A new filing adds a critical, unresolved question to Jamie Barker’s appointment to the Board of Corrections.

Gilmore Davis Barker Strategy Group — the lobbying firm where Barker is a partner— filed its 2026 lobbyist registration. Barker is notably not listed as a registered lobbyist.

This raises a serious and legitimate question about the structure of this arrangement:

How does a partner in a lobbying firm — whose compensation presumably includes a share of the lobbying fees generated by the firm — avoid receiving or spending “$400 or more in a calendar quarter on lobbying activities,” which would trigger the mandatory registration requirement under Arkansas law?

According to the Arkansas Ethics Commission, “‘Lobbying’ means to communicate directly or solicit others to communicate with any public servant to influence legislative or administrative action.”

Given this definition, Barker’s position as a partner in a firm whose major business line is built around influencing government raises unavoidable questions:

Does he avoid registration by delegating all client communications to other registered lobbyists in the firm while still sharing in the firm’s lobbying-derived profits?

Is his role structured around “strategy,” “consulting,” or “business development” in a way that carefully avoids the technical definition of lobbying, even while his partnership benefits from it?

Does this create a distinction without a practical difference when it comes to conflicts of interest?

This isn’t a technicality. It goes to the heart of the conflict-of-interest concerns surrounding his appointment to the Board of Corrections.

A screenshot from the Arkansas Secretary of State’s Financial Disclosure online portal shows that Jamie Barker is not listed as a registered lobbyist for Gilmore Davis Barker Strategy Group, where Barker is a partner.

The Implications:

The “De Facto” Lobbyist Problem: Even if Barker technically avoids registration by carefully structuring his role, his partnership in a firm whose major business is influencing government creates an inherent, ongoing conflict. The board he would join oversees agencies that are actual or potential clients of his firm. The public cannot have confidence that his decisions — or even his presence in confidential discussions — would be free from the commercial interests of his partnership. A Loophole in the Recusal Statute: Arkansas’s conflict law (§ 19-11-718) requires recusal when a board member is a “registered lobbyist” with clients or their competitors or an “officer or employee of a business...” involved in a procurement matter. If Barker isn’t registered, does he technically escape the strictest automatic recusal trigger, even while his firm actively lobbies for prison vendors? This potentially creates a gap between the legal definition and the practical reality of influence. The Transparency Deficit: Lobbyist registration exists so the public can see who is being paid to influence government. If a partner in a major lobbying firm can avoid registration while serving on a powerful board, it undermines the very transparency the system is meant to provide.

This appointment already placed a partner from a prison-vendor lobbying firm on the board constitutionally tasked with overseeing those vendors. The revelation that he isn’t even registered as a lobbyist doesn’t resolve the conflict — it deepens the mystery and reinforces the appearance of an arrangement designed to navigate around ethics rules rather than comply with their intent.

The question for the Senate, as it considers his confirmation, is no longer just about his qualifications or political connections. It is: What exactly is the nature of Jamie Barker’s partnership in a lobbying firm, and how can the public trust that his service on the Board of Corrections is not influenced by the commercial interests of that firm?

Silence on this point is not an answer. It is an admission that the system is being gamed.

