The surplus money is shrinking, and spending is growing.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders turned a $1.6 billion inheritance into an eightfold voucher explosion, a half-billion-dollar reserve draw, and a tax cut for the wealthy. There’s no answer to the only question that matters: When do we stop?

PROLOGUE: The Inheritance

When Sanders took office in January 2023, she inherited one of the healthiest state budgets in Arkansas history.

The surplus she inherited:

To be clear: the FY 2022 figure was historically anomalous: the prior record was $945 million in FY 2021, boosted by federal COVID stimulus and deferred spending. Some decline from an all-time high was inevitable. But the rate and structure of the decline under Sanders is the story.

Where we stand now:

The surplus has been cut by more than $1.26 billion in three years, in part due to tax cuts.

This timeline documents where that money went — and who benefited.

Year One (2023) — The First Cuts and the First Scandals

January 2023: Sanders Takes Office

Inauguration Day. The new governor inherits a $1.16 billion surplus and a state economy humming along.

Within months, she begins the process of transforming Arkansas’ fiscal landscape.

Spring 2023: The LEARNS Act (Act 237)

Initial cost: almost $300 million

The LEARNS Act is sold in part as a teacher raise bill — and it does include a minimum teacher salary increase to $50,000. But the bill’s centerpiece is the Education Freedom Account (EFA) voucher program, which redirects general revenue and surplus to private and homeschool expenses.

What the public was told: “school choice” for families trapped in failing public schools.

The reality: In the first year (2023-24), Arkansas spent nearly $35 million on EFAs — but 82% of participating students were already enrolled in private schools. Only about 18% had switched from public schools.

The voucher program was not helping kids escape failing schools. It was subsidizing wealthy families who were already paying for private education or were homeschooling.

June 2023: Podium Gate

Cost to taxpayers: $19,029.25

The governor’s office purchased a 39-inch Custom Falcon Podium with a custom road case from Beckett Events LLC of Arlington, Va, usng state funds. The timeline:

May 30: Invoice for podium issued

June 1: The Governor’s office uses a state credit card to purchase the podium

June 14: Sanders departs on a European trade mission.

Late June: Blogger Matt Campbell files Freedom of Information Act requests regarding the trip and receives documentation about the podium purchase as part of the response.

Sept. 14: The Republican Party of Arkansas reimburses the state for the podium

Sept. 15: Campbell exposes the purchase on X

Sanders’ explanation: She said “the process wasn’t as clean as it should have been.” Her spokeswoman called it “slanderous allegations from an angry leftist” and claimed the podium “will be used by the RPA for other officials” and “wasn’t paid for with taxpayer money.” The problem: the state paid first. Reimbursement came months later, after the story broke. The $19,000 podium was the first indicator of a spending pattern that would define the Sanders administration.

2023 Tax Cuts

In 2023, Sanders and the legislature passed individual and corporate income tax cuts. The individual rate was reduced from 4.9 percent to 4.7 percent. The corporate rate was cut to 5.1 percent. Then at a later special session, the individual rate went to 4.4 percent and the corporate rate to 4.8 percent.

The beneficiaries: wealthier Arkansans. The cuts would eventually reduce individual income tax collections by 6.6 percent and corporate collections by 28 percent.

Fall 2023: The WellPath Medical Contract — The $360 Million Mistake

Cost overrun: $360 million over 10 years

This is one of the largest financial scandals of the Sanders administration.

The timeline of the overrun:

September 2021: The Department of Corrections puts out a request for bids for a new 10-year contract for inmate medical services.

February 2023: Bids are compiled. WellPath LLC comes in first with the highest qualifications and the lowest price: $1.255 billion over 10 years.

March 2023: Then-Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri informs the Board of Corrections that a one-year extension of the existing contract would cost almost $99 million.

April 25, 2023: Profiri asks the Board of Corrections to terminate the bid process — which was complete — calling the WellPath proposal a “Cadillac” policy.

Spring 2023: Profiri negotiates with WellPath. The price for a one-year extension comes back at $120 million.

