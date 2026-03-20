Tracking Arkansas

Tracking Arkansas

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Perkins's avatar
Scott Perkins
10h

Oh the Op/Ed being cranked out on the keyboard is epic. Here’s a hint: Dirty Ds, Done Dirty. Dirty Ds, Done Dirty.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Level Up Consulting, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture