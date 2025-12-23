Opinion/News Commentary

By Janie Ginocchio

Photos of a dark money mailer attacking state Sen. Ron Caldwell for his votes on China-related legislation were posted to the Arkansas TEA Party Alliance Facebook page on Dec. 22.

A political attack mailer targeting State Senator Ronald Caldwell is making the rounds in Arkansas, accusing him of being soft on China. But the real story isn’t on the mailer — it’s in the complete obscurity of the group that paid for it.

The mailer, which surfaced on the Arkansas TEA Party Alliance Facebook page on Dec. 22, features stark checkmarks next to bills Caldwell “DID NOT VOTE TO” pass: banning Chinese lobbyists, banning Chinese-made drones, and banning state contracts with Chinese companies. The legally required disclaimer reads: “Paid for by the Freedom Forward Alliance. Not authorized by any candidate or committee.”

The problem? There is no “Freedom Forward Alliance.”

A search of the Arkansas Secretary of State’s campaign finance database shows no independent expenditure committee or PAC by that name. No registration. No reports. No record of its existence.

The Digital Ghost

A Google search turns up a website, freedomforwardalliance.net. It’s a bare-bones landing page with only an email sign-up form. A WHOIS lookup reveals the domain was registered on Dec. 15, and went live the next day. The registrant’s identity is private.

So, who is the “Freedom Forward Alliance,” and where did the money come from to design, print, and mail these attack pieces?

The Possible Legal Violation in Plain Sight

Arkansas campaign finance law is built on a simple principle: sunlight. The rules for independent expenditures are clear and sequential.

Register First. Under state law, any person or group that receives more than $500 in contributions for the purpose of making independent expenditures must register as an independent expenditure committee with the Secretary of State within 15 days of crossing that threshold. This rule applies to contributions from anywhere — in-state or out. Spend and Report. Any spending over $200 in a calendar year must then be reported in detailed monthly filings.

Furthermore, a specific rule closes any “out-of-state” loophole: any out-of-state committee that spends more than $500 on independent expenditures in Arkansas must also register and report.

Here is the violation, visible to anyone who received the mailer: The production and mailing of a glossy, multi-piece mailer undoubtedly cost well over $500. Therefore, the “Freedom Forward Alliance” either:

Received contributions exceeding $500, triggering a registration deadline that has already passed, or

Made expenditures in Arkansas exceeding $500, which itself triggers a registration requirement.

By the time this mailer landed in mailboxes, the group should have already been a registered entity. It is not. Its first expenditure report would be due on Jan. 15, 2026, but that is moot — the group skipped the foundational step. It appears to have launched a political operation without ever legally existing under Arkansas law.

Following the Money Trail

The name “Freedom Forward” is not entirely new to politics. The most prominent entity is the Freedom Forward Fund, a Utah-based federal Super PAC (an independent expenditure-only committee) run by Mike McCauley of McCauley and Associates, a CPA firm specializing in political compliance.

McCauley’s firm has a footprint in Arkansas. In 2022, it was paid by an Illinois-based ballot question committee operating in the state for accounting services.

Notably, McCauley and the Freedom Forward Fund settled with the Federal Election Commission earlier this year for failing to properly attribute a $100,000 donation from an LLC to its true owner.

Is the Arkansas “Alliance” a spinoff or copycat? There’s no direct evidence yet. But the choice of a similar name, the lack of registration, and the use of a private domain registration follow a familiar dark-money playbook: create a vague, untraceable entity for a specific attack.

The Political Play Behind the Mailer

The mailer’s focus on China is a tell. Caldwell is in a heated primary fight. His sin? Voting five times against Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s signature policy: a $750 million, 3,000-bed prison, and he announced a challenge for Senate President Pro Tempore.

The governor and her allied PACs are now backing his primary challenger, Trey Bohannan. Attacking Caldwell directly on the prison vote might backfire locally or too clearly reveal the mailer’s source. Pivoting to China — a reliable applause line for national Republican donors and a frequent theme of the governor and attorney general — allows for a cleaner, more deniable attack. The “Freedom Forward Alliance” is the perfect vehicle: anonymous, unregistered, and focused on a nationalized culture-war issue instead of a messy, local fiscal fight.

What Happens Now?

The Arkansas Ethics Commission can impose fines of up to $3,500 for violations of registration and reporting laws. But enforcement requires a complaint or the Commission’s own initiative.

This mailer is a case study in how modern political attacks can be launched from the shadows. A website registered days ago. A name chosen to blur lines. An attack calibrated for maximum impact with zero accountability.

Until the “Freedom Forward Alliance” registers and discloses its donors, it remains a ghost committee — one that has already spent real money to influence an Arkansas election while ignoring the state’s laws designed to prevent exactly that.

Until the "Freedom Forward Alliance" registers and discloses its donors, it remains a ghost committee — one that has already spent real money to influence an Arkansas election while ignoring the state's laws designed to prevent exactly that.

