The constitutional framework designed to protect Arkansas’s universities, prisons and charitable institutions from political interference is facing its most significant test in decades. What began as a legislative effort to divert control from the Board of Corrections has evolved into a multi-pronged strategy that now benefits from a landmark state Supreme Court ruling. This sequence of events could reshape the balance of power between the executive branch and constitutionally independent boards.

Here is an analysis of how these developments are unfolding and their potential consequences.

Part 1: The Foundational Conflict and Initial Legal Challenge

The conflict centers on Amendment 33 of the Arkansas Constitution, ratified by voters in 1942. It was a direct response to Gov. Homer Adkins’s 1941 purge of the University of Arkansas board. The amendment established clear protections:

Fixed, staggered terms for members of boards governing higher education and correctional institutions

A prohibition on the abolition or transfer of powers of these boards unless the institution itself is abolished

A strict process for the removal of members, requiring cause and board approval

For more than 80 years, this structure has provided operational stability and insulation from short-term political cycles.

The Initial Challenge: Acts 185 and 659

In 2023, the General Assembly passed, and Gov. Sarah Sanders signed, Acts 185 and 659. These laws sought to transfer the authority to hire, fire and supervise the Secretary of Corrections and division directors from the independent Board of Corrections to the governor.

The Board of Corrections filed suit, arguing this transfer violated Amendment 33. In November 2025, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Patricia James agreed, issuing a ruling that blocked the laws as unconstitutional. The court affirmed that “management and control” resides with the board.

This ruling preserved the status quo but did not end the conflict.

Part 2: The Administrative and Political Response

Following the court’s decision, efforts shifted toward influencing the composition and actions of the independent boards themselves.

Appointments to the Board of Corrections

On December 31, 2025, Sanders appointed Jamie Barker, her former deputy chief of staff, to the Board of Corrections. Barker is also a partner at Gilmore Davis Barker Strategies, a lobbying firm.

This appointment raises questions about potential conflicts of interest. The firm represents clients in sectors related to corrections, including construction and security technology. While the firm’s 2026 lobbyist registration does not list Barker as a registered lobbyist, his partnership in a firm that actively lobbies state government creates a perceived, if not statutory, conflict regarding the board’s procurement and oversight duties.

An Amendment Gutted in Spirit: Placing the Governor’s Aide on the Board

A parallel dynamic that strikes at the very spirit of Amendment 33 has emerged at the University of Arkansas.

In March 2025, Sanders appointed Judd Deere, her own deputy chief of staff, to the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees. This action fundamentally subverts the amendment’s intent. The purpose of an independent, constitutionally-protected board is to provide governance insulated from the political interests of any single administration. By placing a sitting, high-ranking member of her own staff on the board, the governor is not merely influencing the board from the outside; she has effectively secured a direct vote and voice within its private deliberations.

The practical effect of this capture was demonstrated in January 2026, when the university rescinded its offer to law school dean Emily Suski following intense political pressure. While several legislators publicly campaigned against the hire, the pressure was amplified internally by Deere, who publicly stated he expressed “significant concerns” about the dean’s “extreme views” to university leadership.

The sequence is clear: the governor’s staff member, now a trustee, provided the critical internal conduit for external political pressure, ensuring it resonated within the boardroom. This is precisely the kind of political interference Amendment 33 was written to prevent — the erosion of institutional independence not through a blatant illegal act, but through the strategic placement of a loyalist who can sway decisions from the inside. Today, it’s a law dean’s legal scholarship. This precedent establishes that no academic hiring or curricular decision is beyond the reach of political litmus tests, removing the merit-based and intellectually independent governance the amendment was meant to guarantee.

Part 3: The Game-Changer: The Arkansas Supreme Court Ruling

The most consequential development occurred between these events.

On Dec. 11, 2025, the Arkansas Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling in State of Arkansas v. Good Day Farms. The court held that the General Assembly has the authority to amend voter-approved constitutional amendments by a two-thirds vote in each chamber.

This overturned the 1951 precedent of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission v. Edgmon, which had insulated citizen-initiated amendments from legislative alteration.

Immediate Impact: The ruling directly applied to amendments concerning medical marijuana. However, its legal logic applies broadly to all amendments, including Amendment 33.

Strategic Implication: The ruling creates a new, legal pathway to alter the governance structure of state institutions that was not available during the 2023 legislative session. It shifts the battleground from challenging board actions to potentially altering the constitutional framework that empowers them.

Part 4: The Converging Timeline and Future Implications

The chronological sequence of these events reveals a strategic shift:

November 2025: The circuit court blocks the executive’s direct transfer of board powers (Acts 185/659), upholding Amendment 33. Dec. 11, 2025: The Supreme Court unlocks a potential legislative path to amend constitutional amendments like Amendment 33. Dec. 31, 2025 - January 2026: The administration makes key appointments to independent boards (Barker, following Deere) and demonstrates influence over institutional hiring (Suski). 2026 Elections: The focus now turns to the composition of the legislature. A compliant, two-thirds supermajority in both chambers would possess the theoretical power to amend Amendment 33 itself. Primary challenges to incumbent senators who have opposed the administration’s agenda suggest an effort to shape a friendlier legislative body. The 2027 Legislative Session: This session could become the next major flashpoint. A legislature with a sufficient supermajority could choose to pursue statutory changes that test the limits of, or seek to amend, Amendment 33—something the December 2025 Supreme Court ruling now explicitly permits.

Conclusion: A Pivotal Moment for Institutional Independence

The landscape of Arkansas governance is at a pivot point. The traditional defense of institutional independence — reliance on Amendment 33’s fixed text and judicial enforcement — has been complicated by the Supreme Court’s new interpretation of legislative power.

The administration’s strategy appears to be threefold:

Challenge board authority directly in court (partially unsuccessful). Influence boards through appointments and political pressure. Potentially leverage a friendly legislative supermajority, empowered by the recent Supreme Court ruling, to reconsider the foundational rules in the 2027 session.

These developments are being watched closely by groups on all sides. Organizations like Protect AR Rights and the League of Women Voters of Arkansas are advocating for new ballot measures to explicitly prohibit legislative alteration of citizen-initiated amendments, a direct response to the Supreme Court’s decision.

The coming year will be critical. The results of the 2026 elections will determine the legislature’s posture, and the 2027 session may reveal whether the decades-old compromise of Amendment 33 will be preserved, modified, or fundamentally reconsidered.

