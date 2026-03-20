Video of the Senate vote to confirm Jamie Barker to the Arkansas Board of Corrections on March 20, 2026.

The constitutional conflict over the independence of Arkansas’s prisons and universities moved from the courtroom to the Senate chamber this week. And in that transition, the underlying tensions between political loyalty and institutional integrity, between family ties and public trust, became impossible to ignore.

On Friday, the Arkansas Senate confirmed Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ appointments to the Board of Corrections and the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees. But the routine constitutional duty of advice and consent played out against an extraordinary backdrop: a unanimous state Supreme Court ruling that had fundamentally altered the legal landscape just a few months earlier, a series of appointments that placed the governor’s closest allies on independent boards, and a growing body of evidence that the confirmation process itself was compromised by overlapping financial and familial conflicts.

The votes confirmed Jamie Barker, Nathan Lee, and Boyce Hamlett to the Board of Corrections, and Ashley Caldwell to the UA Board of Trustees. But the story of the day was not the outcome — it was what senators revealed about the process, and what they chose to disclose about a potential ongoing FBI investigation touching the very nominee before them.

The Procedural Theater

The Senate met first in Rules Committee, where members voted to consider Barker’s nomination separately from the batch of 91 other appointees. Later, in the afternoon business meeting — which was not livestreamed, requiring observers to watch from the gallery, Sen. Stephanie Flowers requested that Caldwell also be pulled from the batch, and Sen. Bryan King requested the same for Lee, setting the stage for three separate confirmation votes. The rest of the appointees were confirmed as a batch by voice vote.

Sen. Breanne Davis attempted to bundle Barker, Lee, and Caldwell together for a single vote; she was told they had to be considered separately. It was a small procedural detail, but it revealed the underlying dynamic: the administration had hoped to move these nominees through with minimal scrutiny. Instead, the Senate would be forced to consider them one by one.

The Barker Debate: Ethics, Experience and an FBI Disclosure

When Barker’s nomination came to the floor, the debate lasted less than an hour. But in that time, senators raised questions that cut to the heart of what independent boards are supposed to be, and what they risk becoming.

Sen. Terry Rice opened by stating what many in the gallery had been thinking: appointing a former governor’s staffer who is now a partner at a lobbying firm — a firm that represents companies competing for Board of Corrections contracts — was, in his words, “running across the gray line into the black” on ethics.

Sen. Brad Simon focused on qualifications, noting that appointees to the Board of Corrections should be “vetted with the highest levels of scrutiny.” Barker’s resume, he said, “falls far short.”

Sen. Bryan King offered a broader political interpretation. He argued that recent election results, including the governor’s failure to unseat him and Sen. Ron Caldwell, the defeat of Senate Majority Leader Blake Johnson, and the flip of House District 70 to a Democrat, were a referendum on the Franklin County prison project. “Those who practice business as usual in Little Rock,” King warned, “will face a reckoning” from voters.

But it was Sen. Jimmy Hickey who delivered the most startling revelation of the afternoon.

Hickey disclosed that on Sept. 26, 2019, a member of the Senate — later identified by Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester as himself — wrote nine checks from the Senate Leadership PAC to a title company without authorization. Hester then paid the PAC back in October of that year, but without disclosing the transactions to other PAC officers or caucus members, and without reporting them in mandatory PAC filings. The transactions were discovered sometime in the summer of 2020, Hickey said. When questioned, Hester said the PAC’s checkbook looked similar to another checkbook.

Barker, Hickey said, was an agent for the PAC in 2019 and had signed a statement affirming the accuracy of the reports in question.

Hickey said he first turned over information to the FBI in October 2020. Then, in December 2025, additional documents came to light. On March 10, 2026, Hickey received a call from the FBI and he turned over more information. When he asked whether the investigation was active, the agent told him he wasn’t sure he could say — because he didn’t know if Hickey was the victim.

“I told him the state of Arkansas was the victim,” Hickey said.

Hickey was careful to note that Barker “may or may not be involved” in the alleged criminal activity and that “the FBI may or may not be investigating.” But he said he felt obligated to disclose the information, in case questions arose later.

Hester responded from the dais, acknowledging that he was the one who wrote the checks. He said he came clean when caught almost a year later, contacted the Ethics Commission himself, and characterized the incident as a mistake.

We tried to locate the 2019 Senate Leadership PAC reports, but they are not available on the Secretary of State’s financial disclosure portal.

The Conflict That Was Not Recused

Sen. Ben Gilmore voted to confirm his brother’s business partner. Jon Gilmore is the founder of Gilmore Davis Barker Strategy Group, the lobbying firm where Barker is now a partner. The firm’s client roster reads like a who’s who of the prison-industrial supply chain: Riggs CAT (heavy equipment), Correct Solutions Group (prison communications), IDEMIA North America (security identification), CRH America’s Materials (asphalt and aggregate for the Franklin County prison site), Garver (engineering), Deloitte (the state’s Medicaid eligibility system), and Google (corrections learning management).

The Upset

An initial voice vote was called for Barker, but Rice moved for a roll call vote. Initially, the vote was 17-11, with four absent and three not voting. Then two Democrats — Sen. Reginald Murdock and Sen. Clarke Tucker — changed their votes from non-voting to yes after Hester asked if anyone wished to change. In the gallery behind the press, Republican Reps. David Ray, Attorney General Tim Griffin’s paid “campaign manager,” and Howard Beaty chuckled at the reversal.

The Other Nominees: Lee and Caldwell

After the Barker vote, the remaining confirmations were anticlimactic.

Nathan Lee, chief legal counsel for the Secretary of State, was confirmed by voice vote after Sen. King spoke against the nomination, the only senator to do so.

Ashley Caldwell, appointed to the UA Board of Trustees, faced a similar fate. Caldwell is the wife of Chris Caldwell, a senior advisor to the governor’s 2026 campaign and a Game and Fish commissioner appointed by Sanders. She also serves as president of the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion Association. Her mother-in-law, Jonell Caldwell, was recently identified as a director of New Generation, Inc., an unregistered group that spent heavily on mailers promoting Sanders and her allies.

But on Friday, none of those connections drew sustained scrutiny. The confirmation moved by voice vote.

What the Vote Reveals

The Senate’s confirmation of Barker, Lee, Hamlett, and Caldwell represents more than a routine exercise of the appointment power. It signals that the legislature, or at least a sufficient majority of it, is willing to ratify a governance model in which independent boards are populated by political loyalists, lobbyists, and family members of key advisers, even when that arrangement raises clear ethical questions.

The Barker vote, in particular, suggests that the Senate’s conflict-of-interest standards are either nonexistent or unenforced. When a senator can vote to confirm his brother’s business partner — a partner whose firm represents companies holding millions of dollars in state contracts — without objection, the line between personal interest and public duty has effectively been erased.

And the timing matters. The Dec. 11, 2025, Arkansas Supreme Court ruling in State v. Good Day Farms now permits the legislature to amend citizen-initiated constitutional amendments, including Amendment 33, which was designed precisely to insulate boards like Corrections and the University of Arkansas from political interference. With a two-thirds supermajority, the legislature could rewrite the very rules that created these independent boards.

Friday’s confirmations suggest that the Senate may be willing to do more than just confirm appointees. They may be willing to entrench a new system entirely.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

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