The Governor’s Letter is a vehicle where the governor formally requests an amendment to a apecific appropriation bill. The requests range from moving fund balances to inserting binding policy language that will never appear in the Arkansas code.

Yesterday we showed you what legislators are doing with special language — routing permanent code amendments through appropriation bills under a hybrid label, seemingly bypassing the two-thirds consideration vote the Arkansas Constitution requires for non-appropriation legislation. Fourteen provisions and growing.

Today we show you how the governor’s amendment letters shape the appropriation bills. The vehicle is called a Governor’s Letter, or GL. Each GL is a formal request from the governor to the Joint Budget Committee co-chairs, asking them to amend a specific appropriation bill. The requests range from moving $23,000 between line items to inserting binding policy language that will never appear in the Arkansas Code.

A systematic review of the Governor’s Letters on JBC’s agenda on April 14 reveals a spectrum of executive action that most Arkansans never see — and at one end of that spectrum, a case study in how temporary law functions as political strategy.

The Spectrum: From Housekeeping to Policy

Not all Governor’s Letters are created equal. A review of 10 GLs reveal at least four distinct tiers of executive budget action, and understanding the difference matters.

Tier 1: Routine Housekeeping

GL #2 (SB7 — Department of Commerce, State Insurance Department)

The governor requests moving $23,000 from Operating Expense to Conference & Travel within the Consumer Information System appropriation.

“This request is necessary to reallocate appropriations from operating expense to conference and travel to provide for the Department’s annual sponsored conference.”

Net change to total appropriation: zero. This is budgeting. It is exactly the kind of operational adjustment that the GL process is designed for.

Tier 2: Increased Spending Authority

GL #3 (SB2 — DFA Assessment Coordination Division) increases operating expense appropriation by $100,000 for contractual services related to real property appraisals.

GL #5 (HB1054 — Department of Education, Career and Technical Education) increases operating expense appropriation by $1,500,000 to fund professional development for students and counselors.

GL #6 (HB1051 — DFA Regulatory Division) increases the Tobacco Inspection Program appropriation by $300,000 and adds $15,000 for Casino Gaming Section overtime and operating costs.

GL #1 (HB1052 – Treasurer of State – County Aid)

The governor requests amending the Real Property Tax Reduction – Counties appropriation from $300,000,000 to $450,000,000.

“This request is necessary to allow increased distributions to counties resulting from the increase in the homestead property tax credit.”

Net change to total appropriation: $150,000,000.

This is not new spending. It is revenue replacement.

When the state increases the homestead property tax credit, homeowners pay less to their counties. The state, in turn, owes counties a reimbursement from the Property Tax Relief Trust Fund under Ark. Code Ann. § 26-26-310. GL #1 raises the appropriation ceiling to match what the formula now requires.

That distinction matters. The governor is not choosing to send counties an extra $150 million. She is adjusting a line item to avoid a statutory shortfall. But the mechanism — a Governor’s Letter requesting a dollar-figure change, filed with the JBC, absent from any public notice requirement — is identical to one that moves $23,000 between conference and operating expenses.

In each case, the governor identifies a need and requests that the JBC raise the spending ceiling. No new revenue is attached. These are consequential fiscal decisions, but they operate within the recognized scope of executive budget authority.

Citizen takeaway: GL #1 is a reminder that “increased spending authority” covers everything from a $23,000 conference reallocation to a $150 million statutory reimbursement. The label tells you nothing about the stakes. The only way to know the difference is to read the documents and to understand whether the money represents a new policy choice or an automatic backfill.

Tier 3: Structural Implementation

GL #17 (SB19 — Department of Inspector General)

This letter does three things at once:

Adds $5,000,000 in appropriation for a new “Program Integrity” line item to conduct independent fraud investigations

Transfers one Extra Help position from the Office of Medicaid Inspector General to the Office of the Juvenile Ombudsman

Increases the Juvenile Ombudsman’s total appropriation to $200,030

The position transfer and Ombudsman funding increase implement Act 825 of 2025, which moved the Juvenile Ombudsman Division from the Public Defender Commission to the Department of Inspector General. The appropriation follows the statute — this is the budget catching up to a decision the legislature already made.

