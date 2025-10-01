Opinion/News Column

Ethics Commission Confirms investigations have commenced.

By Scott Perkins

When we filed 10 sweeping ethics complaints a little over a week ago, the targets of those complaints responded with a chorus of dismissal and derision. They called us frivolous. They called it politically motivated, unserious and dumb.

They told you, the people of Arkansas, to look away. But someone didn’t get the memo: the Arkansas Ethics Commission.

Today, ArkLeg Bill Tracker can officially report that the Arkansas Ethics Commission, through its Executive Director Graham Sloan, has confirmed in writing that it has opened formal investigations into all 10 complaints. Not one was dismissed. Not one was deemed “frivolous.”

A Chorus of Contempt for Accountability

When the spotlight of scrutiny first shone upon them, the responses from these high-ranking Republicans were strangely similar, as if coordinated in their effort to mislead the public.

Rep. David Ray, accused of accepting over $130,000 in salary as Attorney General Tim Griffin’s campaign manager while carrying his water in the legislature, scoffed: “ This complaint might be the dumbest thing I’ve ever read. It is completely false, totally frivolous, and not even worth the paper it’s printed on. ”

Griffin, at the center of a multi-faceted complaint alleging a scheme of excessive contributions and misuse of state resources, declared it “deeply unserious to anyone who knows anything about Arkansas law.”

Sen. Ben Gilmore, whose PAC is accused of acting as a conduit for laundering contributions, called the complaints a “frivolous attack.”

They wanted you to believe this was a partisan hit job from the “extreme left.” They hoped you wouldn’t look at the evidence, pulled directly from their own campaign filings.

The Unassailable Rebuttal: The Arkansas Ethics Commission

We have a simple response to these claims: The Arkansas Ethics Commission disagrees with their assessment. The bipartisan commission, tasked with upholding the state’s ethics laws, did not find our complaints “unserious.” They found them serious enough to launch 10 investigations.

And as for Rep. Ray’s claim that our work “isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on”? The Commission’s official letters, printed on its letterhead and bearing the signature of its director, suggest our complaints were worth a great deal more than his bluster.

We Know Arkansas Law. We Are Not the ‘Extreme Left.’

Let us be perfectly clear: The ArkLeg Bill Tracker team is well-versed in Arkansas law. Our co-founders have helped write some of it, collaborating with Republicans. We’ve helped protect a lot of it, standing with citizens to defend the FOIA. We’ve had cases before the Arkansas Supreme Court that strengthened protections for all journalists.

We have intently covered local communities and the legislature for a combined 25 years. We are experts in public policy analysis from a nonpartisan, citizen-focused position. We are not politically motivated by the left.

Legislators: Just turn to either side of you in the legislature and ask your seatmate about us — chances are, we’ve collaborated in policy-making with them, too. We know the law, and we do not file frivolous ethics complaints or lawsuits. The Commission’s decision to investigate all 10 complaints is a resounding vindication of that fact.

The next step in the process will be determining whether there is probable cause a violation occurred. We’re confident the evidence will be sufficient to show this to be the case.

A Stunning Development in Our Parallel FOIA Battle

If you think the Ethics Commission’s response is telling, wait until Arkansans see what the Attorney General’s office just gave us.

The AG’s Legal Counsel Cites Incorrect Code Sections 3 out of 4 Times in FOIA Request Response

In a written response to a FOIA request related to these very ethics matters, the chief legal counsel for the Attorney General — the state’s top lawyer — cited the wrong Arkansas Code sections in three out of four attempts to deny ArkLeg Bill Tracker access to public records. The people tasked with knowing and upholding the law couldn’t even reference it correctly when trying to keep the public in the dark. Arkansans won’t believe what they gave us!

What Comes Next

Investigations are now officially underway. The respondents will be required to answer to the Commission. The era of operating in the shadows is over. The silence ends now.

Documents are available here.

We are ArkLeg Bill Tracker. And we’re just getting started.

