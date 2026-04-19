(From left): Sens. Breanne Davis and Ronald Caldwell have thrown their hats into the ring for Senate President Pro Tempore, but look out for Sen. Jonathan Dismang as a possible "uniter" candidate.

Sen. Ronald Caldwell did something unusual recently: He told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he won’t seek the Republican caucus nomination for president pro tempore at the end of this year’s fiscal session. He’ll go straight to the floor vote instead, which means that Sen. Breanne Davis will get the caucus nomination by virtue of being the only candidate if no one else enters.

On its face, that sounds like political malpractice. The caucus nomination is supposed to be the ballgame. Normally, the designee of the majority party becomes pro tem. The floor vote in January is a formality. Why would anyone voluntarily skip the easy part and head straight for the hard one?

“The new senators coming in deserve to have a vote,” Caldwell told the paper. It sounds like graciousness, like institutional humility. But it’s also strategic: he has a better shot in 2027 than he does now.

If he’s right, the entire architecture of how the Arkansas Senate has chosen its leadership — the backroom deals, the PAC pressures, the arm-twisting that happens before the public ever sees a vote — collapses.

This isn’t a routine leadership election. This is a knife fight between two visions of what the Republican Party in Arkansas should be. On one side, the machine — the governor-aligned, PAC-funded, dark-money-fueled apparatus that has treated the legislature as an extension of the executive branch. On the other side, the Come On Caucus — the coalition of senators who voted no on the Franklin County mega-prison five times, survived the governor’s handpicked primary challengers, and are now wearing matching t-shirts that mock the consultant-class playbook used against them.

Why does pro tem matter? Because the president pro tempore controls the flow of legislation. They assign bills to committees. They decide what reaches the floor. They have the power to appoint to boards and commissions.

If Caldwell wins, the Come On Caucus takes the helm and would control what comes to the floor. And Sen. Jimmy Hickey’s promise — to make PACs controlled by elected officials illegal — suddenly becomes more than a Facebook post. It becomes a piece of legislation that could actually move.

The Math

Here’s the truth: Caldwell doesn’t have the votes right now. The machine still controls too many levers, and too many senators are still afraid of the governor’s retaliation list.

Caldwell’s surest path looks something like this in 2027:

The eight Come On Caucus votes (Caldwell, Hickey, Bryan King, Clint Penzo, Ricky Hill, Steve Crowell, Scott Flippo, and Terry Rice), plus newly elected Brad Simon, make nine. A Jeremy Wooldridge vote makes 10. Plus two of the Democratic seats — and that’s assuming he can find Democrats with the intestinal fortitude to act like an opposition party, which is a heavy lift. Plus one of the open seats (District 13 or 16) flipping his way gets him to 13 or 14. He needs 18.

It’s a steep climb. No one should pretend otherwise.

But the floor vote isn’t in April. It’s in January. After the general election. After the new senators are seated. After the voters have had their say.

And here’s what the voters just said in March: they are tired of the machine. They defeated the governor’s handpicked candidates in four of five critical races. They sent a message that independence matters more than obedience.

If that message holds in November — if Democrat Allison Grigsby Sweatman upsets Rep. Brandon Achor in SD13, if Democrat Joshua Irby makes it competitive in SD16 — the calculus changes. The machine’s majority shrinks. The Come On Caucus grows.

Caldwell, who has already proven he can’t be beaten in a primary despite millions in dark money, becomes the alternative to a machine that just lost its mandate.

And even if Caldwell loses, he forces the vote out from behind the closed doors of the caucus room and onto the Senate floor. His colleagues in the Senate will have to take a public stand — for independence or for the machine.

The Davis Shenanigans

We cannot talk about this race without talking about what happened on the Senate floor during the Jamie Barker confirmation vote.

You remember Barker. The governor’s appointee to the Board of Corrections. Partner at Gilmore Davis Barker Strategy Group — the lobbying firm that represents a who’s who of the prison-industrial supply chain.

After their nominations were pulled from the batch to be considered separately, Davis attempted to bundle Barker, Nathan Lee, and Ashley Caldwell together for a single vote. She was told they had to be considered separately. She tried anyway. It was a small moment, easily missed, but it revealed everything about how the machine operates: process be damned, we’re moving the pieces we want to move.

Caldwell is running against that. The floor vote is his chance to prove that the machine doesn’t own the Senate — the senators do.

And watch for the dark horse: If the floor fight gets messy, don’t be surprised if a “unity” candidate emerges — someone like Sen. Jonathan Dismang, termed out, twice pro tem, widely viewed as a moderate. He’s also the guy who sponsored the prison appropriation bill in 2025 and voted for it five times. A stealth machine candidate in statesman’s clothing.

Beyond Personalities

This race is not about Caldwell or Davis. It is about whether the Arkansas Senate remains a coequal branch of government or becomes an administrative appendage of the governor’s office.

The machine has spent three years demonstrating that it believes in centralized power. Dark money to punish dissent. Independent boards stacked with lobbyists and family members. Special elections delayed to avoid unfavorable outcomes. The constitution treated as a suggestion. The voters treated as an inconvenience.

The Come On Caucus is not perfect. It includes senators who have voted with the machine on other issues. It includes senators with their own complicated relationships with PAC money. But on the central question — whether the legislature should think for itself — they have drawn a line.

Caldwell is asking his colleagues to stand on that line with him. And he’s asking them to do it in public, on the record, where every voter can see.

That’s not a man who’s afraid of losing. That’s a man who’s already won the only fight that matters and is ready to prove it.

What Citizens Can Do

Here is your job between now and January: contact your senator. Show up at their events. Ask them one question: Who’s your vote for president pro tempore?

And if they dodge, ask it again, because the answer tells you everything you need to know about whether they work for you or for the governor.

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