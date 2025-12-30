Welcome to our weekly roundup. This week, we’re connecting our major investigations into a single story, uncovered new details about a shadowy group promoting the governor’s allies, and flagged a critical postal service change that could impact your taxes and ballots. Below is the definitive order to follow this week’s revelations.

Here’s what you need to know, and the order in which to read it:

1. Start Here: The Big Picture

Introducing The Arkansas Machine: A Political System Revealed

We’re bringing all our threads together. Starting with the battle over a $750 million prison, this introduction reveals how a single fight acts as an X-ray of a ruthless, adaptive political machine operating at every level of Arkansas government. This is the framework for everything we’ve reported and will report. It connects the dots from county-level patronage to the Governor’s office, and explains the bipartisan roots of today’s single-party operation. This post sets the stage for everything else.

2. Then, See the Machine in Action

Unregistered Group Promoting Governor’s Allies Has Ties to Her Inner Circle, Records Show

This is a live example of the machine’s methods. We detail “New Generation, Inc.,” an unregistered group sending political mailers for the governor and her allies. State business filings link it to three key Huckabee/Sanders associates: her father’s attorney, her campaign counsel, and a recent appointee. It’s a case study in how networks operate just outside the bounds of transparent political committee rules.

3. Finally, A Critical Consumer Alert for Everyone

A USPS Rule Change Could Impact Your Taxes and Ballots

This isn’t an investigation, but it’s essential information for every reader. The U.S. Postal Service has quietly changed the meaning of a postmark. Mailing your tax return or ballot on the deadline could now make it legally late. We explain the new rule and the one simple step you must take at the post office to protect yourself. Please read and share this widely.

The Takeaway

This week’s posts show power operating at both the macro and micro levels. First, we map the entire Arkansas Machine. Then, we catch one of its tentacles in motion with an unregistered promotional group. Finally, we step back with a public service warning about a systemic change that affects every citizen’s interaction with government deadlines.

The machine relies on complexity, connections, and public inattention. Our job is to follow the trails and provide clarity. Your attention and sharing of this work is what fuels that effort.

Stay vigilant,

The Tracking Arkansas Team

