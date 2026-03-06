The Machine Delivers: How a Captured Court Just Gave Itself Permission to Ignore the Rules
The Machine weaves a dark Webb
When the Arkansas Supreme Court overruled more than two decades of precedent on Thursday, the official story was simple: a conservative court aligning Arkansas with federal Fourth Amendment law.
But the official story is never the whole story.
The 5-2 ruling in Gamble v. State isn’t just a legal decision. It’s a product. And like any product, it has a design, a supply chain, and a distribution network.
To understand how we got here — how a court could discard one of the most basic principles of appellate procedure in order to strike down a precedent it didn’t like — you first have to understand what the machine gains from this ruling.
Then you have to understand how the machine built the court that delivered it.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported the details of Thursday’s ruling. Their coverage informed this analysis.