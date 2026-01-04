An empty Arkansas Senate chamber, with 12 seats visibly marked or blocked out—representing the one-third of senators who must recuse themselves from the confirmation vote of Jamie Barker due to financial, familial, and professional conflicts of interest. If these 12 senators do not step aside, their votes will not reflect the will of the people, but the influence of the prison-industrial complex, dark money, and political loyalty over constitutional duty.

Opinion/News Column

A failed power grab in court has been followed by a two-pronged campaign: the capture of the independent Arkansas Board of Corrections, and the explicit intimidation of senators who might resist it. Now, a question of lobbyist and contractor influence demands that key senators recuse themselves from the confirmation vote.

Part I: The Blocked Power Grab

Last November, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Patricia James delivered a rebuke to Gov. Sarah Sanders’ attempt to seize direct control of Arkansas’s prison system.

In a lawsuit filed by the Board of Corrections, the court ruled that Act 185 and portions of Act 659 of 2023 — legislation that stripped the board of its authority to hire and fire the Secretary of Corrections and the directors of the state’s prison and parole divisions and transferred that power to the governor — were unconstitutional. They violated Amendment 33 of the Arkansas Constitution, which deliberately vests management and control of the state’s penal institutions in an independent board.

The legislation had been passed under a plausible cover story: it was a mere “clean-up” to “align” the Corrections secretary with other cabinet officials. The legislature asked no questions, uttered not a word about Amendment 33, and handed over power on a lie.

The direct, legislative assault on the board’s independence failed in court.

So, the governor pivoted.

Part II: The Backup Plan — Capture from Within

If you can’t legally abolish a constitutional check, you can try to capture it from within.

This week, Sanders appointed her former deputy chief of staff, Jamie Barker, to the Arkansas Board of Corrections.

On its face, this is a stunning choice. Barker has no professional experience in corrections, criminal justice, or rehabilitation. His qualification is not expertise, but proximity. He is the son of Republican State Rep. Sonia Barker, and until recently, he was a key staffer in the governor’s inner circle.

But the real conflict — the one that makes this appointment functionally unworkable and ethically poisonous — is what he did immediately after leaving the governor’s office: he became a partner at the Gilmore Davis Strategy Group, the lobbying firm at the heart of the “closed loop” of contracts and influence we have documented for months.

Part III: The Inevitable, Disqualifying Conflict — A Prison Vendor Portfolio

The conflict is not theoretical. It is built into the client portfolio of the firm he now helps lead. Gilmore Davis Strategy Group does not just represent generic interests; it lobbies for specialized vendors that form the supply chain of the prison-industrial complex:

Riggs CAT: Heavy construction equipment. According to state transparency records, the Department of Correction has an active Outline Agreement (Contract #4600055232) with J.A. Riggs Tractor Company (dba RIGGS CAT) for “Road and Highway Equipment and Parts: Asphalt and Concrete,” running from August 2024 to April 2027.

Correct Solutions Group: Prison communications and commissary systems.

IDEMIA North America: Biometric and security identification.

CRH America’s Materials: Asphalt, aggregate, and concrete — essential materials for a prison site 30 miles from the interstate.

Garver, LLC: Engineering and design services.

Deloitte: Holds the contract for the state’s Medicaid eligibility system. It’s responsible for suspending Medicaid coverage while eligible individuals are in prison and reinstating coverage upon re-entry as appropriate.

Google: Partners in a “Corrections Learning Management System” enterprise.

Arkansas law (§ 19-11-718) is unequivocal. A board member who is a registered lobbyist “shall recuse himself” from any procurement matter before the board if it involves a client or a client’s competitor.

Even if Barker never registers as a lobbyist, § 19-11-718 still mandates recusal. The statute defines a “conflict of interest” to include:

“(ii) Being an officer or employee of a business, association, or nonprofit organization that is involved in a procurement matter with the covered board...”

As a partner and employee of the Gilmore Davis Strategy Group — a business whose clients (like Riggs CAT) and whose clients’ competitors (like Davis Paving) are actively involved in procurement matters before the board — he has a direct, statutory conflict of interest.

Therefore, Barker would be legally required to recuse himself from any oversight, discussion, or vote related to the Department of Corrections’ active contract with his firm’s client, Riggs CAT. He would also be barred from any matter involving competitors to CRH, IDEMIA, Correct Solutions, and the other vendors on his firm’s roster.

He wouldn’t just be conflicted on future decisions; he would be instantly sidelined from current ones. This appointment installs a permanently recused board member — a figurehead legally prohibited from engaging with the board’s core oversight duties.

Part IV: The Intimidation Campaign — Primary Challenges as Political Leverage

This appointment is not happening in a vacuum. It is part of a synchronized pressure campaign designed to ensure Senate compliance.

While the governor installs a loyalist on the Board of Corrections, her political machine is simultaneously targeting Republican state senators who voted “no” on her prison funding proposal.

Sen. Bryan King and Sen. Ronald Caldwell — two of the most vocal opponents of the governor’s prison expansion — now face well-funded primary challengers (Bobby Ballinger Jr. and Trey Bohannan) whose campaigns are flooded with cash and support from the governor’s PAC and pro-prison interests.

The message to the Senate Republican caucus is unmistakable:

A “no” vote on this confirmation is not just a dissent — it is an act of political rebellion that will be met with a financed challenger in your next primary.

This transforms the confirmation from a routine duty into a loyalty test under duress. The governor isn’t just asking the Senate to confirm her nominee; she is testing the waters for a future prison appropriation vote.

(UPDATE) New Context: The Generational Handshake

The conflicts extend beyond finances into a multi-generational political alliance that has groomed and supported the nominee for years.

In 2017, Bobby Ballinger, Jr., publicly congratulated Jamie Barker on his election to the Arkansas Young Republicans board. The post was shared by his father, former Sen. Bob Ballinger, Sr., who wrote: “Jamie Barker will make an incredible Chair. I expect to see great things…”

This is more than an old photo. It is a political handshake across generations. The elder Ballinger publicly anointed Barker. Now, his son is the chosen instrument to pressure the Senate, while Barker is the chosen instrument to control the board.

The machine doesn’t just trade money and contracts. It trains, promotes, and deploys its own — from Young Republican boards to a constitutional board, from father to son, from ally to appointee.

Part V: The Corrupted Chamber — One-Third of the Senate Must Recuse

Barker’s confirmation vote is not just facing political pressure; it is legally and ethically compromised before it begins. A review of campaign finance records reveals that 12 of the Senate’s 34 members have direct financial entanglements with the nominee’s firm, Gilmore Davis Strategy Group, or its client, Deloitte.

These conflicts fall into five damning categories:

1. The Captured Leadership: The President Pro Tempore

Sen. Bart Hester, the Senate President Pro Tempore, received Deloitte PAC money in 2024, just weeks after an investigation into Deloitte’s Medicaid eligibility system failures in several states, including Arkansas. As the chamber’s leader, his conflict compromises the integrity of the entire confirmation process he is meant to steward.

2. The Family Tie: A Direct Blood Conflict

Sen. Ben Gilmore is the brother of Jon Gilmore, co-founder and principal of the Gilmore Davis Strategy Group — the lobbying firm that employs the nominee. He is being asked to vote on his brother’s business partner.

3. The Deloitte Money: Senators who took money from Deloitte’s PAC around the time its scandal-plagued state contract was being reviewed.

2023: Jonathan Dismang, Terry Rice

2024: Bart Hester, Breanne Davis, Ben Gilmore

4. The Gilmore Davis Clients: Senators who have paid the nominee’s firm for campaign consulting services.

Ben Gilmore, Dan Sullivan, Matt Stone

5. The Gilmore Davis Network Money: Senators who received contributions from the firm’s principals or its PAC.

Breanne Davis, Jim Dotson, Kim Hammer, Bart Hester, Mark Johnson, Matt McKee, Clint Penzo, Matt Stone

The nominee’s employer has effectively pre-corrupted the process of advice and consent. These senators are either leaders of, family of, clients of, or recipients from the firm that stands to benefit from a compliant Board of Corrections.

Therefore, the following 12 senators have a clear, documented conflict of interest and must recuse themselves from Barker’s confirmation vote:

Bart Hester (Leadership, Deloitte money, network money)

Ben Gilmore (Family, Deloitte money, client)

Jonathan Dismang (Deloitte money)

Terry Rice (Deloitte money)

Breanne Davis (Deloitte money, network money)

Dan Sullivan (Client)

Matt Stone (Client, network money)

Jim Dotson (Network money)

Kim Hammer (Network money)

Mark Johnson (Network money)

Matt McKee (Network money)

Clint Penzo (Network money)

The Lay-Down Legislature

If these 12 senators refuse to recuse themselves, they are sending one clear message to the Governor:

“We are a lay-down legislature.”

They will have proven that they will not provide genuine advice and consent. They will not act as a co-equal branch or an independent check. They will lay down their constitutional duty in the face of political pressure, family ties, and campaign cash.

A “yes” vote under these conflicts is not an endorsement of a nominee. It is a surrender of the Senate’s sovereignty. It tells the governor that when it comes to her prison agenda — no matter how brazen the conflicts, how dubious the qualifications, or how blatant the power grab — this legislature will get in line and lie down.

The choice is no longer about one appointment. It is about whether the Arkansas Senate will stand up, or forever be known as the chamber that laid down.

Call to Action (What You Can Do)

Demand Leadership Recusal. Publicly call for Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester to recuse himself and to ensure a fair process. His conflict as leader is particularly egregious.

Contact every conflicted senator. Demand they step aside. Highlight that the President Pro Tempore’s conflict sets a tone of institutional corruption.

Spread the list. Share the names and the categories of conflict. The public must see that this is not about ideology, but about a corrupted financial and family circuit.

Frame the demand: “The Senate cannot vote on placing a lobbying firm partner in power while a third of its members are on that firm’s contribution list, client list, or are literally family. Recusal is not an option; it is a requirement for a legitimate vote.”

This confirmation vote will have a direct impact on the future of the Franklin County prison project. Stay vigilant. We will continue to track the money, the appointments, and the votes.

This analysis is based on public records, court rulings, lobbying registrations, campaign finance filings, and ongoing investigative reporting by the ArkLeg Bill Tracker team.

Subscribe to support independent accountability journalism in Arkansas.

Share