May 2024: The Corrections Board agrees to a three-month extension for $26.6 million.

July 2024: The board inks a new 10-year contract with WellPath for $1.6 billion.

September 2024: Lawmakers approve the $1.6 billion contract.

The result: Arkansas taxpayers will pay approximately $360 million more over 10 years than if the 2023 bid had been accepted.

Sen. Bryan King places the blame squarely on Joe Profiri — who is now a senior advisor to Sanders, along with the governor herself.

Year Two (2024) — The Spending Accelerates

2024 Tax Cuts (Round Two)

Sanders returns for another round of tax cuts in 2024, including a $75 homestead property tax cut.

The cumulative effect: By mid-2025, the individual income tax rate had been cut to 3.9 percent, and the corporate rate to 4.3 percent.

May 2024: FY 2025 Supplemental Budget Enacted

General fund spending: $6.49 billion (a nearly 3 percent increase over previous budget)

The budget reflects the growing cost of the LEARNS Act voucher program, prison planning costs, and tax cut revenue reductions.

Fall 2024: The Franklin County Land Purchase

Cost: $2.95 million (plus unknown future construction costs)

The land is purchased through the Arkansas Development Finance Authority — not the Department of Corrections — specifically to avoid legislative oversight. The 815 acres will become the site of a planned 3,000-bed prison.

Regarding cost: the state’s own construction manager Vanir estimates $825 million, while critics place the price tag as high as $1.5 billion.

The prison’s fiscal pressure operates on two tracks: one-time construction cost (competing for reserve funds) and recurring operational cost, estimated at $60-80 million annually, which would become a permanent addition to the general revenue budget.

The project is currently on hold, but could be revived if the governor secures enough votes to pass its appropriation.

Year Three (2025) — The Voucher Explosion and Revenue Collapse

January 2025: State of the State Address

Sanders delivers her address, touting the LEARNS Act and promising more tax cuts.

What she didn’t mention: Revenue was already declining, and the voucher program was about to explode.

The LEARNS Act Fiscal Impact Analysis

According to Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families’ analysis of the 2025 EFA annual report:

Total voucher program cost (2024-25): $93.8 million

Potential savings from “switchers”: $12.2–22 million (midpoint $17.1 million)

Net cost after savings: $71.8–81.6 million

Savings offset only 18.23% of total program expenses

Even under the rosiest assumptions, the voucher program costs the state tens of millions of dollars more than it “saves.”

The Fiscal Future: Where Does Arkansas Go from Here?

First, a distinction that matters.

When you read that Arkansas ran a $367.9 million surplus in FY 2025 and is projected to run a $334.4 million surplus in FY 2026, you might think the state is on solid ground. But that would be a mistake.

Annual surplus = Revenue this year minus spending this year. A positive number means the state took in more than it spent in that single fiscal year.

Reserve fund balance = The cumulative pile of money left over from all previous years (minus whatever the legislature has voted to spend out of it).

The state can run a small annual surplus while still net-depleting its savings if the legislature authorizes one-time transfers out of the reserve fund that exceed that year’s surplus.

Think of it this way:

The state has done three things simultaneously: cut its income (tax cuts), increased its spending (vouchers, prison, WellPath), and drained its savings (reserve fund draws).

The Surplus: Shrinking and Propped Up

Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Jim Hudson noted that the FY 2026 projection includes “a notable amount of ... one-time factors,” including approximately $32 million in income taxes from the record-setting Powerball jackpot winner and the extension of the tax filing deadline due to severe weather. Remove the Powerball winner alone, and the projected surplus falls to approximately $302 million.

The surplus is not just shrinking — it is now being propped up by lottery winnings and deadline shifts.

The Voucher Program: Growth That Contradicts Official Claims

On April 1, House Speaker Brian Evans stated at a presentation for the Political Animals Club that demand for the Education Freedom Account voucher program has “hit a plateau.”

Seventeen days later, that claim was contradicted by the state’s own data.