The $5 million for Program Integrity, however, is new. Its justification:

“The above request is necessary to conduct independent fraud investigations, in accordance with professional auditing standards, to promote accountability, safeguard state assets, and support executive agencies in strengthening internal controls and compliance within Arkansas state government.”

GL #18 (HB1006 — Department of Labor and Licensing) consolidates three separate appropriation sections into one, implementing Act 949 of 2025, which created a centralized fund for the State Board of Appraisers, Abstracters, and Home Inspectors.

These are legitimate uses of the GL process — the executive branch aligning appropriation structures with legislation the General Assembly has already passed.

Tier 4: Policy by Special Language

GL #26 (Department of Corrections — Division of Correction Reappropriation)

This is where the spectrum bends.

The Franklin County Prison Ban: A Case Study in Temporary Law

On Oct. 31, 2024, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the state had purchased 815 acres of land north of Charleston in Franklin County to build a 3,000-bed state prison. One week later, on Nov. 7, 2024, more than 1,800 Franklin County residents packed the Charleston High School gym to oppose the project.

During the 2025 regular session, the Arkansas Senate blocked $750 million in construction funding for the prison five times. The governor did not include new prison funding in her FY26-27 budget request.

On April 13, 2026, the governor sent GL #26 to JBC. Buried on page 2 of a 16-page reappropriation letter — between paragraphs about the Arkansas School for the Blind and Deaf campus and the State Crime Lab — was this request:

Immediately following Section 4, please insert the following and renumber accordingly: SECTION XX. SPECIAL LANGUAGE. NOT TO BE INCORPORATED INTO THE ARKANSAS CODE NOR PUBLISHED SEPARATELY AS SPECIAL, LOCAL AND TEMPORARY LAW. FUND USAGE RESTRICTIONS. The Department of Corrections shall use funds reappropriated in Section 1(A) for the purpose of creating capacity, including expansion of recidivism reduction programs, infrastructure improvements, capital improvements, and the addition of bed space to relieve county jails of state inmates. The Department shall not spend any funds reappropriated in Section 1(A) for the purpose of constructing a prison in Franklin County, Arkansas. The provisions of this section shall be in effect only from July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027.

Read that twice. The governor who selected the Franklin County site, who announced the purchase, who told Talk Business & Politics she “still firmly believes” it is the best location, and who said she has “yet to see a better alternative” — that same governor is now requesting special language that prohibits construction there.

This is genuine special language — it has both markers that the “SPECIAL LANGUAGE — CODE AMENDMENT” provisions we reported on yesterday conspicuously lack. It fits the ADHE definition of temporary law that spans only the biennium. It does exactly what the JBC Special Language Subcommittee says special language does: it places a restriction on agency action.

And it expires automatically in 14 months without a single additional vote.

Adam Watson, a Franklin County resident who helped lead the opposition, told Talk Business & Politics he views the hold with “guarded optimism.” When asked what it would take to be fully confident the prison project is dead, he had an immediate answer:

“When the ink is dry on a deed” placing ownership of the 815 acres with someone other than the state.

Watson has identified the structural limitation that most Arkansans don’t see. Temporary law is not the same as a permanent decision. A prohibition that sunsets on a fixed date is a pause, not an answer. The governor gets to say she banned prison construction in Franklin County. The state keeps the land. The option survives the session intact.

In recent interviews, the governor confirmed as much:

“I’m certainly open to looking at it as I’ve told every member of the legislature as well as anybody else who has an interest in this. If you have an idea or a solution, I’m all ears. I still firmly believe that we have to expand capacity and I’ve yet to see a better alternative than the Franklin County location. But that doesn’t mean there can’t be other things that we’re doing.”

Citizen takeaway: The Franklin County prison ban is real — for now. It is genuine special language with the proper markers and expiration date. But it is temporary law by design, not because the issue is temporary. When this provision sunsets on June 30, 2027, the prohibition disappears. The land remains. The question of whether “temporary law” should be the vehicle for decisions this consequential — decisions that 1,800 people showed up to a high school gym to weigh in on — is one the current process does not answer.

