Editorial/News Commentary

By Scott Perkins

After reviewing the linguistics and content of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s proclamation on the House District 70 and Senate District 26 special elections, one truth emerged: This isn’t governance; it’s a tantrum etched into official state letterhead. It is the latest, most glaring exhibit in the case against her administration’s pattern of bullying, retaliation, and constitutional disregard.

We know this pattern well. As plaintiffs in the lawsuit over the District 70 election — a district where our watchdog firm is headquartered and where we live — we have tracked this “mean girl” methodology for years. The playbook is simple: I will bully my way, break the law if it suits me, and when you dare to exercise your rights against me, I will take my state-funded ball and go home, retaliating against you with the full force of my office.

Her proclamation, riddled with petulant legalese like “with objection” and warnings of an “invalidat[ed] … election,” is the work of a crybully, not a leader, nor the face of a state or a state party. She was caught breaking the law by two circuit court judges, told in no uncertain terms to follow it, and her response is to stamp her feet and cry, “You’ll be sorry!” Her feigned concern for military voters is a transparent smokescreen for her fury at being checked and balanced.

Nowhere is this political vengeance more targeted than in the race for Senate District 26.

The compressed 10-day window she imposed for independent candidate petitions is not a statutory accident; it is a calculated political decision aimed squarely at one man: Adam Watson. Watson, one of the residents leading the charge against the Franklin County prison boondoggle, is the only candidate whose path to the ballot is severely obstructed by this proclamation. Why? Because Sanders and her ally, Attorney General “Catfish Tim” Griffin, along with his “conduit PAC machine” and goon squad of legislators and corporate interests, know they cannot win a fair fight on the prison issue.

The appropriation for their secretive mega-prison went down in flames five times last session — an unprecedented (barely) bipartisan rejection. They know that if Watson, a genuine “man of the people” who has stood with Franklin County Sheriff Johnny Crocker and District 28’s Sen. Bryan King, gets a fair shot at this seat, their private pet prison project is dead. So, they are using every tool — from legal delays to bureaucratic squeeze plays — to rig the game.

This is boundary-busting, separation-of-powers-annihilating behavior with no regard for the Constitution or the people she governs. It is a loyalty test not to a party or a platform, but to one person’s will. This cynical, selfish and entitled approach to power must be called out for what it is: an affront to democracy itself.

The people of District 26, and all Arkansans, deserve a fair election, not a rigged game run by a sore loser from the Governor’s office. We’ve drawn our line in the rock. It’s time for the Governor to learn she can’t bulldoze through it.