.

The Separation Agreement

The January 2017 separation agreement provided:

Two months’ severance pay ($12,715.84), paid as a lump sum.

A clause stating the payment was not required by AAC policy.

An agreement that the AAC would not oppose any unemployment claim.

A confidentiality provision.

A “no admission of liability” clause.

A clause prohibiting intentional harm to AAC.

On March 30, 2017, Villines wrote to the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services confirming that the AAC did not object to my receiving unemployment benefits and that I had received a two-month lump sum severance payment.

This was a negotiated separation with defined terms — including severance and cooperation on unemployment.

It was not a documented misconduct firing.

The State’s Determination

On Feb. 15, 2017, the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services issued its formal determination.

It found:

“The claimant gave notice to his employer of his intention to resign due to being demoted. The employer accelerated the claimant’s separation… The demotion in title and decrease in pay was not suitable to the claimant.”

The decision:

“Not disqualified. The claimant did leave his work voluntarily. The reason for leaving constituted good cause connected with the work.”

That is the state’s legal finding.

The AAC did not appeal it.

If anyone wishes to argue that I was “fired for cause,” they are free to take that argument up with the state agency that reviewed the facts and concluded otherwise.

Screenshot of DWS determination letter dated Feb. 15, 2017, that shows Perkins actually left employment with AAC “for good cause connected with the work,” eliminating any claims that Perkins was fired “for cause.”

What the Personnel File Does Not Contain

A performance improvement plan

Documentation of misconduct

Written warnings about the alleged conversations

Progressive discipline

Findings of insubordination

One reprimand about physical attendance at a single meeting in six years does not constitute cause.

If It Was ‘For Cause,’ Release the Records

Arkansas law permits disclosure of documents that form the basis of a suspension or termination.

If I was fired for cause, there should be documentation forming the basis of that action.

I invite any journalist, county official or taxpayer to submit a FOIA request to the AAC and request:

Any documents forming the basis of my termination.

Any findings of misconduct.

Any documentation supporting a “for cause” discharge.

I am interested in what they produce. The file I obtained contains no such records.

If they exist, Arkansas law allows their release.

Let’s see them.

The Pattern

Now consider the present:

My business partner files an ethics complaint regarding Villines’ failure to submit required financial disclosures.

Supplemental evidence follows.

A cease-and-desist letter threatens liquidated damages under the severance agreement.

We publish more stories detailing the inner workings of the AAC.

Social media posts label me a psychopath.

A fake account claims I was “fired for cause.”

When the facts cannot be refuted, the strategy shifts: attack credibility.

The separation agreement’s confidentiality and “no intentional harm” provisions make more sense in that light. Controlling the narrative around my departure mattered in 2017.

It matters again now.

Setting the Record Straight

You may disagree with our reporting.

You may criticize our conclusions.

But the claim that I was “fired for cause” is contradicted by:

The severance agreement.

The AAC’s written confirmation it would not oppose unemployment.

The state’s formal finding of voluntary departure for good cause connected with the work.

The absence of documented misconduct in my personnel file.

The record is not ambiguous.

The documents are public.

They do not say “for cause.”

They never did.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