The Supplemental: Priorities Expressed in Dollars

GL #28 contains the governor’s FY2026 supplemental appropriation recommendations — additional funding requests above what was authorized in the original budget. Total supplemental requests: $179,007,000

Of that:

$90 million goes to county property tax relief distributions — a formula-driven increase tied to higher collections under Ark. Code Ann. § 26-26-310

$55 million goes to capital construction projects (Food Science building replacement, workforce training center)

$13 million goes to fire protection services and first responder pensions — also formula-driven, reflecting higher premium tax collections

$10 million goes to Community Assistance Grants for community and economic development projects

$5 million goes to UAMS for the High-Risk Pregnancy Program (formerly ANGELS) and the IDHI Stroke Program

$3.5 million in General Revenue goes to Pregnancy Help Organization Grants — organizations that, per the request form, “support women with unintended pregnancies by promoting maternal and infant health through counseling, resources, and material support, without providing or promoting abortion“

$2.5 million goes to used-tire recycling

$2 million goes to Senior Citizen Centers — restricted to food costs only, explicitly excluding “administrative purposes, including, but not limited to lobbying, consultant fees, salaries, or other related expenses”

$7,000 goes to the Casino Gaming Section for background checks and mailroom charges

These are the governor’s stated priorities, expressed in dollars. We report these figures without characterization. Readers can evaluate for themselves whether the balance reflects their own priorities.

The Scale

One additional finding from the Senate and House captions warrants mention.

The House captions alone contain over $32 billion in identifiable appropriation line items. A single bill — HB1064 (DFA Disbursing Officer) — carries nearly $9.7 billion in appropriation authority, including line items for more than $3 billion. The Senate captions contain over $22 billion, anchored by SB20 (DHS Medical Services) at more than $10.4 billion — the vast majority of which is Medicaid pass-through.

These figures overlap significantly between chambers and include federal pass-through funds, retirement systems, debt service, and uncapped cash fund authorizations. They cannot simply be added together. But the appropriation authority — the legal permission to spend — resides entirely with the General Assembly, regardless of the fund source.

Citizen takeaway: The scale of what moves through a fiscal session is enormous. The GL letters that shape these bills before they reach the floor operate in a space that is public in theory but functionally invisible to most Arkansans — no dedicated press coverage, no structured public comment period, no independent fiscal analysis published before the JBC acts.

Two Failure Modes

Yesterday’s post and today’s post describe the same system from two different angles. Together they reveal both ways the temporary/permanent distinction in special language can break down.

When special language is used for permanent code changes — as with the 14 “SPECIAL LANGUAGE — CODE AMENDMENT” provisions we reported yesterday — the temporary label masks a permanent outcome. Provisions with no expiration date and no “not to be incorporated into the Arkansas Code” header are being routed through a channel designed for temporary operational instructions. The constitutional question is real: permanent code amendments that are non-appropriation legislation should require a two-thirds consideration vote under Article 5, Section 5(c)(2).

When special language is used for politically significant policy decisions — as with GL #26’s Franklin County prison ban — the temporary mechanism masks the fact that no permanent decision has been made. A prohibition that expires on a fixed date, attached to a reappropriation bill, gives the appearance of resolution while preserving complete flexibility to reverse course. The constitutional question is different here: this is genuine special language, properly labeled, within the recognized scope of the JBC’s authority. The question is not whether it is legal. It is whether temporary law should be the instrument for decisions that citizens expect to be permanent.

Both exploit the same ambiguity — but in opposite directions.

What We’re Watching

We have not yet reviewed every GL filed this session. Nor have we catalogued every special language section across all FY26-27 appropriation bills — the House and Senate captions alone span more than 40 pages. That work continues.

But we have reviewed enough to see the pattern.

The Governor’s Letters are the first draft. Member amendments are the second. The floor vote is the final word, but by then, the document most legislators are voting on has already been shaped by a process most constituents have never heard of.

The question is not whether any single GL is improper. Most are routine. The question is whether a system that moves $150 million and bans prison construction through the same administrative channel as a $23,000 travel reallocation is a system designed for transparency.

We’ll keep reading the documents so you don’t have to.

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