As of April 18, 2026, Arkansas Department of Education assistant commissioner Darrell Smith confirmed 46,847 applications had been submitted in the first six weeks of the 2026-27 enrollment window. At the same point in 2025, the number was 38,079. That is 23 percent growth in application intensity.

The 2026-27 window is significantly shorter than the 2025-26 window, meaning this growth reflects intensified demand per day of opportunity, not merely an extended timeline. If this rate holds, FY27 participation could exceed 55,000 students, well above the 44,000 in FY26.

Forward cost projection: At 23 percent annual participation growth and 5 percent per-account cost escalation (baked into the state’s own funding formula), EFA costs could reach approximately $418 million in FY28, roughly $39 million above the entire FY27 budget allocation for the program.

‘No Cap’ and the Question Nobody Will Answer

While simultaneously promising not to cap the number of vouchers, Sen. Bart Hester said, “clearly, we can’t do something we can’t afford.” But the legislative record shows the opposite of restraint: lawmakers gave Sanders an extra $120 million for 2025-26 and approved a $70 million surplus set-aside for FY27 growth.

The question is no longer rhetorical: How far along do we go before they decide they can’t afford it? At what number — $400 million? $500 million? — does “we can’t afford it” become something other than a press release talking point?

The state has published no threshold, no trigger, no fiscal guardrail. The voucher appropriation has grown from $46.7 million at launch to a proposed $379 million in just four fiscal years, an eightfold increase. And so far, the legislature’s appetite has proven bottomless.

The Medicaid Draw and the West Memphis Incentives

Two additional draws on the reserve fund require explanation:

Medicaid sustainability ($100 million): Hudson has stated the state expects to tap at least $100 million from the Medicaid reserve fund in FY27 due to declining trust fund balances, and the governor has requested $100 million from surplus funds for the Medicaid Trust Fund. This is not a one-time technology upgrade or efficiency play—it is a recurring shortfall being patched with one-time money.

West Memphis manufacturing incentives (up to $300 million, contingent): The proposed Revenue Stabilization Act (RSA) amendment authorizes up to $300 million for an economic development deal. This amount is contingent on a signed incentive agreement that has not yet been publicly confirmed. If it materializes, it alone would consume nearly half of the current reserve fund balance.

The Convergence: All Pressures Simultaneous

This is not a story of any single policy failure. It is a story of simultaneous, authorized, accelerating draws on a finite reserve fund.

The state has:

Cut its revenue

Increased its spending

Authorized multiple one-time draws on its savings

No single item is the whole story — it’s how they come together.

The Reserve Fund: How Much Is Left?

As of March 4, 2026, the General Revenue Allotment Reserve Fund held $610 million. Add the projected FY 2026 surplus of $334.4 million, and the balance before any FY27 draws is approximately $944.4 million.

A Joint Budget Committee amendment to HB1100 would authorize up to $518.7 million in one-time transfers from the General Revenue Allotment Reserve Fund, effective FY2027, including up to $300 million in discretionary economic development funding tied to a proposed West Memphis manufacturing facility.

If the West Memphis deal goes through and the total authorized amount of $518.7 million is withdrawn, fund’s ending balance goes to $425.7 million.

The legislature is authorizing draws of more than half the reserve fund in a single fiscal year. The voucher program has no cap. The tax cuts have no floor. The surplus is shrinking and being propped up by lottery winnings.

There is no answer to “when do we stop?” No published threshold. No fiscal trigger. No lawmaker willing to say “this is the line.”

The Bottom Line

The governor inherited a $1.6 billion surplus. Since she took office, the surplus has fallen to a projected $334.4 million — and even that figure is padded by one-time windfalls. The reserve fund is currently $610 million. The legislature is authorizing draws of up to $518.7 million in a single fiscal year.

The state is not going broke tomorrow. That is not the story.

The story is that there is no answer to the question: When do we stop?

This is not fiscal conservatism. Fiscal conservatism requires limits. This is spending without discipline, cutting without calculation, and drawing down savings without a plan.

And when the money runs out? The governor won’t be here. She’ll be running for president.

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