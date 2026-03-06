Arkansas Supreme Court Associate Justice Barbara Webb, Chief Justice Karen Baker and Associate Justices Courtney Hudson, Rhonda Wood, Nicholas Bronni, Shawn Womack and Cody Hiland

When the Arkansas Supreme Court overruled more than two decades of precedent on Thursday, the official story was simple: a conservative court aligning Arkansas with federal Fourth Amendment law.

But the official story is never the whole story.

The 5-2 ruling in Gamble v. State isn’t just a legal decision. It’s a product. And like any product, it has a design, a supply chain, and a distribution network.

To understand how we got here — how a court could discard one of the most basic principles of appellate procedure in order to strike down a precedent it didn’t like — you first have to understand what the machine gains from this ruling.

Then you have to understand how the machine built the court that delivered it.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported the details of Thursday’s ruling. Their coverage informed this analysis.